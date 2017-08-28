2017 Italian Grand Prix TV Times

Join us on F1 Fanatic Live throughout every session of the Italian Grand Prix weekend plus the IndyCar and World Endurance Championship races. Look out for the live page on the site during every session and follow all the action with your fellow F1 Fanatics.
Here are the details of Sky and Channel 4’s coverage of the 2017 Italian Grand Prix in the UK:
Friday 1st – Sunday 3rd September 2017
|Day
|Session
|Channel
|Coverage starts
|Session starts
|Session ends
|Friday
|Italian Grand Prix first practice live
|Sky Sports F1
|08:45
|09:00
|10:30
|Friday
|Italian Grand Prix second practice live
|Sky Sports F1
|12:45
|13:00
|14:30
|Saturday
|Italian Grand Prix third practice live
|Sky Sports F1
|09:45
|10:00
|11:00
|Saturday
|Italian Grand Prix qualifying live
|Sky Sports F1
|12:00
|13:00
|Saturday
|Formula Two Italy feature race live
|Sky Sports F1
|14:55
|14:55
|Saturday
|GP3 Italy race one live
|Sky Sports F1
|16:45
|16:45
|Saturday
|Italian Grand Prix qualifying highlights
|Channel 4
|17:30
|Sunday
|GP3 Italy race two live
|Sky Sports F1
|07:55
|07:55
|Sunday
|Formula Two Italy sprint race live
|Sky Sports F1
|09:10
|09:10
|Sunday
|Italian Grand Prix live
|Sky Sports F1
|11:30
|13:00
|Sunday
|Italian Grand Prix highlights
|Channel 4
|17:45
|Sunday
|IndyCar Grand Prix at The Glen live
|BT Sport ESPN
|18:00
|18:30
|Sunday
|WEC Six Hours of Mexico live
|BT Sport 3
|18:30
|19:00
|01:00
For details of coverage in your area see these links or share information in the comments:
- How to watch F1 around the world
- How to watch IndyCar in your region
- How to watch Formula Two in your region
- How to watch GP3 in your region
Find times for every F1 session this year and all the 2017 race dates with the F1 Fanatic Google Calendar.
