Red Bull and Renault not confirming 2019 split

Red Bull and Renault are neither confirming nor denying reports they will split after 2018.

Reports ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix claimed they will end their relationship after next season. The pair won four consecutive world championships between 2010 and 2013 but relations soured in 2015 as Renault continued to struggle to master the V6 hybrid turbo regulations.

However Red Bull team principal Christian Horner refused to shed light on the report. “Anything that is beyond 2018 is speculation,” he said in today’s FIA press conference. “That’s neither confirming nor denying.”

“The situation for 2018 is absolutely clear,” Horner continued. “Anything beyond that will be dealt with behind closed doors, not through the media in terms of what will be the future.”

“I think the situation post-’18 is very clear. Our focus at the moment is designing the best car we can for ’18. We’ll have a TAG-Heuer, Renault-provided engine. Anything beyond that is speculation and conjecture. There’ll be all kinds of rumours I’m sure between now and then.”

Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul also did not elaborate on the claims but stated any change in their engine supply must meet their strategic aims.

“We’ve got a number of obligations to the FIA as an engine manufacturer,” he said. “There was a reference to an obligation towards FOM.”

“As an engine supplier our business is obviously to supply engines. Not under any terms, not under any sort of circumstance and it has to serve our strategic interest which I guess is what will be discussed in the future.”

