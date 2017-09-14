Renault will end its engine supply deal with Red Bull at the end of next season in a move which has huge ramifications for the F1 driver market according to a report in Auto Motor und Sport.
The French manufacturer has decided to end the supply arrangement to the team with which it swept the championship titles between 2010 and 2013.
With Mercedes and Ferrari unwilling to supply engines to their front-running rivals and no new manufacturers expected to enter F1 soon, that could force Red Bull to pick up Honda engines in 2019.
Red Bull’s junior team Toro Rosso is tipped to take over McLaren’s Honda engine deal next year as McLaren are expected to break off their partnership with Honda to join Renault.
Honda has struggled with its Formula One engine programme since it returned to the sport in 2015. McLaren, the only team which uses its power units, lies ninth in the constructors’ championship.
If Honda fails to make significant progress next year Red Bull’s drivers may be targeted by rival teams. Both Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen have expressed dissatisfaction with the car’s performance and reliability this year, but moving to Honda is widely expected to be a step backwards.
Red Bull’s relationship with Renault deteriorated in 2015 as it endured a win-less season. It repeatedly criticised the manufacturer’s hardware but was forced to continue using it as no alternatives were available. TAG Heuer has branded Red Bull’s Renault power units since last season.
28 comments on “Red Bull-Honda in 2019? Renault to end engine deal”
BasCB (@bascb)
14th September 2017, 10:44
Ha, still something unexpected then. Renault not willing to be the second in line if Honda does not deliver. Then again, one would hope that the target for both Honda and Red Bull already was to get the Honda good for 2019 anyway.
gunusugeh (@gunusugeh)
14th September 2017, 11:09
In long term POV, I agree with this idea, Honda has nothing to do but to proof that they are as good as in MotoGP, they were champions in 80’s era, but mediocre with BAR ….and now, if they quite (again) the world might never give their respect to their engine, because the future of autoindustry will be hybrid engine or pure electric …..if Honda failed with this V-6T Hybrid, where else they will compete ? LeMans? Formula E? …. It is Honda, not Cosworth, not Mechachrome …..and for sure, red Bull need to raise their styandard, they are best on chassis and aero, but remain ‘weaks’ in term of power unit ….. they wont be a champion within 2-3 years, but they must assure Honda to work together to develop the monster engine …. Red Bull Technology needs some other toy to play with, engine development …. and I will not shocked if someday they build their own hypercar
gunusugeh (@gunusugeh)
14th September 2017, 11:11
Or ….they will choose Cosworth for 2021 ….who knows
BasCB (@bascb)
14th September 2017, 10:46
I guess this shows that from Renault’s perspective the relationship with RBR is still as strained as it was. In other words they were happy to exchange Red Bull + STR for a less “toxic” Mclaren (who afterall never were as openly critisizing Honda as RBR has been doing, and they had more reason to do so)
Jeffrey (@jeffreyj)
14th September 2017, 11:18
McLaren (and Alonso) are as toxic as it gets, ask Honda….
Stagger (@stagger)
14th September 2017, 11:29
Imagine how toxic Horner and RB would be if Renault was as bad as Honda
LosD (@losd)
14th September 2017, 11:31
Alonso, maybe. But McLaren has been very nice to Honda, compared to how big a failure they were.
But RBR? Hell, even Alonso has been constrained compared to them.
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
14th September 2017, 10:48
RBR can find themselfes in a very tricky condition.As it seems the doors with Renault will be closed & unlike 2015 they wont open again(with the factory team on the grid).If Honda doesnt improve in 2018,then RBR might find themselfes in the position McLaren was from 2015-2017…
Nick (@skrabble)
14th September 2017, 10:51
Well I’m going to miss Red Bull.
socksolid (@socksolid)
14th September 2017, 11:35
Me too. Having them is good for f1. With a good engine they’d be right up there with mercedes and ferrari making it a three-way fight. But sadly the current engine spec is only good for big car manufacturers. No point being a strong independent f1 team because nobody wants to sell you an engine if you are too good.
hahostolze (@hahostolze)
14th September 2017, 10:53
The beginning of the end of Red Bull in F1. Unless Honda has a fabulous season with STR next year Verstappen and Ricciardo won’t stay to see if the 2019 car is any good. Without star power they become a midfield team and suddenly very appealing to buy. Maybe someone comes in. Maybe not. But Mateschitz won’t continue without top drivers and a decent car. Unless Honda performs a miracle the team is dead.
BasCB (@bascb)
14th September 2017, 11:10
Red Bull / Mateschitz WILL stay in F1 at least until the 2020 season @hahastolze. Remember, when they signed their last deal with FOM Bernie tied that with the obligation of not just the teams, but also the owners to stay committed to the sport until then with solid fines for not heeding the agreement.
Jeffrey (@jeffreyj)
14th September 2017, 11:23
Verstappen has a contract for 2019 with RBR. The 2019 optreden out close is only eligable if RBR are not in the top three constructors. According to dutch media the Verstappen camp is trying to change that cause into a ‘top 3 drivers’ but RBR don’t want to cooperate.
