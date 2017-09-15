In the round-up: Formula One chief Chase Carey says he told his predecessor Bernie Ecclestone the sport needed a leader rather than a dictator.
F1 boss tells 'spectacular' Singapore to stay fresh (New Straits Times)
"Bernie and I used to have debates. Bernie used to say the sport needs a dictator, I’d say I think it needs a leader."
McLaren dump Honda for Renault and are set to retain Alonso (The Guardian)
"McLaren are on Friday expected to announce a switch to Renault in a three-year deal starting next season."
Verstappen unfazed by potential Red Bull-Honda deal (F1i)
"It could be that Honda next year is very competitive, but I don't know what is decided for the future."
Perez 'really close' to signing 2018 contract (Racer)
"I'm in a team that is fourth two years consecutive, you know. I think next year is gonna be a massive challenge to keep that, so looking at the opportunities that are around there's not really a seat in a top team or to move up the grid."
Bottas never feared for Mercedes F1 future (Crash)
"There’s been no point honestly in the season where I’ve been in a massive panic about it. The season started pretty well, we’ve got some good results together, and at no point during the year so far have I got any signs from the team they were looking somewhere else."
Vettel refusing to buy into Singapore favourite hype (Reuters)
"In theory it should be a bit better here than at Monza but I think it will be close."
Will he stay or will he go? (F1)
Felipe Massa: "We are talking with Williams. I need to have something that I want to do for myself. I want to feel that I can be important for the team – to contribute. And if that is not possible then I would prefer to do other things."
F1 drivers could experience 'heat shock' in Singapore (Motorsport)
"Normally your body manages to keep going through the race but when you get the chequered flag, everything switches off."
How to balance an F1 car through the corner (Canopy simulations)
"Repeating for the rear on its own shows a potential improvement of 54ms. While this might not seem like much, the ability to consistently pick up chunks of performance like this is what separates the great teams from the rest."
Gallery: Jordan 195 restoration (Motorsport magazine)
"The Peugeot isn't being swapped out for a Cosworth."
Comment of the day
Lots of you were unimpressed with the planned changes to Argentina’s F1 track:
As I suspected, they’re going to ‘do a Mexico’. Does beg the question, why not just use the nineties F1 layout? If you’re going to make it slow and twisty, you might as well update what’s already there.
If it were me, I’d do everything I could to recreate the high speed nature of the old section. They can only bring back the corner so far due to the lake. I’d essentially try and turn it in to a bigger version of the Parabolica. Create a braking zone after the long straight, then have the cars accelerate out of it.
@ECWDanselby
On this day in F1
- Rubens Barrichello led a choreographed Ferrari one-two on this day in 2002 at Monza
Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
15th September 2017, 0:37
There’s a lot of land around the track to reprofile the old track to modern standards, I believe. If they wanted to, of course. Not sure about the 90’s version, it was quite narrow already, and there’s not much room to make something nice out of it.
Honestly, having visited the track very often, and driven around it including the old loop, this isn’t like Mexico. They had the city very close to the Parabolica to recreate it. This is in the middle of no where, and there’s a loooot of room to do something cool, or at least inspired by the old track. The proposed layout is horrible.
Biggsy
15th September 2017, 0:41
As the old wisdom goes, if you are contemplating giving up on something, try to remember why you started it in the first place, and then see whether it’s a good decision or not.
McLaren seems to have forgotten why it took up the Honda project. If they wanted to have as best engine as possible, they could have stayed with Mercedes for the last 3 years. But they took up the Honda project because there is no substitute for being a works team and having hundreds of millions pumped into the team annually.
Zak Brown might be a good manager, but it seems he doesn’t have enough of a reputation to weather this one out against the shareholders. And how I just loathe that word – shareholders…
The whole culture is geared towards just trying to avoid being the one who will have to take the responsibility for the failure, while nobody is willing to take an initiative and lead for fear of failure. That’s how all the giant corporations die out. Like tired old men, they just lose their hunger and become risk averse, feeling they have too much to lose.
Kevin Amery (@k-l-waster)
15th September 2017, 0:58
@Biggsy All that may be true, but if anything Honda has been getting worse rather than better. They are arguably farther behind the other engine manufacturers now than they were this time last year both in terms of power and reliability.
You may need a manufacturer, but that doesn’t mean you need *this* manufacturer.
Biggsy
15th September 2017, 1:20
@k-l-waster
They don’t have a better one and won’t have a better one for at least 3 more years. So better stay and work towards something than trundle around with a worst customer engine option.
Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
15th September 2017, 0:51
As for Alonso, I get the feeling that he’d be better off leaving McLaren for Renault. The chances of Renault creating a good package of car and engine are greater than a team that’s been relegated to backmakers for 3 years and now sport a customer engine.
He knows them, he’s won with them, they made good progress during the year and have room to continue doing that. Renault can build a winning combo.
Arrows98 (@arrows98)
15th September 2017, 0:55
We just need to look at Keith’s ‘Engine Component Use’ table to understand why McLaren is giving up on their Honda hopes: their PU not only lacks power, but it has also has used twice as many of any of its components than almost all of its rivals. Compared to it, now, even the Renault is a big improvement.
Of course, everything could change in the off-season: Honda may very well have a breakthrough and become the class of the field, but that is not where the smart money is…
Jay Menon (@jaymenon10)
15th September 2017, 1:01
“It could be that Honda next year is very competitive, but I don’t know what is decided for the future”
Considering Alonso’s luck, that could very well be the case!