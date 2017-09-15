In the round-up: Formula One chief Chase Carey says he told his predecessor Bernie Ecclestone the sport needed a leader rather than a dictator.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

Virtual racing, real controversy: the #F1Esports PS4 race leader in round one just got disqualified on the final lap. #F1 pic.twitter.com/ci6iE5J08y — F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) September 14, 2017

Very excited to go to my first F1 GP ever at the weekend!! #SingaporeGP #f1 #dream — Chris Tubby (@tubingtonsmithe) September 14, 2017

Three grumpy men in the FIA press conference today. Not a smile between them. — Ben Hunt (@benjhunt) September 14, 2017

Decent news @DTM no more performance weight penalties. 👍 just proper racing now until the end. 💪👊😄 — Paul Di Resta (@PaulDiResta) September 14, 2017

Head #bling for the weekend😎⚫️ #singapore #black #specialedition #f1 A post shared by Nico Hülkenberg (@hulkhulkenberg) on Sep 14, 2017 at 6:58am PDT