The only RBR driver who is truely free to go where ever he wants after 2018 is Daniel.
hahostolze (@hahostolze)
14th September 2017, 11:28
Yeah, don’t for one second think Verstappen won’t do everything possible to force an exit
Lewis McMurray (@celicadion23)
14th September 2017, 11:50
I get the feeling RBR may end up treading water for a few years until 2021, where hopefully the talked-about Porsche buyout happens and the team becomes a full factory outfit
Phylyp (@phylyp)
14th September 2017, 10:55
Porsche can’t come soon enough for RBR!
BigJoe
14th September 2017, 10:56
I don’t care which team or engine maker does it but someone needs to be on par with Mercedes asap
Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
14th September 2017, 10:56
This is the start of the end for Red Bull as a team, as it’s been reported…
Mashiat (@mashiat)
14th September 2017, 10:57
Well, Red Bull’s future doesn’t look so bright now does it? Previously, people were speaking of Red Bull being the beneficiary of Toro Rosso’s move to Honda engines as they would have the choice of moving over to be the works Honda team IF they became competivie. Now, they could be as bad as they are now, and Red Bull would be forced into it nevertheless. I simply don’t believe Honda will be competitive in 2018, and that’s likely to continue in 2019 (albeit with a reduced gap to the other engines), and even if it does get it right for 2020, the new engine rules come for the start of 2021 so Red Bull really won’t be able to take advantage of it. Moreover, with Red Bull as its partner, I don’t think Honda will be able to shift its development of the current hybrid PUs into the new engines due to come in at 2021 as Red Bull will likely demand instant results, meaning that Honda could be behind Mercedes and Ferrari for the development of the new engine regulations as they have to focus so much more on these current engines as they are so behind the competition. Thus, I expect Red Bull to use Honda for 2019, 2020 and maybe 2021, and then eventually move to a new alliance with the likes of Porsche. McLaren seems to be a winner in all this; not only will they likely get an engine reportedly worth 5hp more than a customer Mercedes (with the scope for further improvement), but they have now forced Red Bull to turn to Honda engines, which could pay off for Red Bull, but could equally be disastrous for the Red Bull family (not financially though it seems).
Mashiat (@mashiat)
14th September 2017, 11:02
And if you’re wondering how I got the figure for the Renault engine to be 5hp more than a customer Mercedes, it’s from this article , which might not be 100% trustworthy, but is from a reliable source I believe. This states that the Renault engine is currently running 20bhp down on what it’s capable of due to reliability concerns, but this should be rectified for 2018. Moreover, the customer Mercedes teams appear to have a deficit of up to 20bhp on the works team during qualifying, meaning that a up-to-date Renault engine spec with all the works team’s mapping etc. should be approximately worth 5hp more than a customer Mercedes in 2018
socksolid (@socksolid)
14th September 2017, 11:40
I hope you are not comparing a 2017 mercedes customer engine to a hypothetical 2018 renault engine. Mercedes will improve for 2018 as well.
David Not Coulthard (@davidnotcoulthard)
14th September 2017, 11:00
So……No VAG-involving Red bull TAG?
BasCB (@bascb)
14th September 2017, 11:13
Nobody new is going to step in until 2010 @davidnotcoulthard. So a gap of 2 years they will probably have to sing out with Honda. I guess Honda will soon be starting to get Red Bull’s attention!
Phylyp (@phylyp)
14th September 2017, 11:00
Nicely timed by Renault, this announcement comes right on the heels of the TR Honda/McLaren Renault deal.
DB-C90 (@dbradock)
14th September 2017, 11:21
Frankly I don’t think RBR have any choice but to pursue an alternative PU supplier as it’s been clear that their current one just isn’t up to scratch.
2014 – the PU was awful but improved marginally as the season progressed
2015 – complete disaster, the PU was worse and the manufacturer essentially did nothing to improve it (remember the tokens they didn’t bother to use?)
2016 – reliability improved but the PU wasn’t in the same ballpark as Merc and Ferrari
2017 – despite early promises, the manufacturer backed away from delivering more grunt in favour of reliability and has failed at that too for RBR, STR AND its own team.
2018 – I really don’t hold out any hope for change and both drivers obviously feel the same
So I don’t think they’ll be overly upset. THey know they need to do something.
Evilhomer (@evilhomer)
14th September 2017, 11:33
So do Honda have an obligation to supply RBR in 2019 as part of the STR contact ? (we don’t know of course but would assume so).
Could Red Bull find themselves with no-one providing them a PU yet they face a 1/2 Billion fine if they don’t race?
This really isn’t how Formula One should be able to operate where a top team is basically pushed out due to the engine manufactures being scared or unwilling to work with them- will see how Liberty deal with this as is 4 car leave the grid in 2021 it isn’t much of a championship.
No doubt Dan & Max are talking to the top two right now!!
McF1 (@mccosmic)
14th September 2017, 11:39
If it does transpire that Red Bull go for Honda in 2019 and then Red Bull have success, Alonso will surely become the most unique and talented test and development driver in motorsport history. Having already done what appears to be a more than reasonable job at Ferrari.
At this rate his post F1 career will be heading for Formula E where he will be eventually be forced into retirement just at the point before Formula E becomes more popular than Formula 1!
James Brickles (@brickles)
14th September 2017, 11:53
Cue Helmut Marko’s obligatory quit threat quote.