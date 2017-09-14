Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Singapore, 2017 Link to this image full-size: http://www.f1fanatic.co.uk/2017/09/14/2017-singapore-grand-prix-build-pictures/p-20170914-01605_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb/ Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Singapore, 2017 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Singapore, Marina Bay, Thursday, 2017 Previous ImageNext Image
One comment on “Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Singapore, 2017”
TexanHombre
14th September 2017, 20:43
Max’s new ritual to ensure his car doesn’t break down doesn’t go according to plan when Ozzy Ozbourne sues.