Lewis Hamilton was unhappy the Safety Car was brought out during the Belgian Grand Prix. Here’s what he and the other drivers had to say during the race.

Hamilton had a minor concern before the race began.

Hamilton: “Seat was a bit warm when I got in.”

“Yeah I think one of the fans got a bit hot. We put a fan on it.”

Hulkenberg: “Some oscillation on the hold revs there from the engine.”

Vettel: “For the moment we can go with him, no problem.”

Nico Hulkenberg fought his way past Fernando Alonso but could only watch the Mercedes, Ferraris and Red Bulls disappear afterwards.

Hulkenberg: “Front-left looks like it’s getting a very hard time. Picking up understood.”

“Understood. Pace is very good.”

“No overtake, we need to build up our SOC [state of charge].”

Hulkenberg: “Nothing to overtake anyway.”

An unhappy Alonso briefly held seventh but was passed by car after car.

Alonso: “Embarrassing, really embarrassing.”

“Yep Fernando we see that. Be careful, we have two warnings for turn four.”

Magnussen: “Romain cut the track.”

Magnussen: “Box now guys.”

“No, no.”

Magnussen: “I’m serious, we need to get out of this tyre.”

“Magnussen is 1.2s behind Grojean.”

Alonso: “I really don’t care about all the gaps too much. This is just a test.”

For the sixth time in 2017, Max Verstappen’s race came to an early end.

“Fuel six position eight.”

Verstappen: “Uh-oh, lose power.”

“Stand by. Fail one fail.”

Verstappen: “Nope.”

“One more time please.”

Verstappen: “No, no.”

“OK switch it off. Pull over to the right-hand side.”

Verstappen: “Unbelievable. I can’t believe this. No words.”

The drivers neared their pit stops.

Magnussen: “We need to get off this tyre. Guys listed to me we can get both cars in the points if we get off this tyre.”

Bottas: “Quite visible blistering in front-left.”

“Blister for Hamilton and Ricciardo.”

Vettel: “I’m still safe from the looks of it in here.”

To Hamilton: “OK Lewis, it’s hammer time.”

“Tyre degradation is low, we’re going to go super-softs at the next pit stop.”

Ricciardo: “We are Losing performance because of blistering. If we think that’s going to blister suggest not.”

Alonso’s frustration grew and he soon retired. Honda later claimed they couldn’t see any evidence of a fault in their data.

“Fernando suggest shape four to protect the rears.”

Alonso: “No more radio for the rest of the race.”

“We have a ten-second stop-go for failing to slow for Verstappen.”

Raikkonen: “What do you mean? He was on the side of the road.”

Raikkonen: “Is it drive-through or stop and go?”

“Stop and go.”

Raikkonen: “Can we do it whenever we want?”

“No this lap.”

Raikkonen: “And my car is actually really nice…”

“Fernando Stoffel is pitting this lap.”

Alonso: “Why? The only [censored by FOM] car I will overtake.”

“We didn’t want to be pushed back into Palmer and Stoll.”

Alonso: “They will pass anyway. But it will not change my life.”

Alonso: “Any rain expected?”

“No, no rain on the radar.”

Alonso: “Engine problem.”

“OK let’s box.”

Palmer: “Oh come on Alonso just forced me straight off the track.”

The Safety Car was deployed after Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez collided and left debris on the track. However Hamilton claimed there wasn’t enough debris for the Safety Car to be necessary.

Ocon: “Guys what the [censored by FOM]. Honestly. What the [censored by FOM] is this guy doing. What the hell. Front wing broken now.”

“So what is it Esteban, is it suspension or front wing?”

Ocon: “Front wing.”

“Front wing, OK.”

Ocon: “Two times.”

“The other car has a rear tyre go so you want to go pass the other car.”

Ocon: “I’m past since a long time.”

“Copy that.”

Ocon: “[Censored by FOM] idiot.”

Perez: “Puncture, puncture.”

Vettel: “Hamilton is not following the pace.”

Hamilton: “Why have they got the Safety Car out? This is ridiculous.”

“It’s for the amount of debris.”

Hamilton: “There’s literally no debris.”

Hamilton: “That’s a BS call from the stewards.”

Hamilton: “Vettel’s weaving behind me. Why is the Safety Car so slow?”

“Lewis expect one more lap of Safety Car.”

Hamilton: “Got glazed brakes.”

“Just do what you can do. Looks like that disc has woken up.”

To Vettel: “SOC [state of charge] six and you can push tyre-wise, no problem.”

Kvyat: “Oh what the [censored by FOM] he’s too fast on the straight, this guy.”

“He’s slow in the corners Danny, keep pushing.”

To Hulkenberg: “OK Nico we must not use overtake now. SOC [sate of charge] level is too low, you’ll get a de-rate.”

2017 Belgian Grand Prix