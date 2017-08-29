Kimi Raikkonen, Lewis Hamilton, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017

Mercedes don’t have the best car this year – Hamilton

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Lewis Hamilton denies Mercedes have the “best car” in 2017.

Comment of the day

Has Toro Rosso lowered the bar by giving Sean Gelael the chance to drive in an F1 practice session?

Gelael’s racing record is an absolute joke. I like to think that even if my dad was a multi-billionaire and I was an F2 driver, I’d be too embarrassed to even try to get F1 running if I was that useless.

Mateschitz must be tightening the purse strings a little bit.
Neil (@Neilosjames)

3 comments on "Mercedes don't have the best car this year – Hamilton"

  1. Profile Photo

    Strontium (@strontium)
    29th August 2017, 0:12

    Other than getting their new engines in before Singapore, there is basically no point in McLaren turning up to Monza, a track that is almost all power and no downforce. It’s not as if they’ve even got sponsors they have to promote anymore!

    It wouldn’t surprise me one bit if they take the race start and retire after a few laps just to keep the engines fresh for Singapore.

  2. Profile Photo

    Blackmamba (@blackmamba)
    29th August 2017, 0:14

    Mercedes have the best package on a Saturday, but after that Ferrari have a better all round car. Easier to set up, wider working range on its tyres, better in dirty air and now looking pretty good for Monza after how easily they were able to stick with Merc at Spa. I too got the feeling if Ferrari had track position they would have drove off into the distance.

  3. Profile Photo

    SpaFrancorchamps (@spafrancorchamps)
    29th August 2017, 0:14

    I hope Honda can fit the spec 4 engine in Monza, so McLaren can be more competitive in Singapore. That said, I hope Alonso won’t be driving it. According to Honda, Alonso retired a healthy car. When you’re paying a driver 40 million and he just stops the car because you’re uncompetitive, it’s time to part ways. It damages the team and its partners and it kills morale. Button still has a contract, right? So let him finish the season and terminate Alonso’s contract due to work refusal. He’s an amazing driver, and I understand the frustration.. but as a McLaren fan I can’t support this behaviour. If it has to be like this, I’d much rather see him leave.

