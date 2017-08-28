In the round-up: Lewis Hamilton likened said the Safety Car was used “for no reason” during the Belgian Grand Prix.
Hamilton: 'It's been a strong weekend for myself and the team' (FIA)
"I felt it was a bit like NASCAR, where they keep pulling out the safety cars for no reason. The wing was cleared, after we’d slowed down they could have done a VSC but I guess they wanted to see a race, so that’s for sure the reason they did that, because there was hardly any debris, if at all, they cleaned it so well."
Bottas set to stay at Mercedes (Reuters)
"It’s just down to the nitty-gritty details and the paperwork and see how it pans out in the future. There’s a pretty big chance he will be here next year."
Raikkonen slams 'pointless' yellow flag penalty (Autosport)
"I completely understand if he was by the side of the circuit, on the proper side and there is people working on it."
'Ferrari are hunting Mercedes down - and Hamilton knows it' (BBC)
"The good thing is the pace. I don't think we have a circuit we should fear going from now."
Hamilton explains Vettel 'trick' (Sky)
"Going down the straight (between La Source and Eau Rouge) I let off the power a little bit as well just to keep him on my tail. If he was further away he would have had the chance to gain momentum and pass on slipstream and that's what he would have wanted so I didn't give him that."
Hamilton says engine mode error helped him fend off Vettel (Motorsport)
"I knew he wasn't going to come by, because he knows I would overtake him then at the top part with the tow."
Damage limitation today, we were having a good race until Perez tried to kill me 2 times! Anyway he didn't manage to do so ending up P9😉! pic.twitter.com/00kmub96B4
— Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) August 27, 2017
Part 1 #NeverGiveUp #Checo11 pic.twitter.com/KwIJ3pRj1u
— Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) August 27, 2017
Part 2 #NeverGiveUp #Checo11 pic.twitter.com/k5NMb4TLxM
— Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) August 27, 2017
Fernando Alonso's talent deserves better equipment; his mardiness doesn't.
— Richard Williams (@rwilliams1947) August 27, 2017
First race I've missed in 12 years trackside – rooting for the @ForceIndiaF1 boys and girls from home! pic.twitter.com/c14wTWGVLV
— Andrew McLaren (@McLarenAndy) August 27, 2017
Mick Schumacher Spa 2017. 25th Anniversary of Michael Schumacher's first F1 win in Spa 1992.#TeamMichael #KeepFightingMichael @schumacher pic.twitter.com/FftamyQFT1
— Jens Munser Designs (@JMD_helmets) August 27, 2017
Vettel was the only driver who could get within half a second of Hamilton's time through the middle sector in the race. #F1 #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/D4wIUYN9wQ
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) August 27, 2017
Comment of the day
Was Spa an encouraging race for the championship contest?
A positive thing for Ferrari to take out of this race is how close they are to the Mercedes cars. We all know the an overwhelming majority of the remaining circuits are fast paced and thus suit Mercedes, but the fact that Ferrari was able to stay so close shows that they are really on top of their game.
Spa is perhaps the most Mercedes-leaning track in the second half of the season, right up there with Monza, and Ferrari went on the attack. The race next week should also be hard for them, but never underestimate the tifosi crowd. Singapore should be Ferrari territory. Brazil, USA, and Abu Dhabi has a little bit of everything, so one can never know. And while Japan and Malaysia has long straights and fast corners, they also reward good aerodynamics, which Ferrari seems to be on par or better than Mercedes.
Vettel also seems very confident around many of the remaining tracks, especially in flyaway races. Despite the popular belief that the RB9 was made by God and Webber was driving with only one hand on the steering wheel, Vettel’s nine-win streak in 2013 indicated how he could perform consistently at a high level in the later part of the season. Expect him to have more of an impact, especially on circuits where Ferrari can find places to make gain (like the twisty last section in Mexico).
Personally, I still think the championship is Mercedes’ and Hamilton’s to lose. But so many times this season we’ve given the championship to Mercedes only to be surprised by Ferrari the following race, even the following day in the same weekend. This season’s not over yet, at least not in the drivers’ championship.
Duc Pham (@ducpham2708)
