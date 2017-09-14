The usual punishing weather expected in Singapore

The first half of September has been wetter than usual in Singapore but the weather for this weekend’s grand prix is expected to follow its normal pattern. That means thunderstorms early in the day which are unlikely to affect the F1 sessions.

In the case of Sunday these could arrive slightly later than usual – extending into the late morning and afternoon. But that’s unlikely to have any bearing on the race which does not start until 8pm local time.

The conditions will be as punishing as ever for drivers. The humidity will remain high and although temperatures won’t hit the midday peaks of 32C-plus, they’ll still be in the high twenties, which always makes for an energy-sapping two hours.

This will inevitably put a premium on cooling: Not just the ever-critical power units but also the brakes, which will take a greater pounding this year due to the increased loads on the cars.

Saturday is expected to see slightly hotter conditions as the clouds will clear in the day time. Unlike in recent years haze is not expected to be a problem

