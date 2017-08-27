Max Verstappen admits he is ‘not a happy person’ after he was forced to retire from the Belgian Grand Prix after just seven laps.
In a race where thousands of Dutch fans had traveled over the border into Belgium to support him, Verstappen says he was disappointed to retire so early in the race.
“I’m just very disappointed,” says Verstappen. “Of course because I retired but also because of the fans who buy an expensive ticket to watch the race and then they see me retirement after eight laps.
“I said on the radio that I had no words. I think it is like that. In another way as well, for a top team, those things can’t happen. Of course in the beginning you can say bad luck, but this is not bad luck anymore. It’s just really bad at the moment.”
The retirement marked Verstappen’s sixth failure to finish in 12 races so far in 2017 and his fifth mechanical related DNF the season.
Verstappen was asked after the race how much longer the belief he has said he has in the Red Bull team will last.
“If it continues like this, not very long,” says Verstappen.
“We need to get on top of it. Of course we will always speak about it, but at the moment I’m not a happy person and looking forward to going back home.”
8 comments on “Verstappen ‘not a happy person’ after early Belgian GP retirement”
C
27th August 2017, 17:15
Won’t be surprised he talking about leaving the team to press soon. He along with Palmer has had too many DNFs due to faulty Renault PU.
Gabriel (@rethla)
27th August 2017, 17:27
Strange that Palmer isnt talking about leaving the team then…
Max probably would love to be in a better team right now but he also perfectly well understands that there are no better team available at the moment so he will go on doing what he can. I think hes quite cheerfull and positive given the cirumstances, Vettel clearly didnt keep his cool while in the same situation at RB.
David Not Coulthard (@davidnotcoulthard)
27th August 2017, 17:40
The time Vettel didn’t quite keep his cool there seems to be a different situation, in my opinion.
the part of VET’s RBR career I find similar to VES this year would be 2010, except it was not that bad – and he was still WDC anyway.
C
27th August 2017, 17:44
Saw the interview and Verstappen was quite calm about the whole situation. It was rather press pushing him to talk about leaving RBR. Vettel doesnt seem to keep cool even in Ferrari, not sure why Ferrari havent told him to keep quite as they do seem love their traditions and reputation. Palmer and Verstappen overall seem to be getting the worst of lot of Renault PU this season. At this point Verstappen has had 6 DNFs and all related to PU issues.
Nick (@npf1)
27th August 2017, 17:42
What’s he going to do? The only (remote) possibility is talking Toto and Niki into giving him Bottas’ seat, but I doubt that’s actually going to happen.
Moving to Renault is completely off the table and Williams would be a similar step backwards (and impossible due to Williams’ Martini sponsorship and Lawrence Stroll’s involvement).
C
27th August 2017, 17:46
true, right now both Alonso and Verstappen are in an uncertain situation. Both are good drivers and sadly they dont seem to be getting a good car under them to show their talent.
Bram (@br444m)
27th August 2017, 17:53
It’s just frustration obviously. Indeed, he can’t go anywhere and RB wouldn’t let him go yet either.
He’s young, he’ll recharge again.
Steven Robertson (@emu55)
27th August 2017, 18:03
He’s just at the start of his F1 career, his time will come.