Top ten pictures from the 2017 Belgian Grand Prix

F1 PicturesPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

Ten of the best pictures which tell the story of the 2017 Belgian Grand Prix weekend.

Felipe Massa

Felipe Massa, Williams, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017
Felipe Massa, Williams, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017

It took just three laps for Felipe Massa’s Belgian Grand Prix to go wrong. He took a little too much kerb at La Source and was firedacross the gravel trap into the barrier at the exit. That one mistake cost him an entire day’s running.

Stoffel Vandoorne

Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017
Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017

A huge crowd turned out to support Max Verstappen but there were plenty of cheers for Stoffel Vandoorne in his first F1 race at home.

Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso, McLaren, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017
Fernando Alonso, McLaren, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017

A downpour at the end of second practice curtailed the day’s running. During the race Fernando Alonso asked if more rain was coming and, after being told it wasn’t, he reported an engine problem on his car and retired.

Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017

Daniel Ricciardo kicked up a plume of a different kind in dry conditions: Dust from the track and the plank beneath his car.

Stoffel Vandoorne

Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017
Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017

A mamoth 65-place grid penalty meant it didn’t really matter how quickly Vandoorne drove in qualifying.

‘Ricciardo’ and ‘Bottas’

Fans, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017
Fans, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017

Fortunately someone had written the drivers’ names on their overalls so you could tell who they were supposed to be.

Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher, Benetton B194, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017
Mick Schumacher, Benetton B194, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017

Before the race began Mick Schumacher gave a demonstration run in a Benetton B194 of the type used by his father Michael Schumacher to won his first world championship in 1994. The run marked the 25th anniversary of Schumacher’s first grand prix victory in 1992 at Spa, seven years before Mick was born.

Start

Start, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017
Start, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017

While Lewis Hamilton led the field up Raidillon, the Force India drivers had their first of two collisions.

Esteban Ocon, Nico Hulkenberg and Fernando Alonso

Esteban Ocon, Nico Hulkenberg, Fernando Alonso, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017
Esteban Ocon, Nico Hulkenberg, Fernando Alonso, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017

As he pointed out later, Ocon was able to run side-by-side successfully with drivers who were not his team mate.

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017

It was a very successful return from the summer break for Lewis Hamilton: He equalled Schumacher’s all-time pole position record on Saturday and took his fifth win of the season on Sunday.

Share your Belgian Grand Prix pictures and video

2017 Belgian Grand Prix

Browse all 2017 Belgian Grand Prix articles

2017 Belgian Grand Prix pictures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.
If the person you're replying to is a registered user you can notify them of your reply using '@username'.