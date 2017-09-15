McLaren believe Renault deal will help them keep Alonso

McLaren executive director Zak Brown is optimistic Fernando Alonso will extend his stay at the team now its switch to Renault engines has been confirmed.

“We’re going to turn our attention to Fernando now,” said Brown in Singapore. “We’ve been speaking a lot, he’s been waiting to see what technical solution we came up with.”

“He won his two championships with Renault, he’s very happy with the racing team, we’re very happy with him. I think in the not-too-distant future we should be able to get something done.”

Brown said there wasn’t “a specific tipping point” which persuaded them to end their relationship with Honda but said “we knew we were in trouble in pre-season testing.”

“We needed to improve upon our 2016 results so we knew we were in trouble then. We spent quite a bit of time, most of it has been in the public domain, trying to find ways to get Honda competitive with us.”

“We ultimately couldn’t get there in the end but it’s great that they’re staying in the sport.”

McLaren has announced a three-year deal to use Renault power units from next year. Brown said it is “not a short-term fix.”

“At the end of the day no one knows yet what the engine rules [will be] in 2021 so I think it’s hard for anyone to look beyond 2020.”

“We’ve got a long-term partnership, Renault’s got a great history in the sport, won a lot of championships with Red Bull, won a lot of championships for themselves. So we’re very happy where we are, we think we’ll be very happy together.”

