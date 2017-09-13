Mercedes confirm Bottas for 2018

Valtteri Bottas will continue to drive for Mercedes in 2018, the team has confirmed.

Bottas joined the team at the end of last year as a replacement for Nico Rosberg.

“We gave Valtteri a big challenge this year,” said executive director Toto Wolff. “Joining the team at the eleventh hour, stepping up to the forefront of F1 and pairing with the sport’s best driver as his team-mate. With that in mind, his results have been probably even more impressive.”

“There have been ups and downs – more ups, fewer downs – and some great highlights like his two race wins in Russian and Austria. Overall, the balance of his performances and his upward trajectory made it a no-brainer for us to continue with him into 2018.”

Mercedes driver line-up for 2018 will therefore be Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.

