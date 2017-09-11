The Mercedes-AMG Project One, a road car featuring an F1-derived power unit, has been revealed by the manufacturer at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt.

Mercedes say the car “combines outstanding race track performance and day-to-day suitable Formula One hybrid technology with exemplary efficiency. This is a world first.”

It is powered by a 1.6-litre V6 hybrid engine which, according to Mercedes, produces more than 1,000 bhp and is capable of hitting 350 kph (217mph). It will accelerate to 200kph in less than six seconds.

The four-wheel-drive car has a hybrid-powered rear axle while the front wheels are driven by its electric motor only. It can cover up to 25 kilometres on electric power alone.

Daimler chairman Dieter Zetsche said the car demonstrates the technology which has powered its F1 team to success for the last three years running.

“Motorsport is not an end in itself for us,” said Zetsche. “Faced with intense competition, we develop technologies from which our production vehicles also subsequently benefit.”

Mercedes describe the Project One as “the first Formula One car with MOT approval.”

Beyond the power unit, the car shares other similarities with its F1 counterpart. It feature a carbon fibre chassis and its available engine settings include “a highly dynamic mode which corresponds to a setting used in Formula One qualifying for optimum lap times”, according to Mercedes.

2017 F1 season