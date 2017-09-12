McLaren, Hungaroring, 2017

McLaren-Honda divorce ‘imminent’

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: McLaren and Honda are shortly expected to confirm the end of their engine supply arrangement.

On this day in F1

  • Rene Arnoux won for Renault at Monza today in 1982 while the Ensign and Fittipaldi teams bowed out

One comment on “McLaren-Honda divorce ‘imminent’”

  1. Profile Photo

    gunusugeh (@gunusugeh)
    12th September 2017, 0:20

    Alonso to Williams

    Reply

