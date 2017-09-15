Red Bull loans Sainz to Renault for 2018

Carlos Sainz Jnr will join Renault for the 2018 season, the team has confirmed.

The first move in the driver market for next year will see Sainz leave Toro Rosso and take Jolyon Palmer’s place at the team.

Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul described Sainz as “a very promising driver who has been on our radar for some time, especially after his successes in Renault junior formulae.”

“We feel that Nico [Hulkenberg] and Carlos will complement each other on and off track and the combination should help us push forwards on the grid.”

Abiteboul acknowledged Sainz will remain contracted to Red Bull: “I would like to thank Helmut Marko for loaning Carlos to us for this period.”

“We must thank Jolyon for his ongoing hard work with the team and his efforts over the past two seasons,” Abiteboul added. “He is a dedicated driver and we wish him the best in the next steps of his career.”

Sainz said it is an “honour” to be joining a manufacturer team. “I hope to reward Renault’s faith in me with my very best performances on track.”

“This is the start of a very exciting new chapter in my career. I would like to say thank you to Red Bull for all their confidence and support and for allowing me to take this opportunity. Last but not least, I specially want to thank all the people that work in Toro Rosso. They are a fantastic team of professionals and I wish them the best for the future.”

View the updated list of 2018 F1 drivers and teams

2018 F1 season