Jolyon Palmer, Renault, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017

Sainz unlikely to replace Palmer before 2018

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Carlos Sainz Jnr is not expected to take over Jolyon Palmer’s seat at Renault before the end of the year.

Comment of the day

Could Bottas ‘do a Raikkonen’?

I remember back in 2007 when a Finn was third in the standings and surprised everyone with a championship victory in the last race.

Actually, I think that Bottas might have a mathematically better chance now than Raikkonen did then. Stranger things have happened.
@Ferrox-Glideh

On this day in F1

  • Juan Pablo Montoya put his Williams on pole for the Italian GP today in 2002 at what was a record-breaking speed at the time

8 comments on “Sainz unlikely to replace Palmer before 2018”

    Jay Menon (@jaymenon10)
    14th September 2017, 0:17

    +1 COTD

    I still remember saying to my mates with 3 races to go in 07, I think Kimi is going to put one over the grid!

    Damon (@damon)
    14th September 2017, 0:31

    That helmet design looks so epic. So 80’s. Back when helmet designs had actual identity and were memorable.

    Juan Melendez (@juanmelendezr1)
    14th September 2017, 0:35

    Sorry to burst your Bubble Mercedes AMG, but Nicola Tesla invented a more efficent motor than you 129 years ago, electric alternate current motors can reach 97% efficency in electromagnetic field usage, with no waste gases, minimal moving parts, and robust reliability; and if electricity comes from renewable sources, then the efficency is ridiculously higer than your hybrid engine, 50% efficency in the energy Petrol can give when burned is impressive for an ICE but not in comparison to any electric motor, your AMG motor still converts hydrocarbons and oxigen to carbon dioxide and other gases, also is insanely complex, in engineering the best solution is the simpliest one.

  4. mfreire
    14th September 2017, 0:52

    Palmer by F1 standards has to be one of the worst drivers in it right now. Time and again he is trounced- not beaten, trounced- by Hulkenberg. I think Palmer beat Hulkenberg for the first time in qualifying at Spa; probably won’t happen again.

  5. nase
    14th September 2017, 0:59

    Interesting CotD by @Ferrox-Glideh, but I think there’s a good reason why history is unlikely to repeat itself in this case:

    Räikkönen was declared Ferrari’s #1 driver after the Italian GP in 2007, in order to preserve Ferrari’s last shot at the title. That’s not likely to happen in 2017, as Hamilton is currently clearly ahead of Bottas, so no swapping places (Brazil ’07), no non-aggression pacts to secure a 1-2 (Belgium ’07), no early tyre changes for the #2 driver to find the best moment for the #1 driver’s pit stop in drying conditions (China ’07). At least not in Bottas’ favour.
    If anything, the fact that Bottas is still relatively close to Hamilton in the standings could play into Vettel’s hands. Ferrari won’t allow Räikkönen to take any points away from his team mate, as his title chances are non-existent. However, Mercedes will be more reluctant to use team orders exclusively in Hamilton’s favour.

    Charles M. (@chasm)
    14th September 2017, 1:00

    Can somebody help me figure out what Toro Rosso is getting out of this deal? It seem like the negotiation was something like, RENAULT: “Hey, TR, we’ll give your Reny engines to McLaren and you’ll get crappy Honda engines to race with, and in return you’ll give us your best driver. Deal?” TR: “Where do we sign?”

    I mean, what am I missing here?

      Arrows98 (@arrows98)
      14th September 2017, 1:05

      Can somebody help me figure out what Toro Rosso is getting out of this deal?

      money… lots and lots of money…

      Juan Melendez (@juanmelendezr1)
      14th September 2017, 1:08

      They say Honda gives away 100,000,000 pounds (happy wallet), i think you missed that, unless it’s not true, and honda gives just power units for free wich could still be a good deal for STR, unless that either is not true, and honda gives no money and charges for engines, and Toro Rosso has made the worst business deal in history.

