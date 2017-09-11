2017 Singapore Grand Prix TV Times

Join us on F1 Fanatic Live throughout every session of the Singapore Grand Prix weekend plus the IndyCar season finale. Look out for the live page on the site during every session and follow all the action with your fellow F1 Fanatics.

Here are the details of Sky and Channel 4’s coverage of the 2017 Singapore Grand Prix in the UK:

Friday 15th – Sunday 17th September 2017

Day Session Channel Coverage starts Session starts Session ends Friday Singapore Grand Prix first practice live Channel 4 09:25 09:30 11:00 Friday Singapore Grand Prix first practice live Sky Sports F1 09:15 09:30 11:00 Friday Singapore Grand Prix second practice live Channel 4 13:25 13:30 15:00 Friday Singapore Grand Prix second practice live Sky Sports F1 13:15 13:30 15:00 Saturday Singapore Grand Prix third practice live Channel 4 10:55 11:00 12:00 Saturday Singapore Grand Prix third practice live Sky Sports F1 10:45 11:00 12:00 Saturday Singapore Grand Prix qualifying live Channel 4 12:55 14:00 Saturday Singapore Grand Prix qualifying live Sky Sports F1 13:00 14:00 Sunday Singapore Grand Prix live Channel 4 12:00 13:00 Sunday Singapore Grand Prix live Sky Sports F1 11:30 13:00 Sunday/Monday IndyCar Grand Prix of Sonoma live BT Sport ESPN 23:30 00:00

2017 Singapore Grand Prix