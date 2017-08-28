2017 Italian Grand Prix TV Times

Join us on F1 Fanatic Live throughout every session of the Italian Grand Prix weekend plus the IndyCar and World Endurance Championship races. Look out for the live page on the site during every session and follow all the action with your fellow F1 Fanatics.

Here are the details of Sky and Channel 4’s coverage of the 2017 Italian Grand Prix in the UK:

Friday 1st – Sunday 3rd September 2017

Day Session Channel Coverage starts Session starts Session ends Friday Italian Grand Prix first practice live Sky Sports F1 08:45 09:00 10:30 Friday Italian Grand Prix second practice live Sky Sports F1 12:45 13:00 14:30 Saturday Italian Grand Prix third practice live Sky Sports F1 09:45 10:00 11:00 Saturday Italian Grand Prix qualifying live Sky Sports F1 12:00 13:00 Saturday Formula Two Italy feature race live Sky Sports F1 14:55 14:55 Saturday GP3 Italy race one live Sky Sports F1 16:45 16:45 Saturday Italian Grand Prix qualifying highlights Channel 4 17:30 Sunday GP3 Italy race two live Sky Sports F1 07:55 07:55 Sunday Formula Two Italy sprint race live Sky Sports F1 09:10 09:10 Sunday Italian Grand Prix live Sky Sports F1 11:30 13:00 Sunday Italian Grand Prix highlights Channel 4 17:45 Sunday IndyCar Grand Prix at The Glen live BT Sport ESPN 18:00 18:30 Sunday WEC Six Hours of Mexico live BT Sport 3 18:30 19:00 01:00

2017 Italian Grand Prix