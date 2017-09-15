2017 Singapore Grand Prix practice in pictures F1 PicturesPosted on 15th September 2017, 13:30Author Keith Collantine Pictures from practice for the 2017 Singapore Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Singapore, 2017 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Singapore, 2017 Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, Singapore, 2017 Romain Grosjean, Haas, Singapore, 2017 Sean Gelael, Toro Rosso, Singapore, 2017 Sean Gelael, Toro Rosso, Singapore, 2017 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Singapore, 2017 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Singapore, 2017 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Singapore, 2017 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Singapore, 2017 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Singapore, 2017 Sean Gelael, Toro Rosso, Singapore, 2017 Esteban Ocon, Force India, Singapore, 2017 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Singapore, 2017 Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, Singapore, 2017 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Singapore, 2017 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Singapore, 2017 Sean Gelael, Toro Rosso, Singapore, 2017 Antonio Giovinazzi, Haas, Singapore, 2017 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Singapore, 2017 Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, Singapore, 2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Singapore, 2017 Sean Gelael, Toro Rosso, Singapore, 2017 Sergio Perez, Force India, Singapore, 2017 Marcus Ericsson, Sauber, Singapore, 2017 Romain Grosjean, Haas, Singapore, 2017 Fernando Alonso, McLaren, Singapore, 2017 Jolyon Palmer, Renault, Singapore, 2017 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Singapore, 2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Singapore, 2017 Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, Singapore, 2017 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Singapore, 2017 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Singapore, 2017 Esteban Ocon, Force India, Singapore, 2017 Sergio Perez, Force India, Singapore, 2017 Jolyon Palmer, Renault, Singapore, 2017 Jolyon Palmer, Renault, Singapore, 2017 Kevin Magnussen, Haas, Singapore, 2017 Esteban Ocon, Force India, Singapore, 2017 Sean Gelael, Toro Rosso, Singapore, 2017 Lance Stroll, Williams, Singapore, 2017 Antonio Giovinazzi, Haas, Singapore, 2017 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Singapore, 2017 Jolyon Palmer, Renault, Singapore, 2017 Jolyon Palmer, Renault, Singapore, 2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Singapore, 2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Singapore, 2017 Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, Singapore, 2017 Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Singapore, 2017 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Singapore, 2017 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Singapore, 2017 Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, Singapore, 2017 Jolyon Palmer, Renault, Singapore, 2017 Jolyon Palmer, Renault, Singapore, 2017 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Singapore, 2017 Esteban Ocon, Force India, Singapore, 2017 Fernando Alonso, McLaren, Singapore, 2017 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Singapore, 2017 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Singapore, 2017 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Singapore, 2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Singapore, 2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Singapore, 2017 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Singapore, 2017 Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, Singapore, 2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Singapore, 2017 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Singapore, 2017 Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, Singapore, 2017 Fernando Alonso, McLaren, Singapore, 2017 Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, Singapore, 2017 Singapore, 2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Singapore, 2017 Antonio Giovinazzi, Haas, Singapore, 2017 Fernando Alonso, McLaren, Singapore, 2017 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Singapore, 2017 Esteban Ocon, Force India, Singapore, 2017 Esteban Ocon, Force India, Singapore, 2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Singapore, 2017 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Singapore, 2017 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Singapore, 2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Singapore, 2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Singapore, 2017 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Singapore, 2017 Sergio Perez, Force India, Singapore, 2017 Sergio Perez, Force India, Singapore, 2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Singapore, 2017 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Singapore, 2017 Felipe Massa, Williams, Singapore, 2017 Jolyon Palmer, Renault, Singapore, 2017 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Singapore, 2017 Sergio Perez, Force India, Singapore, 2017 Esteban Ocon, Force India, Singapore, 2017 Sean Bratches, Singapore, 2017 Felipe Massa, Williams, Singapore, 2017 Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, Singapore, 2017 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Singapore, 2017 Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, Singapore, Esteban Ocon, Force India, Singapore, 2017 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Singapore, 2017 Felipe Massa, Williams, Singapore, 2017 Sergio Perez, Force India, Singapore, 2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Singapore, 2017 Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, Singapore, 2017 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Singapore, 2017 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Singapore, 2017 Sean Gelael, Toro Rosso, Singapore, 2017 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Singapore, 2017 Esteban Ocon, Force India, Singapore, 2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Singapore, 2017 Jolyon Palmer, Renault, Singapore, 2017 More images will be added here Browse all 2017 Singapore Grand Prix articles
sumedh
15th September 2017, 13:52
That brake disc!! Wow
But I thought after the introduction of KERS, the braking energy is re-used and hence the discs may not glow as much, or am I wrong in trying to link the two?
GeeMac (@geemac)
15th September 2017, 15:41
It’s quite interesting that Red Bull have decided to follow Ferrari’s lead with the design of their SPLEF. Newey historically ploughs his own furrow and doesn’t really like to copy others designs, if I was Ferrari I’d be feeling quite proud of that.