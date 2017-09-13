Valtteri Bottas will continue to drive for Mercedes in 2018, the team has confirmed.
Bottas joined the team at the end of last year as a replacement for Nico Rosberg.
“We gave Valtteri a big challenge this year,” said executive director Toto Wolff. “Joining the team at the eleventh hour, stepping up to the forefront of F1 and pairing with the sport’s best driver as his team-mate. With that in mind, his results have been probably even more impressive.”
“There have been ups and downs – more ups, fewer downs – and some great highlights like his two race wins in Russian and Austria. Overall, the balance of his performances and his upward trajectory made it a no-brainer for us to continue with him into 2018.”
Mercedes driver line-up for 2018 will therefore be Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.
12 comments on “Mercedes confirm Bottas for 2018”
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
13th September 2017, 11:53
In a single word:Expected & deserved by his driving so far.
mog
13th September 2017, 11:59
that was 7 words. :0)
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
13th September 2017, 12:13
@mog oops :D
Sumedh
13th September 2017, 12:03
Well earned.
I remember reading some comments about him being another Kovalinen, he has been so much better than that.
Speaking of Kovalinen, when had he earned his extension from McLaren or was it a 2 year contract always?
Baron (@baron)
13th September 2017, 12:03
This is not an intelligent comment but I have to make it. I don’t like Wolff. I just don’t think he can be trusted. Call it a gut feeling…
sethje (@seth-space)
13th September 2017, 12:59
Well.. that’s why there are contracts ( to be broken;)
HUHHII (@huhhii)
13th September 2017, 12:03
The best way to kick off F1 weekend!
BigJoe
13th September 2017, 12:17
Well earned? Vettel shouldn’t be in with a shout if Bottas was doing better. Good news for Ferrari.
sumedh
13th September 2017, 12:24
I think the Vettel to Mercedes talks were simply so that Ferrari would up its offer or agree to Vettel’s one year extension preference and Mercedes could get Hamilton to speed up his contract negotiation process. Alas, neither worked.
Another similar example in recent times was the whole talk in 2014 of Alonso to Mercedes. Again, Toto did nothing to quell this rumors, hoping to get Hamilton to reduce his price. It didn’t work then also. Alonso fell for it though and we all know what happened then.
Crom
13th September 2017, 12:52
A fabrication (Toto?) that many just assumed was true. Marchionne confirmed that Vettel did not attempt to negotiate a single-year contract extension, it was only ever 2 or 3 years.
Patrick (@anunaki)
13th September 2017, 12:34
It’s the safe option. Bottas is the ideal 2nd driver behind Lewis. Fast enough but no real competition. I’d love to see Alonso there.
ferrox glideh (@ferrox-glideh)
13th September 2017, 12:35
I remember back in 2007 when a Finn was third in the standings and surprised everyone with a championship victory in the last race. Actually, I think that Bottas might have a mathematically better chance now than Kimi did then. Stranger things have happened.