Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017

Caption Competition 137: Verstappen’s army

Caption CompetitionPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

Max Verstappen was not short of support at Spa-Francorchamps this year, although it’s doubtful any of his fans were as well-armed as these two.

However the Red Bull driver’s race ended early due to yet another technical problem.

Can you come up with the best caption for this picture? Post your funniest suggestion in the comments below.

A selection of the best will feature in a future edition of the F1 Fanatic Round-up.

11 comments on “Caption Competition 137: Verstappen’s army”

    jamiejay (@jamiejay995)
    9th September 2017, 14:15

    Verstappen brings his friends to the Renault workshop.

    Adam (@rocketpanda)
    9th September 2017, 14:17

    Red Bull resorts to drastic measures to ward off interest from other teams.

  3. James
    9th September 2017, 14:17

    Not content with the results of his interchanges during races, Verstappen brings reinforcements.

  4. Chip Hilton
    9th September 2017, 14:21

    OK, Dietrich, do you really want to hold me to that contract?

    Cristiano Veloso (@carbonfibershredder)
    9th September 2017, 14:26

    So, I’ve heard you didn’t vote for me in the Driver Of The Day poll…

    hzh (@hzh00)
    9th September 2017, 14:28

    Reb Bull prepare for a drastic change in their downforce concept for 2018.

    Willie (@willienjg)
    9th September 2017, 14:29

    Renault CEO……Bring him in, I want him alive!!

  8. Bart
    9th September 2017, 14:33

    Hey Felipe…

  9. Bottas bouds
    9th September 2017, 14:37

    I was wondering how he always got driver of the day

    Mach1 (@mach1)
    9th September 2017, 14:46

    It seems that Verstappen took Dr. Helmut Markos wise words and advice to heart:

    “Verstappen, you are brilliant but impulsive, young and inexperienced so you must always take protection with you on a first date”

    Will Wood (@willwood)
    9th September 2017, 15:11

    Renault were surprised to learn that when Max told them he wanted their engines to be ‘bulletproof’, he meant it literally.

