In the round-up: Carlos Sainz Jnr is tipped to take the second Renault seat alongside Nico Hulkenberg which would end Robert Kubica’s chances of racing for the team in 2018.
Sainz Renault deal sets up McLaren changes (Autosport)
"High level sources have confirmed that Sainz's deal has been agreed as part of a sweetener for Renault to end its Toro Rosso contract early."
Sainz' Renault-Wechsel sorgt für Formel-1-Erdbeben (Motorsport Total - German)
"Sainz could arrive at Toro Rosso in time for the Malaysian Grand Prix, according to this report."
F1 has had 40 approaches from new GP venues (Motorsport)
"In the seven months I’ve been in this job I’ve probably had about 40 countries, cities, municipalities, principalities approach me about interest in hosting an F1 race, which is extremely encouraging."
El riparto de #F1Clienti es uno de lugares más mágicos de #Ferrari. I am always amazed by #F1Clienti. pic.twitter.com/yiwBS4U20D
— Marc Gené (@marc_gene) September 9, 2017
A very happy Toto ahead of today's 'Tourenwagen Classics' race. Let's wait and see how he will enjoy the mixed weather conditions. #DTM pic.twitter.com/Z8KTDxl036
— Mercedes-AMG DTM (@MercedesAMGDTM) September 9, 2017
Levente says drivers shouldn’t be forced to go through Formula Two to reach F1.
This whole, making F2 a prerequisite to be able to graduate to F1 thing is just a usual money herding, greedy business decision.
In the business world it’s common. If you have a desirable product, for example an industrial software solution, they make you pay more by requiring to buy even another product (which is not really able to compete with in its own field) that you already could substitute with a better solution.
Imagine if there is a high talent trashing the Super Formula field, than he or she must go back one year to an inferior series to be able to graduate to F1.
Levente (@Leventebandi)
ben (@djdapimp)
10th September 2017, 0:42
Hopefully the Honda engines slow torro Rossi enough to give dauber some competition next year
GoodTimes
10th September 2017, 1:04
Love them Daubers! ;)
Chris (@tophercheese21)
10th September 2017, 2:50
And them torro Rossi’s!
faulty (@faulty)
10th September 2017, 0:44
Thanks racing gods for ending the Sainz hypewagon.
Hulk is going to show just how overrated he is.
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
10th September 2017, 2:23
I think that’s the reason why I don’t believe Sainz jr is leaving STR. I know it makes tremendous sense for the McLaren thing to happen but I don’t think he would risk his career. I don’t know how much heavier and taller Hulk is but I don’t think he’ll match him.
McLaren
10th September 2017, 3:40
@faulty. The same Hulk that was spanked by Perez?
Clay
10th September 2017, 0:54
Firstly Keith I think Sainz might already be at Toro Rosso – he won’t have to wait until Malaysia…
Secondly I was chatting with my mates and we thought HAAS would be a great fit for Kubica. Better than Magnussen, and he would give the team a personality. To me the team is a bit like their livery. Very grey. Apart from Romain complaining they are almost unseen on any weekend. Kubica would spice that team up a bit. Do it Gene!
Joao (@johnmilk)
10th September 2017, 1:12
K-Mag has contract until the end of 2018
faulty (@faulty)
10th September 2017, 1:12
Problem with Kubica is the type of marketing that could be associated with him and the sort of sponsors that are currently spending in F1.
On a sports level he would be great for a team like Haas like you said, or Williams who need their expertise.
But I don’t think Martini can afford to have associations to someone who suffered visible physical disabilities from a car crash. Red Bull, for example could really use the “there are no limits to what you can do” with their target audience. Financial institutions or tech companies would be no problem, Robert looks business smart, but they are not spending in F1 sponsorship ATM.
Minardi (@gitanes)
10th September 2017, 1:07
So Sainz is happy, McLaren and Alonso will be happy, and Renault is okay too. But what does Red Bull / Toro Rosso get out of this? They lost Sainz, gained Honda engines, and now have McLaren-Renault to worry about.
I can’t help think that there was some pretty lucrative financial deal done behind the scenes here. Maybe as someone speculated, Red Bull would have access to Honda if they actually come good, but I can’t see anyone actually believing that will happen.
