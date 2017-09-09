Fernando Alonso billboard, McLaren Andretti, IndyCar, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 2017

McLaren engine deal not sole factor – Alonso

In the round-up: Fernando Alonso says McLaren’s engine deal is not the sole factor for deciding his destination for 2018.

@Strontium reckons Mika Hakkinen did the right thing by not returning to F1:

This sums up perfectly, in my opinion, why Schumacher should have not returned, and why Rosberg shouldn’t return in a few years (you never know). The sport moves on without you and after a few years out of racing you aren’t winning anything, and you have nothing more to prove. That’s a smart decision by Mika not to return in my opinion
@Strontium

    Ashwin (@redbullf1)
    9th September 2017, 0:13

    “It will be published soon. I don’t want to speak on behalf of the FIA, since the FIA is going to give it, but everything will be done for F2 to become almost a prerequisite for F1.”

    That is BS ! F1 they say is the pinnacle of motorsport , then the talent should come from somewhere where they’ve proved their worth.

      Strontium (@strontium)
      9th September 2017, 0:57

      @redbullf1 I concur entirely! This is terrible. Look at the current grid and how many drivers actually went through GP2 / F2. All this was started by Verstappen joining F1, and look at him now.

      This may well lead to an increase in pay drivers because the competition to get into F2 will be so high, only the heavily backed pay drivers will get F2 seats (and it’s already quite bad as it is), and hence F1 risks losing the very best future drivers as a result.

      Furthermore, those drivers who were good but didn’t get a chance in F1 won’t even be able to show what they can do in the next best series anymore.

      I’m sure the FIA knows what it’s doing better than me, but I’m not sure if it’s even legal. Surely at this point they are just outright abusing their position (which I understand is primarily responsibility, safety, organisation, etc., not business) to boost their own series.

      Thanks for the comment of the day Keith :)

      1. Duncan Snowden
        9th September 2017, 3:21

        “I’m sure the FIA knows what it’s doing better than me”

        I wish I could be.

      Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
      9th September 2017, 3:35

      I think the FIA can’t really justify this one. First they invented superlicense points, now they make their racing series almost compulsory. Every once in a while they gave a couple of superlicense’s to super wealthy drivers, now they want to monopolize the whole assembly line. The excuse is that very well funded drivers would otherwise pollute f1, so their answer is to force drivers to race in the most expensive categories in order to race in f1, which is only going to narrow the amount of people that can actually dream to ever get to f1, it’s only going to promote wealthy drivers even more.

    Mark Thomson (@melthom)
    9th September 2017, 0:15

    Alonso might not even be Spanish for long if Catalonia breaks free.

      Gabriel (@naylamp)
      9th September 2017, 0:22

      He is from Oviedo, Asturias (another region).

        Mark Thomson (@melthom)
        9th September 2017, 0:27

        I thought he used the Catalonian colours.

          Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
          9th September 2017, 0:39

          @melthom He uses asturian colours (light blue and yellow), but he also uses red and yellow, which are both Cataluña and Spain’s colours.

          Carlitox (@carlitox)
          9th September 2017, 4:56

          You may have gotten confused with Jaime Alguersuari, think he is from Catalunya. Also Oriol Servià.

    9th September 2017, 0:18

    Are people reading real books anymore?
    Just these, instruction manuals in hard covers, it seems…
    As if they are all so empty and numb that they don’t know any other reward but material reward.

      9th September 2017, 2:56

      Amen….

      Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
      9th September 2017, 3:41

      Or perhaps one cannot find any good stories left to surprise, manuals are useful, that value is always there.

    9th September 2017, 1:33

    Did I miss it on this website that Minardi has claimed Renault and McLaren have already signed a deal?

    Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
    9th September 2017, 3:39

    Every year it’s the same, Marlboro does not sponsor Ferrari, Phillip Morris owns the commercial rights for the Scuderia Ferrari, they already did own and they keep owning them, I’m not even sure if it’s a way to get around the tobacco ban or even a regrettable Ferrari strategy. Every single decal you see on the Ferrari is, Phillip Morris, they are the ones selling and profiting from their investment, Phillip Morris signs a deal with Ferrari for the value of such rights.

    Jimmi Cynic (@jimmi-cynic)
    9th September 2017, 4:06

    While Phillip Morris receives ‘premium’ value from their association with Ferrari, Ferrari receives more than money – they receive guilt by association with a barely legal drug company. Cancer blood money to the smoking tune of $100M per year.

    The James Parrish (Business, marketing and brand partnerships in Formula E & F1 motorsport) article ends with this (rhetorical) question:
    “shouldn’t there be something (at least commercially) to celebrate and learn from here.”

    Celebrate? Commercially, sure – follow the money. However, morally, ethically, it’s nothing to celebrate but satisfying greed at any cost. That’s what I learned from Ferrari – a morally-bankrupt company run by morally-bankrupt management.

    If Phillip Morris/Ferrari want some talking head to spout their propaganda, the least they could do is spend $15.00 a year on proper unbranded hosting, instead of a tacky, free wix site for their mouthpiece to sound off and unfortunately get quoted on F1fanatic.

    socksolid (@socksolid)
    9th September 2017, 6:30

    The problem with F2 is that it is super expensive with very little benefit to your career. F3 is from 600.000 to 900.000£ depending whether you do the pre-season tests and macau or not. F2 is about 2-3 million pounds. And if F1 is from 5 million upwards then there is no point doing F2 anyways when you can do formula 3.5 for the same cost as F3.

    Here is an interesting link:
    https://www.raconteur.net/business/the-8-million-cost-of-the-road-to-formula-one

    With those prices it is clear why even the big managering teams like red bull, mclaren and ferrari and their young driver programmes don’t put their drivers into gp2/F2. It is just too expensive and gives very little extra after f3.

    Reply

