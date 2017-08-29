In the round-up: Lewis Hamilton denies Mercedes have the “best car” in 2017.
Hamilton warns Mercedes must improve to beat Ferrari (The Guardian)
"If anyone is out there thinking we have the best car this year then they need to think again, because it’s not the case."
Mercedes needs 'more magic' to beat Ferrari (Autosport)
"I've definitely read lots of stories or heard lots of comments about our car being the best, or we have the fastest car. But I think it's very difficult for anyone to truly say that, because there are pros and cons between two cars, and there are definitely areas where we're faster and areas where they're faster, and it varies from race to race."
Alonso 'at back of grid' for Italian GP (BBC)
"The idea is to ensure Alonso is in a strong position for the following race in Singapore, which favours McLaren."
Verstappen questions Red Bull's ability to perform with Renault (F1i)
"I notice about Max that he's very disappointed. It's tough to keep yourself motivated the whole time when things are going like this."
Mercedes 'easy' amid fresh oil burn intrigue (Motorsport)
"Suggestions that there had been some form of gentleman's agreement between Mercedes and Ferrari not to introduce an engine in Belgium are understood to have been wide of the mark, however, with sources at both outfits confirming that there had been no discussion between the teams about the matter."
Sending my biggest gratitude to everyone who has believed in me and supported this far. Terima kasih Indonesia, this one is for you. 🏎🇲🇨
— Sean Gelael (@gelaelized) August 28, 2017
Has Toro Rosso lowered the bar by giving Sean Gelael the chance to drive in an F1 practice session?
Gelael’s racing record is an absolute joke. I like to think that even if my dad was a multi-billionaire and I was an F2 driver, I’d be too embarrassed to even try to get F1 running if I was that useless.
Mateschitz must be tightening the purse strings a little bit.
Neil (@Neilosjames)
Happy birthday to Jelle Van Der Meer, Metrium, F199Player and Stefano!
Strontium (@strontium)
29th August 2017, 0:12
Other than getting their new engines in before Singapore, there is basically no point in McLaren turning up to Monza, a track that is almost all power and no downforce. It’s not as if they’ve even got sponsors they have to promote anymore!
It wouldn’t surprise me one bit if they take the race start and retire after a few laps just to keep the engines fresh for Singapore.
Blackmamba (@blackmamba)
29th August 2017, 0:14
Mercedes have the best package on a Saturday, but after that Ferrari have a better all round car. Easier to set up, wider working range on its tyres, better in dirty air and now looking pretty good for Monza after how easily they were able to stick with Merc at Spa. I too got the feeling if Ferrari had track position they would have drove off into the distance.
SpaFrancorchamps (@spafrancorchamps)
29th August 2017, 0:14
I hope Honda can fit the spec 4 engine in Monza, so McLaren can be more competitive in Singapore. That said, I hope Alonso won’t be driving it. According to Honda, Alonso retired a healthy car. When you’re paying a driver 40 million and he just stops the car because you’re uncompetitive, it’s time to part ways. It damages the team and its partners and it kills morale. Button still has a contract, right? So let him finish the season and terminate Alonso’s contract due to work refusal. He’s an amazing driver, and I understand the frustration.. but as a McLaren fan I can’t support this behaviour. If it has to be like this, I’d much rather see him leave.