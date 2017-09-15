McLaren has confirmed it will use Renault engines in 2018 following the conclusion of its troubled alliance with Honda.
“For McLaren Racing, the reason for the partnership is evident,” it said in a statement. “Renault has demonstrated its ability to build championship-winning engines, for its own team as well as customer teams.”
McLaren executive director Zak Brown says the change “gives us the stability we need to move ahead with our chassis and technical programme for 2018 without any further hesitation.”
“As an organisation, McLaren has always worked extremely hard to form lasting partnerships with its technical suppliers. We’re convinced that we can bring real value to Renault Sport Racing as we work alongside it to develop this current power unit into a regular race winner.”
Renault president Jerome Stoll described the move as “a strategic decision for Renault Sport Racing.”
“It is the first time that Renault will work with McLaren and we are proud to have reached an agreement with an organisation that has such a rich Formula One history.”
“This alliance is not only technical and sporting, but also comes with marketing and communication benefits. We know that McLaren will push us hard on track and this competition will be to the benefit of all.”
2 comments on “McLaren confirms three-year Renault engine deal for 2018”
Miguel Sampaio (@gordess)
15th September 2017, 11:29
Now we just have to wait for Sainz’s switch to Renault announcement!
Patrick (@aqualyn)
15th September 2017, 11:59
I’d much rather have McLaren with one of my engines than Red Bull. They’re less likely to show up the factory team. Even if they do, they’ll be advertising Renault engines instead of watches.