David Not Coulthard (@davidnotcoulthard)
10th September 2017, 1:13
STR-TAG Heuer, RBR-TAG in a few years? :p
Dale
10th September 2017, 1:46
I was thinking the same thing … but who has paid Red Bull is also confusing.
Are Honda paying in order to remain in F1 without McLaren being forced to stay with them, or even as a penalty for not meeting targets … are McLaren paying to buy out Sainz’s contract to free up a seat for a Honda driver, and is Sainz going to Renault or have they insisted on Fernando being part of the deal – with Sainz his replacement at McLaren?
Or maybe Red Bull are just fortunate to be in a position to have a junior team that isn’t results driven as much as it’s a stepping stone for future drivers & staff … so their risk vs reward by going with Honda is a worthwhile gamble. And they do need to find a place for Gasly, so maybe it just made sense?
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
10th September 2017, 2:25
STR is probably going to receive a little bit of money and RB is going to have an alternative for the future. In the meantime handing Sainz doesn’t make sense, unless they get some money with it.
Sumedh
10th September 2017, 3:41
The way I see it, Red Bull/Toro Rosso are the big gainers and McLaren are the losers in this deal.
RB/TR get some payment from Honda (like Honda was giving McLaren) and they also get a chance at being a manufacturer team (while I acknowledge they would be manufacturer with the weakest engine; with Renault, they were never going to be a manufacturer).
In the process, they lose Sainz. Now, not sure if they have truly lose Sainz or will he be on loan to Renault; but with Ricciardo and Verstappen already with them, do they really need Sainz as well? Yes, there is a chance of Ricciardo and Verstappen being snapped by Mercedes or Ferrari. But remember that Hamilton and Vettel both may try to block those deals. Additionally, if LeClerc and Ocon come good, then Mercedes and Ferrari will prioritise those two over the Red Bull drivers. Hence, even higher chances that Red Bull won’t lose their drivers. So, why hold on to Sainz.
In today’s F1, there are about 12-15 good drivers in F1 with few waiting in the wings. But there are just 3 decent engines, 1 terrible engine and none waiting in the wings. So, if you get a chance at being a manufacturer team, losing one driver as part of the deal is actually alright considering the demand and supply characteristics. That seems to be what Red Bull is doing and it makes sense.
McLaren on the other hand are prioritising driver over engine which is a very short term view and hence, I truly believe they are the losers in this arrangement.
JohnH (@johnrkh)
10th September 2017, 1:16
More than a little patronizing by the Liberty Media Formula 1 commercial chief Sean Bratches. It would be far more productive and profitable for all if the circuit owners were treated as business partners.
dusty (@dusty)
10th September 2017, 1:38
I find it possible that McLaren could run Renault engines next year, and I find it possible that Sainz could move to Renault (a little unlikely). But what was Dieter Rencken doing when he made up the story for that article? It’s so bad, it doesn’t hold itself together.
If it turns out as true that Toro Rosso gave up the best of their two drivers to end an engine contract earlier to move to the worst engine supplier, it will be the bizarre story of 2017 with no close competition. Not even Sauber wanted Honda.
Meanwhile, McLaren going from one bad engine to another while having wet dreams with a certain german ex-girlfriend.
faulty (@faulty)
10th September 2017, 1:41
The devil is in the details.
Which we’ll never get to know.
Even the involved parties won’t know what the other contracts said.
Jimmi Cynic (@jimmi-cynic)
10th September 2017, 3:51
Didn’t read the original German article, but the translation is puzzling:
“Sainz could arrive at Toro Rosso in time for the Malaysian Grand Prix, according to this report.”
I don’t know the full schedule of F1’s drivers, but pretty sure that most teams prefer their drivers to arrive before the race. Can give them an edge over drivers that arrive after the race.
Also since Toro Rosso’s Sainz arrived at Toro Rosso in time for the Italian Grand Prix and if I recall correctly, Sainz arrived at Toro Rosso in time for Spa as well there is definitely a newsworthy pattern developing. Just wish I could see it. ;-)