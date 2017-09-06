In the round-up: Porsche is considering returning to F1 as an engine builder when new regulations come into force in 2021.
Porsche considering 2021 F1 engine programme (Autosport)
"Among the potential partners are Williams, which enjoyed a technical relationship with Porsche before selling its Hybrid Power division, and Red Bull, which has extensive connections with Porsche's parent company the Volkswagen Group."
At least two IndyCar teams interested in F1 driver Fernando Alonso (Autoweek)
"IndyCar, Honda and McLaren originally approached Chip Ganassi Racing trying to put together a deal for the two-time Formula 1 champion to run in this year’s Indianapolis 500. Ganassi turned down the opportunity and Alonso agreed to a deal with Andretti Autosport."
Haas boss Guenther Steiner: Scrapping F1 grid penalties only helps the big teams (ESPN)
"We did this for a good reason - to have cost control. If you get only one grid position or something, again the big teams will go away even further because they would change everything, every time, evolve it and be faster."
Force India and Haas in favour of keeping grid penalties (F1i)
"If there is a better way to do it, I'm all for it. When the rules were written, that was the best way."
Honda thinks Vandoorne suffered repeat of Monza qualifying issue (Motorsport)
"Hasegawa added that it will be possible to replace the MGU-K shaft without incurring a penalty for the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix."
"Some teams with engines from other manufacturers could afford themselves to have more downforce and still be fast on the straights. We did not have that luxury and had to go for top speed."
McLaren's renewed Renault engine chase (Motorsport magazine)
"Honda’s preference is very much to stay with McLaren. McLaren’s is very much to split with Honda after three disastrous seasons. It has simply lost the faith."
Notebook from the road (Joe Blogs F1)
"If McLaren gets Renault engines, as is planned, Fernando Alonso will stay. Sergio Perez will move to Renault and, probably, Pascal Wehrlein will join Esteban Ocon at Force India, as Charles Leclerc will be getting his Sauber seat, thanks to Ferrari offering a deal for the youngster."
Kubica on the F1 2017 title race in the Italian GP F1 Report (Sky)
"Red Bull on twisty, high-downforce circuits where the engine is less important, they have a very good chassis and they can play a very important role with putting their car in the middle of the pack or stealing the points from Mercedes and Ferrari."
Oh, hi Sign!! 👋 Two new additions since we were last home! The set is growing nicely…
🇨🇳
🇷🇺
🇪🇸
🇨🇦
🇦🇹
🇬🇧
🇧🇪
🇮🇹
That's EIGHT wins in 2017! pic.twitter.com/tR6IChT58r
— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) September 5, 2017
@BNKracing is probably not being serious with this suggestion:
The yellow jersey in cycling does help identify the leader in the Tour de France, but there’s also the polka dot jersey and green jersey and white jersey. So does the pole position leader get a special colour too?
Does the driver with the most penalty points get a bright red halo as to warn the other drivers and views this is the most dangerous guy on the grid?
@BNKracing
- A mistake by Ayrton Senna with eight laps to go let Nelson Piquet in to win the Italian GP on this day in 1987
