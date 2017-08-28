Formula Two racer Sean Gelael will drive for Toro Rosso in the first practice sessions at four of this year’s remaining races.
The Indonesian driver, who has tested for the team twice already, will participate in practice for the Singapore, Malaysian, United States and Mexican Grands Prix. Toro Rosso has not yet decided which of their drivers’ cars he will use at each track.
Team principal Franz Tost said: “During the tests in Bahrain and Budapest Sean performed very well, helping the team in a very professional way, with a mature approach to the complex task of providing engineers with useful feedback.”
“Everyone within the team was impressed by his performance, his technical understanding and his commitment. Therefore, we are happy that he will be driving the FP1 sessions for us at these four Grands Prix. I am sure he will do an excellent and useful job for the team.”
Gelael said it was an “amazing opportunity” and “an honour to be driving in Formula One starting in Singapore and Malaysia, two venues that are so close to my home country.”
“I will use the opportunity to absorb like a sponge everything I can and learn as much as possible. I hope I can do a good job for Scuderia Toro Rosso and provide the team with good data from these important first sessions.”
Gelael, who is in his second full year of Formula Two (formerly GP2), lies 20th in the standings with three points. His best result is ninth at Silverstone. He has no FIA F1 superlicence points.
Last year Rio Haryanto became the first driver from Indonesia to race in Formula One. He spent the first half of the season driving for Manor before being replaced by Esteban Ocon.
7 comments on “Gelael to drive four practice sessions for Toro Rosso”
ruliemaulana (@ruliemaulana)
28th August 2017, 11:09
Gelael could be the ‘Stroll’ of Toro Rosso Honda. Indonesian KFC are bigger than KFC worldwide.
I could say that he was less exiting than Haryanto but his technical understanding is news for me.
Maybe if Toro Rosso start selling one of their seat they could expand car development financially.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
28th August 2017, 11:22
@ruliemaulana To be fair to Stroll, he won two championships and plenty of races before he came into F1. Gelael hasn’t scored a solo win in anything for five years (he shared a couple of Asian Le Mans series wins).
ruliemaulana (@ruliemaulana)
28th August 2017, 11:35
@keithcollantine I knew that. He might be the worst ‘Stroll’ of all. But unlike Haryanto, Pertamina are willing to sponsored him. In racing era that need special fuel and oil, having Pertamina as sponsor are great thing. Not to mention other commercial gain from RedBull, Honda, KFC even F1 itself on 250 million people of Indonesia.
sumedh
28th August 2017, 11:23
Correlate this news with the fact that Kvyat keeps on getting an extension; you are looking at a team that is struggling financially.
BasCB (@bascb)
28th August 2017, 11:38
yeah, Mateschitz has been keeping the team on a with just a trickle of finance for the last couple of years
Neil (@neilosjames)
28th August 2017, 11:28
Gelael’s racing record is an absolute joke… I like to think that even if my dad was a multi-billionaire and I was an F2 driver, I’d be too embarrassed to even try to get F1 running if I was that useless.
Mateschitz must be tightening the purse strings a little bit.
Hugh (@hugh11)
28th August 2017, 12:09
Throw money at the team, get some practice sessions. Will never get a seat, I reckon he’ll be kinda like Celis – really not that good, but brings money to the team in return for a few test outings.