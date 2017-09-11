Mercedes-AMG Project One Link to this image full-size: http://www.f1fanatic.co.uk/2017/09/11/mercedes-reveals-its-f1-car-for-the-road-the-mercedes-amg-project-one/showcar-mercedes-amg-project-one-2017-6/ Mercedes-AMG Project One Mercedes-AMG Project One Previous ImageNext Image
One comment on “Mercedes-AMG Project One”
TEDBELL
11th September 2017, 22:56
First impression is one of disappointment. The car is butt ugly looking and offers zero bang for the buck. I look at the newest Lamborghini and they look exciting and look fast but this Mercedes misses the mark. The front end looks like a vacumn truck and unless you are nuts why would one ever want this. Time will tell Mercedes that your ideas are good but your execution is just plain awful. Sales will reflect that the mark was missed and who would want a contemporary F1 engine in any car? Some of the best drivers in the world can hardly get them to succeed under race conditions so what kind of madness would come to your average rich guy? Sounds like a handful of money too. I give it a strong thumbs down.