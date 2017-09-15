Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Singapore, 2017

2017 Singapore Grand Prix practice in pictures

F1 PicturesPosted on Author Keith Collantine

Pictures from practice for the 2017 Singapore Grand Prix.

2017 Singapore Grand Prix

2 comments on “2017 Singapore Grand Prix practice in pictures”

  1. sumedh
    15th September 2017, 13:52

    That brake disc!! Wow

    But I thought after the introduction of KERS, the braking energy is re-used and hence the discs may not glow as much, or am I wrong in trying to link the two?

  2. Profile Photo

    GeeMac (@geemac)
    15th September 2017, 15:41

    It’s quite interesting that Red Bull have decided to follow Ferrari’s lead with the design of their SPLEF. Newey historically ploughs his own furrow and doesn’t really like to copy others designs, if I was Ferrari I’d be feeling quite proud of that.

