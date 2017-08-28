Safety Car, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017

Unnecessary Safety Car was “like NASCAR” – Hamilton

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Lewis Hamilton likened said the Safety Car was used “for no reason” during the Belgian Grand Prix.

Comment of the day

Was Spa an encouraging race for the championship contest?

A positive thing for Ferrari to take out of this race is how close they are to the Mercedes cars. We all know the an overwhelming majority of the remaining circuits are fast paced and thus suit Mercedes, but the fact that Ferrari was able to stay so close shows that they are really on top of their game.

Spa is perhaps the most Mercedes-leaning track in the second half of the season, right up there with Monza, and Ferrari went on the attack. The race next week should also be hard for them, but never underestimate the tifosi crowd. Singapore should be Ferrari territory. Brazil, USA, and Abu Dhabi has a little bit of everything, so one can never know. And while Japan and Malaysia has long straights and fast corners, they also reward good aerodynamics, which Ferrari seems to be on par or better than Mercedes.

Vettel also seems very confident around many of the remaining tracks, especially in flyaway races. Despite the popular belief that the RB9 was made by God and Webber was driving with only one hand on the steering wheel, Vettel’s nine-win streak in 2013 indicated how he could perform consistently at a high level in the later part of the season. Expect him to have more of an impact, especially on circuits where Ferrari can find places to make gain (like the twisty last section in Mexico).

Personally, I still think the championship is Mercedes’ and Hamilton’s to lose. But so many times this season we’ve given the championship to Mercedes only to be surprised by Ferrari the following race, even the following day in the same weekend. This season’s not over yet, at least not in the drivers’ championship.
Duc Pham (@ducpham2708)

