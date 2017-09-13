Fernando Alonso, McLaren, Monza, 2017

Alonso will stay at McLaren-Renault, says Ecclestone

In the round-up: Bernie Ecclestone says Fernando Alonso will remain at McLaren next year after they switch to using Renault engines.

Comment of the day

Ferrari are expected to be ahead in Singapore but who will hold the upper hand at the remaining tracks?

It’s such a strange one to predict. Mexico, USA, Malaysia and Abu Dhabi you’d expect Mercedes to have the advantage but the same was said about Spa and I think Ferrari had the stronger race car there. It was also closer than I expected in qualifying with Bottas being out-qualified. The potentially hotter conditions at those tracks could help Ferrari more too.

I’d expect Mercedes to struggle in Singapore and Brazil but who knows. I had Spa down as a really strong Mercedes circuit but seeing how Ferrari performed there was a bit of a shock. A lot are downplaying Ferraris’ chances after Monza but that would be like downplaying Mercedes after Hungry. it’s still too early to tell and that’s what I love about this season.

We’re also in the perfect time for grid drops and failures which could cause a huge swing either way. This feels like the first season I’m genuinely excited about in years.
Ben

On this day in F1

  • Senna won at Monza today in 1992 with Osella and Fondmetal started their last races

5 comments on “Alonso will stay at McLaren-Renault, says Ecclestone”

  1. WeatherManNX01
    13th September 2017, 0:14

    Why do news outlets still talk to Bernie? Nobody listened to what he had to stay before he sold F1, and definitely no one cares now.

      Strontium (@strontium)
      13th September 2017, 0:28

      Well, it is the daily mail, so there is the answer. In my opinion having a link to the daily mail drastically lowers the quality of the round up. Sorry to say it, however it really does

    Strontium (@strontium)
    13th September 2017, 0:25

    Exciting things are happening then! If Porsche purchases Red Bull then I wonder where that leaves Toro Rosso. Possibly they could become a Porsche B-team under a different VW brand, or I wonder if Alfa Romeo may finally take the plunge.

    A three year contract would allow, as I have said before, McLaren to use BMW engines from 2021 (if BMW become interested in the regulations), which would make sense as they are already developing engine technology for McLaren Automotive, jointly with Ricardo, which is due to appear in their road cars from 2020. Alternatively, if Honda stay in F1 beyond 2020, McLaren could switch back and give it another try (although I imagine that would depend on their performance with Toro Rosso).

    Strontium (@strontium)
    13th September 2017, 0:41

    I don’t understand how Renault getting Toro Rosso’s best driver is a “sweetener”, unless Renault (or McLaren) are paying quite a sum of money for him, in which case it’s more the money that is a “sweetener”.

    McLaren and Honda must be paying a lot for this engine deal though. If Red Bull have their eyes set on Porsche (or if Porsche have their eyes set on Red Bull), then there’s nothing in this deal to benefit them other than money.

    I’m yet to understand where the rumours that Sainz will switch in Malaysia have come from. Because if it’s just from that misunderstanding from that interview, that’s not enough

    Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
    13th September 2017, 0:46

    Porsche buying RB or STR is their only chance of success in f1, they’ve tried many times but I don’t think that even in today’s guise, Money Porsche, can’t buy success, many manufacturers came to f1 only to fail. VW making their only engines can only happen if the formula is significantly balanced towards chassis.

