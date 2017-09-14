A new version of the former F1 venue in Buenos Aires, Argentina has been proposed by a company which was involved in creating Valencia’s Formula One street circuit.
The Autodromo de Buenos Aires Ocsar y Juan Galvez was recently visited by FIA race director and safety delegate Charlie Whiting with a view to a potential return in 2019. This design by Typsa was examined by Whiting.
The plan would incorporate a section of the circuit which F1 last used between 1974 and 1981. The loop around the lake was omitted when F1 most recently raced at the circuit from 1995 to 1998.
The proposed track configuration would be up to six kilometres in length. However none of the high-speed corners from the original long layout would be retained.
As well as creating a new, slower corner before the old ‘Curvon’ double-right at the northern end of the circuit, the bend would also be interrupted by a slow chicane. However, according to Carburando, Whiting has suggested this could be removed to retain some of the section’s high-speed characteristic.
Whiting also proposed modifying the final hairpin along the lines of turn one at the Circuit of the Americas, which has a wide approach to encourage overtaking.
The race promoters are hoping to revive the Argentinian Grand Prix for a slot on the 2019 F1 calendar. Argentina held 20 rounds of the world championship between 1953 and 1998.
Typsa, the company behind this design, provided technical assistance for the creation of the Valencia street circuit in Spain. The venue, which was designed by Tilke, held the European Grand Prix between from 2008 to 2012.
Previous Buenos Aires track configurations
Thanks to Fer Morcillo for the tip.
21 comments on “New Buenos Aires track design proposed by company behind Valencia street circuit”
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
14th September 2017, 10:27
Long straight into tight corner. Rinse and repeat. Probably good for overtaking but not the most inspiring of layouts. The Mickey Mouse double hairpin looks awful. I still hope the race goes ahead though and am happy to be proven wrong. A few high speed challenging corners wouldn’t go amiss.
Lewis McMurray (@celicadion23)
14th September 2017, 10:28
That double hairpin on the old lake loop looks absolutely awful, much like the rest of this design. Why does it need altered so drastically, or even at all? No guarantee it will increase overtaking but a 100% guarantee of butchering a classic circuit
Christopher (@chrischrill)
14th September 2017, 10:29
Noo. Let the lake run remain untouched. Those speeds, amazing stuff. Slipstreaming would be doable with no DRS.
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
14th September 2017, 10:46
Don’t be silly, that would be fast, exciting, spectacular and challenging. No no, what the fans really want is slow, boring and safe!
David Not Coulthard (@davidnotcoulthard)
14th September 2017, 11:05
So no complaints about the lack of old Spa, the Nordschleife, or Full-package Monza?
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
14th September 2017, 11:12
Straw man
GeeMac (@geemac)
14th September 2017, 10:33
Oh come on! Just when this looked promising they had to go ruin it. I knew they would slow the old “Curvon” a bit, but having either of the new 90 right or the mickey mouse double hairpin would be just about acceptable, but to propose both is down right diabolical.
BasCB (@bascb)
14th September 2017, 11:19
It is pretty telling when Whiting is the one to propose to use LESS chicanes @geemac. Yeah, this thing really looks like someone tried to max spees at 240 kmh :-o
Damon (@damon)
14th September 2017, 10:33
Oh yeah, let’s add a retarded super tight chicane in the very single spot on the track where it looked interesting.
montreal95 (@montreal95)
14th September 2017, 10:42
Awful. Just horrible version. All slow boring corners, all the great sections of the old track gone. After Valencia they shouldve bèen banned from designing racing circuits ever again. But of course, knowing how stupid F1 is they will adopt it.
Strontium (@strontium)
14th September 2017, 11:34
@montreal95 couldn’t agree more, what a disgrace. Valencia was one of the worst, ill-designed circuits F1 has ever suffered, in 5 years it produced 4 totally diabolical races (and one joker caused by safety cars and retirements).
I was so excited when I heard F1 might return to this track, but if they’re going to do this to it then I’d much much rather they kept their hands well away from it.
Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
14th September 2017, 10:51
That double harpin in the middle of the old loop is particularly cringeworthy. We already had that sort of nightmare of a design at Indianapolis…
The company behind this has no idea about racing.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
14th September 2017, 11:27
@fer-no65
Couldn’t agree more. Of course as soon as anything other than F1 raced there they had the sense to get rid of it.
James Brickles (@brickles)
14th September 2017, 10:52
Just remove the unnecessary double hairpin and what they’ve created is the old Hockenheim in reverse.
Feuerdrache (@xenomorph91)
14th September 2017, 11:02
Especially with the introduction of Halo, the existance of SAFER barriers, I don’t see the need to slow down every track drastically. I understood it in the early 2000s as kid, but now?
Even the removal of asphalt space directly beside the circuit (about 1m) is possible by changing it to grass or gravel traps. It would make tracks more challenging without reducing the safety aspect too much.
Feuerdrache (@xenomorph91)
14th September 2017, 11:30
I also remember Liberty Media wanted F1 drivers to look as gladiators. Gladiators that are packed in foam?
David Not Coulthard (@davidnotcoulthard)
14th September 2017, 11:03
TBH at least it’s not a Tilkedrome…..why a double hairpin like that though?
Ju88sy (@ju88sy)
14th September 2017, 11:05
Less Double-hairpin more Double-facepalm, thankfully it seems that Charlie notices this abortion as well!
Strontium (@strontium)
14th September 2017, 11:18
This ranks as one of the worst track designs I’ve ever seen! What the hell is that? No!!
The current long circuit is almost perfect. It needs some small modifications, not this for goodness sake. Oh dear.
Strontium (@strontium)
14th September 2017, 11:20
And can they stop with these stupidly wide entries into hairpins? Monza, Spa, etc. all prove they are not necessary for an overtake. They look / feel almost as artificial as DRS.
Strontium (@strontium)
14th September 2017, 11:26
This looks in part an attempt at getting people to appreciate the actual design we end up with, so they can say “at least it wasn’t that initial proposal”.
And what is the obsession with making every single corner an overtaking opportunity. You only need one or two opportunities per lap to produce an exciting race, the rest is totally unnecessary. In fact, part of the excitement is watching drivers chase and struggle for a lap or two, and then be challenged to pull off an unlikely move.