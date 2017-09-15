McLaren executive director Zak Brown is optimistic Fernando Alonso will extend his stay at the team now its switch to Renault engines has been confirmed.
“We’re going to turn our attention to Fernando now,” said Brown in Singapore. “We’ve been speaking a lot, he’s been waiting to see what technical solution we came up with.”
“He won his two championships with Renault, he’s very happy with the racing team, we’re very happy with him. I think in the not-too-distant future we should be able to get something done.”
Brown said there wasn’t “a specific tipping point” which persuaded them to end their relationship with Honda but said “we knew we were in trouble in pre-season testing.”
“We needed to improve upon our 2016 results so we knew we were in trouble then. We spent quite a bit of time, most of it has been in the public domain, trying to find ways to get Honda competitive with us.”
“We ultimately couldn’t get there in the end but it’s great that they’re staying in the sport.”
McLaren has announced a three-year deal to use Renault power units from next year. Brown said it is “not a short-term fix.”
“At the end of the day no one knows yet what the engine rules [will be] in 2021 so I think it’s hard for anyone to look beyond 2020.”
“We’ve got a long-term partnership, Renault’s got a great history in the sport, won a lot of championships with Red Bull, won a lot of championships for themselves. So we’re very happy where we are, we think we’ll be very happy together.”
4 comments on “McLaren believe Renault deal will help them keep Alonso”
Joao (@johnmilk)
15th September 2017, 16:53
I have the impression Zak worries more about keeping Alonso’s happiness than McLaren’s competitiveness
One thing is tied to another, but are these the right decisions? Only time will tell, but looking at Renault’s, and Renault’s clients performances it does not appear so, at least not in the short term
Ju88sy (@ju88sy)
15th September 2017, 17:21
@johnmilk It’s not perfect by any means, however Renaults customers have scored 7 podiums including 1 win, that’s 7 more than McLaren-Honda!
Joao (@johnmilk)
15th September 2017, 17:56
@ju88sy that is still far from keeping their driver happy. Which appears to be the main goal
Pyon (@pyon)
15th September 2017, 17:04
I think their strategy is beyond 2021, until then they want to be back being seen as a “top team” with all the stuff that goes with it in terms of PR and sponsors. Becoming “a William” is probably a reality McLaren is keen to avoid, and for that they need more than RD claiming they have the best chassis.
Coming ahead of the fight with RB next year would be great for McLaren in the sponsorhip hunt.