In the round-up: McLaren and Honda are shortly expected to confirm the end of their engine supply arrangement.
McLaren's future set to be revealed in Singapore (Reuters)
"McLaren’s split from Honda, and new partnership with Renault, looks imminent and the rumour mill is grinding faster as Formula One embarks on an Asian swing of races starting in Singapore this weekend."
Force India: $150m the right level for a cost cap (ESPN)
"We should be able to do a fantastic job for the fans by only spending $150 million, so I think that's a realistic figure - not to mention that half the teams don't spend that much already."
Williams: Alonso or Kubica? (Motorsport magazine)
"We understand he has been released from the short-term contract he has been on with Renault since beginning his comeback programme in May – at his request, in order that he might follow up on interest elsewhere for his services (understood to be Williams and Sauber)."
F1 teams growing impatient over Halo load test details (Motorsport)
"Several teams are working with the FIA to resolve the issue, but the delay has caused some frustration, especially for those whose level of resources mean that key design parameters have to be frozen early."
McLaren say they don't yet know whether Vandoorne will have to take more power unit-related grid penalties this weekend. #F1 #ItalianGP
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) September 11, 2017
There's more than a hint of nineties Minardi about @TakumaSatoRacer's Andretti machine for this weekend's @IndyCar finale… #F1 #IndyCar pic.twitter.com/vGXtXkvWvx
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) September 11, 2017
Alonso's kart track has a 'Palmer chicane'.
Has anyone dared to overtake him by cutting it? #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/QYljv6kySz
— Team Mates (@Teammatestoon) September 11, 2017
Sainz and Kvyat will be interviewed "by a humanoid robot
with an Artificial Intelligence chip" on Wednesday. Now, who builds those… #F1 pic.twitter.com/eBAsQhPaW1
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) September 11, 2017
On this day in F1
- Rene Arnoux won for Renault at Monza today in 1982 while the Ensign and Fittipaldi teams bowed out
gunusugeh (@gunusugeh)
12th September 2017, 0:20
Alonso to Williams