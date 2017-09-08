Hakkinen explains why his 2006 test didn’t lead to a comeback

Mika Hakkinen has spoken about how his 2006 test for McLaren persuaded him not to return to Formula One after his 2001 departure.
The two-times world champion announced he was taking a sabbatical at the end of 2001 but never returned to the sport. He tested for McLaren at the end of 2006 but said in a recent interview with Unibet that although he felt ready to return he decided not to.
“It was close,” said Hakkinen when asked whether he might have returned to racing.
“I retired in 2001, the next one was the sabbatical. But a few years after that I started to have a certain feeling. I felt mentally and physically ready to return to F1.”
“I trained an awful lot. I flew to England to use McLaren’s simulator. I spent days in the simulator. It was probably 2004 or 2005. I was completely ready to return to F1. And as a double world champion I knew quite well how to be fit for action, I’d be better than ever.”
Hakkinen drove for McLaren between 1993 and 2001 but he initially explored the possibility of returning with another team.
“I negotiated with Williams but it didn’t work out,” he said. “It was largely because he negotiations went up and down. I didn’t like it.”
“Finns are very black and white. If you do something, you do it. You go straight to the point. And although I understand these are complicated matters, but they couldn’t get a better driver than a double world champion.”
“There were other issues at play. And it wasn’t about a crazy amount of money that was out of the question for them. There were other issues that affected the decision.”
Nearing the end of 2006 McLaren needed replacements for Ferrari-bound Kimi Raikkonen and Juan Pablo Montoya, who had quit F1. Fernando Alonso was already contracted to join the team in 2007 and then-GP2 champion Lewis Hamilton was being considered for a seat.
Hakkinen said “McLaren and Ron Dennis told me at the start of the sabbatical that I can return at any time” and he had begun preparing for a possible return.
“I started to train, used the simulator and tested at Barcelona,” said Hakkinen. Everything was ready for me to return.”
Hakkinen drove the team’s MP4-21 in a test at the Circuit de Catalunya after the championship had ended. But his day in the car was spoiled by a technical problem.
“I’ll never forget that testing session,” he said. “I know the track inside out, lots of mechanics I knew.”
“The day before I went to see Lewis test and how things had changed. At the end of the day one of his computer systems broke down. It controlled the MCU system in the engine. If I remember correctly it controls the gearbox, engine and carburettor flip, meaning that when you shift down the computer tells the engine to give throttle so that the rear wheels won’t lock up when the gear is smaller.”
“After the system broke I had to use an old one. It didn’t work with the new engine. The package wasn’t synchronised. Every time I braked the wheels were locking up. It was impossible. I said ‘come on guys, fix everything for tomorrow, let’s start the test session as agreed’. It didn’t work out. I couldn’t give the perfect performance because the wheels kept locking up.”
“I tested and drove all day long, lots of laps after all those years, everything went well. We analysed everything. I was aware of the problem. We couldn’t help it. We couldn’t fix it because we didn’t have a new part.”
Hakkinen said he was “relieved” afterwards to have realised he wasn’t ready to come back.
“This is Formula One. It’s constant problem solving, it’s nothing but suffering. Do I want to return to that?”
“There was a reason for me leaving. If I go back, the same problems are there waiting. Luckily the test didn’t work out.”
I entered F1 in 1991. It took me seven years to win a race. The same thing could ave happened. I’m not going to lose for seven years again. After winning two championships it worked out well.”
45 comments on “Hakkinen explains why his 2006 test didn’t lead to a comeback”
faulty (@faulty)
8th September 2017, 13:17
Taking heed, Nando?
Damon (@damon)
8th September 2017, 13:27
So you want to scold Alonso for having granit strong resilience for the uphill battle he’s been in?
I will always have less respect for Hakkinen for not having the guts to come back in less than perfect circumstances, unlike Schumacher in his comeback and guys like Alonso persisting in pathetic cars.
