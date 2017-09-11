Join us on F1 Fanatic Live throughout every session of the Singapore Grand Prix weekend plus the IndyCar season finale. Look out for the live page on the site during every session and follow all the action with your fellow F1 Fanatics.
Here are the details of Sky and Channel 4’s coverage of the 2017 Singapore Grand Prix in the UK:
Friday 15th – Sunday 17th September 2017
|Day
|Session
|Channel
|Coverage starts
|Session starts
|Session ends
|Friday
|Singapore Grand Prix first practice live
|Channel 4
|09:25
|09:30
|11:00
|Friday
|Singapore Grand Prix first practice live
|Sky Sports F1
|09:15
|09:30
|11:00
|Friday
|Singapore Grand Prix second practice live
|Channel 4
|13:25
|13:30
|15:00
|Friday
|Singapore Grand Prix second practice live
|Sky Sports F1
|13:15
|13:30
|15:00
|Saturday
|Singapore Grand Prix third practice live
|Channel 4
|10:55
|11:00
|12:00
|Saturday
|Singapore Grand Prix third practice live
|Sky Sports F1
|10:45
|11:00
|12:00
|Saturday
|Singapore Grand Prix qualifying live
|Channel 4
|12:55
|14:00
|Saturday
|Singapore Grand Prix qualifying live
|Sky Sports F1
|13:00
|14:00
|Sunday
|Singapore Grand Prix live
|Channel 4
|12:00
|13:00
|Sunday
|Singapore Grand Prix live
|Sky Sports F1
|11:30
|13:00
|Sunday/Monday
|IndyCar Grand Prix of Sonoma live
|BT Sport ESPN
|23:30
|00:00
2 comments on “2017 Singapore Grand Prix TV Times”
Jere (@jerejj)
11th September 2017, 18:53
Why have the Friday practice sessions been brought forward from previous seasons? Previously FP1 took place from (local times) 18:00 to 19:30 and FP2 from 21:30 to 23:00, but this year they’ll be 16:30-18:00 and 20:30-22:00 respectively. What’s the reason/s behind it?
Kenny
11th September 2017, 19:06
FWIW, I’ve been using the Now TV Sky F1 streams and they’ve been excellent. Great video quality, almost never buffers. Not free and not super cheap but worth it, IMO.