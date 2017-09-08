Renault aim to “chase down” Williams

Renault has set its sights on beating Williams, the team which is three places ahead of them in the constructors’ championship with seven races to go.
The team believes the remaining tracks on the schedule will suit its car much better than Monza did.
“Williams sit just 21 points ahead of us in fifth place in the constructors’ championship,” said team principal Cyril Abiteboul. “With seven races to go, it’s very much in our capability to chase that down by the end of the season.”
“We need to create some momentum and string together some consistent results with both cars inside the top ten. Singapore will be vital to kick start this effort.”
Abiteboul said the team took heart from Red Bull’s performance in Italy. “Daniel Ricciardo’s impressive drive from 16th on the grid to fourth place is particularly encouraging,” he said. “It meant a Renault engine had a best finish at Monza since the introduction of the V6 turbo hybrid engines in 2014.”
The team will make changes to its personnel this weekend as Matthieu Dubois takes over as head of race strategy, reporting to sporting director Alan Permane.
The team’s technical director Nick Chester predicted Renault will be “back to our Britain, Hungary and Spa level of performance” in Singapore.
“We’ve made softer rear springs to make the rear end more compliant which will aid traction,” he said. “As ever, you have to get the compromise right as it’s a balance between a compliant chassis and not losing too much aero performance. We have some minor updates to the bodywork which we will evaluate during the practice sessions.”
Chester said the team has “kept improving the car” this year. “Since Silverstone the car has been a chunk more competitive.”
“Budapest and Spa kept that trend up and we were the fourth quickest car in terms of pace. We weren’t as quick in Monza, but the upcoming races should see us back to the level of performance we saw at Spa.”
“There are no remaining tracks with super low downforce. We have good potential to be strong at these next three Asian races.”
2017 Singapore Grand Prix
- Singapore not Red Bull’s last chance to win this year – Ricciardo
- Ultra-softs dominate Singapore GP tyre choices
- Gelael to drive four practice sessions for Toro Rosso
14 comments on “Renault aim to “chase down” Williams”
Yosi (@yoshif8tures)
8th September 2017, 15:06
Does this mean Palmer Karma is out? Otherwise I don’t see Renault beating Williams.
Jere (@jerejj)
8th September 2017, 17:06
@yoshif8tures +1
erikje
8th September 2017, 20:27
Renault should start with reliability ( at least for poor Palmer) to get two cars in the points.
charliex (@photogcw)
8th September 2017, 15:12
Between the works Renault team and Force India, Williams team has a bulls-eye target on their back and they need to really step up performance and results.
Ashwin (@redbullf1)
8th September 2017, 15:38
Ferrari vs Mercs with RedBull catching up
Renault vs Williams
Ocon vs Perez,
This season is awesome :D
Ju88sy (@ju88sy)
8th September 2017, 16:20
@redbullf1 I hope we are able to look back after the last 7 races and add Ricciardo vs Verstappen to that list!
Damon (@damon)
8th September 2017, 18:27
Hahha. But seriously, teammate vs teammate are the only REAL battles. They should be encouraged and awarded.
Hugh (@hugh11)
8th September 2017, 15:44
Well if they had 2 Hulkenberg’s, they’d be ahead already. However, comma, Palmer exists.
Jere (@jerejj)
8th September 2017, 17:06
@hugh11 +1
George (@george)
8th September 2017, 18:37
@hugh11
Doesn’t matter much who’s in the other car if it keeps breaking down.
nase
8th September 2017, 19:19
@george
It does. Even with his horrible reliability, Palmer has finished 8 races out of 13 so far. Hülkenberg has scored 22 points in those races, and a hypothetical driver who would’ve finished every race Palmer has finished, on the position behind Hülkenberg, could’ve scored 17 points. Or 11 points, if we disregard Spa. With 11 points more, Renault would be two places further up, sitting just 10 points behind Williams.
nase
8th September 2017, 19:04
@hugh11
In that regard, I find Abiteboul’s assessment rather amusing.
Yeah, well. Wouldn’t that be a whole lot more likely if their second driver had actually managed to finish inside the top ten at least once?
Calum Menzies
8th September 2017, 18:25
No pressure then, Hulk.
Dan
8th September 2017, 21:00
Even with Williams being so much slower than they were at the start of the season, Felipe is picking up one or two points consistently. To make up 21 points, they will need a big result in some freak race in order to reduce the gap by enough. The current pace of Hulkenberg is not enough to bridge that gap.
They should overtake Haas who are completely unpredictable with pace and Toro Rosso who also only have one driver performing.