Hugh (@hugh11)
8th September 2017, 13:53
Well, if he wasn’t going to enjoy it, then I don’t see why he should come back, and don’t see why that would lose him any respect. He stopped enjoying the sport, so he stopped racing. He thought about coming back, but realised it was still effectively the same so didn’t.
Ambrogio
8th September 2017, 13:56
To me actually is the opposite feeling between Schumacher comeback and Hakkinen choice not to again in F1. I think you need more guts to end when you are at the top of the game then to do a revival.
For Alonso its just a sad waste of talent, but his had to blame himself (and his manager)
Ambrogio
8th September 2017, 13:57
*he has*
Matthijs (@matthijs)
8th September 2017, 15:18
@damon
I am not sure if it’s about guts and about perfect circumstances. It’s about having the perseverance to go through things you have been before. The whole test was apparently a deja vu of all the things that made him quit in the first place.
I’m with @hugh11 on this one.
Louis
8th September 2017, 17:02
“I will always have less respect for Hakkinen for not having the guts to come back in less than perfect circumstances, unlike Schumacher in his comeback and guys like Alonso persisting in pathetic cars.”
When Schumacher chose to return to the sport at the end of 2009, the Brawn car just won the championships, I think Schumacher to some extent, expected the 2010 Mercedes car to be fully competitive (“perfect circumstance” in your words) and it didn’t work out.
And Hakkinen persisted for seven years before winning his first race, does that not count? he also nearly lost his life in his 1995 accident (not simply a broken leg) and had the bravery/courage to come back to win two championships, is that not “guts”? how many drivers have done that?
Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
8th September 2017, 13:26
What a guy. Love him to bits.
matiascasali (@matiascasali)
8th September 2017, 19:27
As a Ferrari tifoso, i hated him in 98 and 99, but after some time, i started to respect him, and now i even like a the guy now! He was a bit like Kimi: blinding fast when he’s on it, totally absent when he’s not. Un lagunero, en términos futboleros.
Ben Needham (@ben-n)
8th September 2017, 13:37
Really interesting to read. I was a big Mika fan when I first started to understand Formula One around 1996. His battles with Coulthard (internally at McLaren in 1996 and 1997) and then Schumacher (1998 – 2000) were my first real experiences of F1. They were the classic years for me with characters like Mika, Johnny Herbert, Jacques Villeneuve and Gerhard Berger and real personalities not strung up by PR. I think after a few dry years we’re starting to see the soul of Formula One return with Ricciardo, Vettel, Alonso and Hamilton all showing their own different personalities.
Damon (@damon)
8th September 2017, 13:49
That’s true. Don’t forget Kimi though!
The sad realization is that they’re mostly old dogs now (which has to be partly why the perception).
Kimi – 37yo – debuted in 2001 – 2 years max left
Alonso – 36yo – debuted in 2001 – could be gone any time soon, 4 years max left, unless he stretches it in IndyCar
Hamilton – 32yo – debuted in 2007 – 5 years left?
Vettel – 30yo – debuted in 2007
Ricciardo – 28yo – debuted in 2011
Gary
8th September 2017, 13:57
Nah, Hamilton has another 18 years left. He’ll retire with 248 pole positions, 202 wins and 19 world driving championships.
Ju88sy (@ju88sy)
8th September 2017, 15:55
@damon Haha, I would hardly call Vettel, Ricciardo and Hamilton old! In F1 terms they are in or reaching their prime years :)
kpcart
8th September 2017, 13:38
Shows how spoilt some drivers can get once being in a winning car….. they would rather not compete then come 2nd. You see it in hamiltons face when he is not winning… complete sour grapes. Some of these guys need to realise how lucky they other to have the opportunity they have in f1, they need a lesdon in humility. Dissapointing to hear this interview with hakkinen, he only wanted a comeback if he can be garunteed winning, that is not a competitors attitude.
Martin
8th September 2017, 15:32
I think you need to look up the definition of sour grapes
Ju88sy (@ju88sy)
8th September 2017, 16:05
I don’t think this was the case for Hakkinen at all, reflecting on his test drive let him recheck his motivation. As someone who achieved success at the very highest pinnacle he was clearly very self-aware and able to deeply search himself and understand whether he felt capable of re-entering F1, clearly he didn’t.
