Chase Carey, Bernie Ecclestone, Christian Horner, Circuit of the Americas, 2016

F1 needed a leader, not a dictator – Carey

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Formula One chief Chase Carey says he told his predecessor Bernie Ecclestone the sport needed a leader rather than a dictator.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

Head #bling for the weekend😎⚫️ #singapore #black #specialedition #f1

A post shared by Nico Hülkenberg (@hulkhulkenberg) on

Comment of the day

Lots of you were unimpressed with the planned changes to Argentina’s F1 track:

As I suspected, they’re going to ‘do a Mexico’. Does beg the question, why not just use the nineties F1 layout? If you’re going to make it slow and twisty, you might as well update what’s already there.

If it were me, I’d do everything I could to recreate the high speed nature of the old section. They can only bring back the corner so far due to the lake. I’d essentially try and turn it in to a bigger version of the Parabolica. Create a braking zone after the long straight, then have the cars accelerate out of it.
@ECWDanselby

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Siy, Butch27, Warfieldf1 and Sudhi!

If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.

On this day in F1

7 comments on “F1 needed a leader, not a dictator – Carey”

  1. Profile Photo

    Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
    15th September 2017, 0:37

    There’s a lot of land around the track to reprofile the old track to modern standards, I believe. If they wanted to, of course. Not sure about the 90’s version, it was quite narrow already, and there’s not much room to make something nice out of it.

    Honestly, having visited the track very often, and driven around it including the old loop, this isn’t like Mexico. They had the city very close to the Parabolica to recreate it. This is in the middle of no where, and there’s a loooot of room to do something cool, or at least inspired by the old track. The proposed layout is horrible.

    Reply

  2. Biggsy
    15th September 2017, 0:41

    As the old wisdom goes, if you are contemplating giving up on something, try to remember why you started it in the first place, and then see whether it’s a good decision or not.
    McLaren seems to have forgotten why it took up the Honda project. If they wanted to have as best engine as possible, they could have stayed with Mercedes for the last 3 years. But they took up the Honda project because there is no substitute for being a works team and having hundreds of millions pumped into the team annually.
    Zak Brown might be a good manager, but it seems he doesn’t have enough of a reputation to weather this one out against the shareholders. And how I just loathe that word – shareholders…
    The whole culture is geared towards just trying to avoid being the one who will have to take the responsibility for the failure, while nobody is willing to take an initiative and lead for fear of failure. That’s how all the giant corporations die out. Like tired old men, they just lose their hunger and become risk averse, feeling they have too much to lose.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Kevin Amery (@k-l-waster)
      15th September 2017, 0:58

      @Biggsy All that may be true, but if anything Honda has been getting worse rather than better. They are arguably farther behind the other engine manufacturers now than they were this time last year both in terms of power and reliability.

      You may need a manufacturer, but that doesn’t mean you need *this* manufacturer.

      Reply

      1. Biggsy
        15th September 2017, 1:20

        @k-l-waster
        They don’t have a better one and won’t have a better one for at least 3 more years. So better stay and work towards something than trundle around with a worst customer engine option.

        Reply
  3. Profile Photo

    Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
    15th September 2017, 0:51

    As for Alonso, I get the feeling that he’d be better off leaving McLaren for Renault. The chances of Renault creating a good package of car and engine are greater than a team that’s been relegated to backmakers for 3 years and now sport a customer engine.

    He knows them, he’s won with them, they made good progress during the year and have room to continue doing that. Renault can build a winning combo.

    Reply
  4. Profile Photo

    Arrows98 (@arrows98)
    15th September 2017, 0:55

    We just need to look at Keith’s ‘Engine Component Use’ table to understand why McLaren is giving up on their Honda hopes: their PU not only lacks power, but it has also has used twice as many of any of its components than almost all of its rivals. Compared to it, now, even the Renault is a big improvement.

    Of course, everything could change in the off-season: Honda may very well have a breakthrough and become the class of the field, but that is not where the smart money is…

    Reply
  5. Profile Photo

    Jay Menon (@jaymenon10)
    15th September 2017, 1:01

    “It could be that Honda next year is very competitive, but I don’t know what is decided for the future”

    Considering Alonso’s luck, that could very well be the case!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.
If the person you're replying to is a registered user you can notify them of your reply using '@username'.