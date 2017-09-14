Monza stewards “made a mistake” with Palmer – Alonso

Fernando Alonso says he will speak to the stewards about his dissatisfaction with Jolyon Palmer’s penalty during the Italian Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver repeatedly described Palmer’s five-second penalty during the race as a “joke”. The Renault overtook him after cutting the circuit at the Variante della Roggia.

Speaking in today’s FIA press conference in Singapore, Alonso said he “was not happy with the stewards and the FIA” about the incident.

He confirmed he will raise the matter in the drivers’ briefing. “I will talk tomorrow but there is not much to talk,” said Alonso. “I mean, they make a mistake, they know already so there is not much to talk.”

Palmer’s five-second penalty would not have been sufficient to drop him back behind Alonso. However both drivers dropped out before the end of the race. Alonso described Palmer’s retirement due to a transmission failure as “karma” on his team’s radio during the race.

The Renault driver was also given a single penalty point on his licence for the incident.

Palmer said it has been “a bit of tough year” for him so far but “the last two races were much better, even if they didn’t show in the end.”

“The performance has been there or thereabouts, so hopefully the car will be better on these tracks and we can finally get some points.”

“Every time something happens we are finding out why, learning from it and we keep getting different problems,” he added. “But hopefully we have put a stop to that now and I think the car is going to be strong, especially in these next few races.”

2017 Italian Grand Prix