To your other point, any sports person who excels and wins should feel deeply upset when they are not winning this manifests through how expressive people’s characters are, sometimes it’s visible, sometimes not, but sure as hell that pain will be internalised and used to motivate future performances.
Personally, as someone who is expressive in character, I can empathise with and like to see that pain and frustration at losing manifest, whether it’s Alonso lashing out on the radio, Vettel getting tetchy and entitled with back markers, or Hamilton with a visible sulk.
Matthijs (@matthijs)
8th September 2017, 13:41
Probably my all-time favourite F1-driver (both as a driver and as a person), but I’m glad he didn’t return in 2007. There is no way that he would have done better than Alonso and Hamilton in 2007. And let’s be fair, it was a legendary year.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
8th September 2017, 13:53
@matthijs Can’t help but wonder whether the Spygate affair would have worked out differently had Hakkinen been driving for the team.
Matthijs (@matthijs)
8th September 2017, 15:22
@keithcollantine Can you tell me what you mean exactly? I don’t think I know in detail how Hamilton and Alonso affected Spygate.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
8th September 2017, 15:36
@matthijs For example Alonso knew about the information Coughlan had got from Ferrari and discussed its use, so would Hakkinen have done the same?
http://www.f1fanatic.co.uk/2007/09/14/alonso-de-la-rosas-emails-led-to-mclarens-punishment/
Ben Needham (@ben-n)
8th September 2017, 15:58
@keithcollantine – my understanding of this is that if Hakkinen had wanted to return then the line up would have been Alonso/Hakkinen rather than Hakkinen/Hamilton?
Surely Alonso’s actions would have been very similar, unless Hakkinen wasn’t a threat in any way?
dbHenry
8th September 2017, 16:07
Hakkinen knows how to keep things under wraps. The 3rd pedal in the McLaren was a good secret. If he were in the situation, I don’t think he would have handled things as Alonso did.
Some of my favorite racing was between Hakkinen and Schumacher. Great days….
Robbie (@robbie)
8th September 2017, 19:26
Hard to say of course but one difference would have been that Mika would have been on a return to Mac, back to that ‘family’ if you will. Mika seems such a nice guy and given his history with the team I wonder if he would have just gone right to RD had he started receiving emails. Or perhaps because of his history and his niceness he would not have been sent them to begin with.
If it was MH/LH, would LH have blocked Mika from a final hot quali attempt, or would he have had more respect toward him as a Mac family member with 2 WDC’s with them? If LH had done that to Mika would RD have come to Mika’s defence rather than doing nothing and making Mika think he was being treated as second rate?
If it was MH/FA I doubt either of them would have stopped the other from a quali run. In general I think Mika would have been more uncomfortable having damning emails than FA was.
Strontium (@strontium)
8th September 2017, 13:43
This sums up perfectly, in my opinion, why Schumacher should have not returned, and why Rosberg shouldn’t return in a few years (you never know). The sport moves on without you and after a few years out of racing you aren’t winning anything, and you have nothing more to prove. That’s a smart decision by Mika not to return in my opinion
Phil Norman (@phil-f1-21)
8th September 2017, 14:19
I think drivers can get away with a year off. I think Mansell did this and Prost. But any more than this then the sport and technology has just moved on. If you have been WDC already then you have nothing to prove really. If you have come very close then you might give it one more go if you will be in a top team. Otherwise don’t bother.
Sundar Srinivas Harish
8th September 2017, 15:23
Mansell didn’t take a year off from racing per se. CART was equally competitive, and would’ve required him to maintain his mental and physical fitness. Prost on the other hand truly had a sabbatical year.
