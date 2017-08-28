2017 Belgian Grand Prix Star Performers

Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo and Romain Grosjean are F1 Fanatic’s stars of the Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Here’s why.
Stars
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes found themselves under greater pressure from Ferrari at Spa than many expected them to be. But Lewis Hamilton dealt with it coolly, taking a record-equalling 68th career pole position in style while his team mate missed out on the front row.
Hamilton had Sebastian Vettel on his tail for much of the race and came under threat when a late Safety Car period allowed Ferrari to play their tactical trump card: A fresh set of ultra-soft tyres. However the Mercedes driver managed the restart perfectly and later revealed he eased the throttle approaching Eau Rouge to spoil Vettel’s best chance to overtake him. It worked beautifully, and from there on he resisted the pressure for his fifth win of the season.
Daniel Ricciardo
Poor Max Verstappen. This could easily have been him, as he was in an even stronger position before another cruel early retirement. He’d pipped Daniel Ricciardo in qualifying too.
However it detracts little from another fine drive by Ricciardo, whose persistence allowed him to bring his Red Bull home in front of a Ferrari and a Mercedes. His opportunistic move on Valtteri Bottas at the restart was a highlight.
Romain Grosjean
The Haas didn’t look quick enough to reach Q3 this time but Romain Grosjean very nearly put it there – he caught traffic at the end of his qualifying run.
In the race he kept his head as he battled with the Force Indias and eventually capitalised for a strong seventh place. Having been 12th at the end of lap one, this was decent progress.
Strugglers
Sergio Perez
Both Force India drivers had some explaining to do after Spa. Sergio Perez took responsibility for squeezing Esteban Ocon into the wall at the start at high speed, but he protested innocence over the later incident which spoiled both their races.
Realistically both were partly to blame, and as in Baku the fact they are team mates made it worse. In Perez’s case it cost him and the team points.
Esteban Ocon
At the time of the second collision Ocon was aggrieved that a strategy call had dropped him behind Perez. After that he seemed impatient to make a move stick – it’s hard to imagine his run at Perez coming out of La Source was going to work.
That said it wasn’t unreasonable of Ocon to expect Perez wouldn’t squeeze his team mate to the extent that contact was made.
Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso gave it everything he had – up to a point. He benefitted from his team mate’s two to qualify well, though his power unit couldn’t cope with him tackling Pouhon without lifting. At the start he briefly held an improbably seventh.
Then, inevitably, the Honda’s lack of grunt dropped him back swiftly. After a series of terse exchanges on the radio it seems he parked a car which might have continued. However justifiable his frustration, giving up is not the mark of a sportsman.
And the rest
Kimi Raikkonen was going great guns during practice and was on course for a front row start after his first qualifying effort, only to fluff his second run and end up fourth. In the race his car had just come good when he collected a stop-go penalty for failing to slow for yellow flags – a rare but costly lapse. He made amends by taking fourth off Valtteri Bottas, who was never on Hamilton’s pace at Spa. The other Ferrari driver was obliged to settle for second place, though a win might have been possible.
It might have been a great weekend for Jolyon Palmer, who showed a new lease of life in the Renault until suffered a clutch problem in Q3. That plus a gearbox change penalty left him mired in the midfield from where he struggled to emerge. Nico Hulkenebrg did his usual solid job to take sixth.
After a silly crash which ruined his Friday and an elimination in Q1, Felipe Massa recovered to take a respectable eighth. Lance Stroll made little impression. Daniil Kvyat was hampered by technical problems in the build-up to the race given which 12th wasn’t a bad result, though again his team mate managed to nick a point.
Marcus Ericsson out-qualified his team mate but points weren’t on offer for Sauber. Pascal Wehrlein didn’t even make it beyond lap two due to a suspension problem, while Stoffel Vandoorne persevered with his McLaren.
Over to you
FlatSix (@flatsix)
28th August 2017, 15:39
I’m actually not sure whether I agree with Ricciardo his place under ‘stars’? Ricciardo was once more the prime opportunist and overtook Bottas after the SC, which was indeed a beautiful move but also once more he was behind Verstappen, was running in sixth without any chance of getting more. The fact he did get third is remarkable but how much can you really put down to Ricciardo himself.
GechiChan (@gechichan)
28th August 2017, 15:42
If GRO is there, i would have also put Hulk on the star performers list. He’s gotten the best out of the car and he’s not going to rank any higher than sixt anytime soon, in races where the big 3 teams (ofcourse, without VER) keep finishing races.
Ben Rowe (@thegianthogweed)
28th August 2017, 15:56
Palmer looked much better than Hulkenberg on Saturday. I’m not sure if the star performers is based on the whole weekend but Palmer was best of the rest in P3. He also was 7th in Q2 even though his clutch broke in the middle of the session. His Q2 time was 3 tenths faster than Hulkenberg’s Q2 time. Then when Ocon, Perez and Hulkenberg did their Q3 run, they all were slower than Palmers Q2 time even though they all did US runs in both sessions. So even though Hulkenberg got 7th in qualifying, his Q3 time was 0.3 seconds slower than Palmer’s. Hulkenbergs race was great, but either his qualifying was not great for the capability of his car or Palmers was truly outstanding. I personally think Palmers was extremely good and Hulkenberg didn’t do a particularly good job that day. But yes, I guess he did get best of the rest anyway, but I am pretty certain Palmer will have managed 7th if it wasn’t for his issues. This may have changed his race result but we just don’t know. I would struggle to rate Grosjean or Hulkenberg but I would pick Grosjean if I had to go for one of them.
Hugh (@hugh11)
28th August 2017, 16:19
Hulk was one of the DotD, but as a star performer of the weekend not so much – he was being outqualified by Palmer, despite the fact that he was best of the rest. He was much better than him in the race though.
Ben Rowe (@thegianthogweed)
28th August 2017, 15:44
I certainly can say Alonso didn’t have an impressive drive the race. The only highlight was his start. When Palmer attempted an overtake on him, Palmer may have pushed him a little wide, But Alonso did the same back. Then Palmer was still along side, Alonso pushed him right off the track at the next corner. This easily looked as bad as what Magnussen did to Hulkenberg recently. The loss may not have been as much but as he got pushed beyond the kerbs, it could have resulted in him spinning and loosing control. I’m not sure how this didn’t get investigated by the stewards. His attitude to everything later in the race and when he retired seemed extremely disrespectful too. I know he is a fine driver, but if he dislikes this car so much, he should let someone else drive. Perhaps Button knew Alonso wouldn’t enjoy this season and he may not continue. As Button is the reserve driver and still contracted to the team for 2018, I can’t see why they wouldn’t go for him if Alonso leaves, especially since Button wants a full time racing seat in 2018. I also remember him clearly saying at the end of his 2016 season that he may possibly be in F1 again after the following season. This just keeps looking more and more possible.
Philip (@philipgb)
28th August 2017, 15:57
I would have ranked Vettel up there as a star of the grand prix. He gave a blistering qualifying getting ahead of Bottas, he was nip and tuck with Hamilton the entire race, and ultimately lost the race by Hamilton getting his braking into Les Combes fractionally better.
He got out raced by Hamilton ultimately, but importantly he had the measure of his team mate, unlike Ricciardo.