Matthijs (@matthijs)
8th September 2017, 15:25
@strontium @phil-f1-21 I think it’s a matter of grit. Are you willing enough to do whatever it takes to be succesful (again)? There is a reason a driver quits the sport and it’s often to do with motivation. In that case, don’t return.
dbHenry
8th September 2017, 15:51
I can’t help but wonder, did Schumacher and Rosberg’s input into the development of the Mercedes help lead the team to greener pastures? If so, Schumacher’s comeback may have helped the team be what it is.
IJW (@ijw1)
8th September 2017, 16:49
@strontium Didn’t Lauda take a few years off to run his airline, and then come back and win another WDC? If so, then it can be done, but rarely.
kpcart
8th September 2017, 13:55
Compare hakkinen to kubica. Hakkinen, world champion and yet too scared for a challenge in a top 2 car in 2007.. Kubica, a guy who had 20+ operations on his body, doing everything he can just to get back into f1 after 7 years and not expecting instant wins. If kubica comes back to f1 next year and under performs, i will still rate him better as a sportsman than hakkinen.
Martin
8th September 2017, 15:38
You have to wonder whether Kubica would be so driven to return had he won 2 F1 WDC’s though. It’s hardly a fair comparison.
Ju88sy (@ju88sy)
8th September 2017, 16:15
The difference here is Hakkinen had already reached the pinnacle of F1 achievement (twice). I think this is honest answer from Mika, very human and self aware. I think seeing this as somehow diminishing Hakkinen and his achievement is the wrong way to look at it!
Phil-F1-21
8th September 2017, 19:31
+1
Baron (@baron)
8th September 2017, 16:26
Totally different circumstances! Kubica has something important to prove, Hakkinen did not and I do not believe that “scared” and “double F1 WDC” fit in the same sentence. I am sorry, but that is not a mature response.
paulguitar (@paulguitar)
8th September 2017, 18:01
@kpcart
That is a seriously disrespectful post. We are talking about a guy here who had his throat cut open by the side of the track by medics to save his life and he came back from that to be twice WDC and you call him ‘too scared’.
Seriously?
Robbie (@robbie)
8th September 2017, 18:56
@baron @paulguitar Completely agree with your comments.
cm (@cm-cm)
8th September 2017, 19:24
@paulguitar thank you for posting this… I never knew about this… (f1 fanatic since 2011).
Can’t help but gain more respect for hakkinen the more I learn about the man…
paulguitar
8th September 2017, 19:41
@cm-cm
Yeah, Mika is a great man, truly. He was amongst the very fastest to ever have been in F1, he out qualified Senna in equal cars in his first GP for McLaren… Also, scrupulously fair on and off the track, and a fun guy with a dry sense of humour.
David Not Coulthard (@davidnotcoulthard)
8th September 2017, 18:49
Why didn’t you say too dumb to be able to magically predict that McLaren would be in the top 2 in 2007? (the reigning WDC, after all, won it with team Enstone)
that and how inaccurate can arcmchair psychologists possibly be? :p
Robbie (@robbie)
8th September 2017, 18:57
@davidnotcoulthard Saw your post after I posted mine. Agree with you too.
Chuck
8th September 2017, 15:11
I think the main problem for F1 coming back from 2010 is that drivers could not test as much as they want as before because of new the rules. Without intensive testing it could be very difficult for any driver to come back and be successful in F1 after few years staying out of it no matter how much talent you have.
kpcart
8th September 2017, 15:43
Hakinnen was coming back in 2006/07 hamilton did about 20,000 km testing before his first race in f1, and in a top 2 car. No rookie will ever get that priviledge again.
TEDBELL
8th September 2017, 16:17
Pretty frickin ridiculous that McLaren would offer up a broken car to temp a two time champ back into the seat. Although we may not know the whole story its still utter nonsense to provide a chassis with the described issues. Shame on McLaren as Mika deserved better. But thats Formula One.
Jorge Lardone (@jorge-lardone)
8th September 2017, 16:43
Well done, Mika. You are a great champion!
Jeff Powell
8th September 2017, 17:02
Well done Mikka you are a really funny guy. Great driver with a great dry sense of humour always makes me feel good every time I see him.