Red Bull loans Sainz to Renault for 2018

Carlos Sainz Jnr will join Renault for the 2018 season, the team has confirmed.
The first move in the driver market for next year will see Sainz leave Toro Rosso and take Jolyon Palmer’s place at the team.
Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul described Sainz as “a very promising driver who has been on our radar for some time, especially after his successes in Renault junior formulae.”
“We feel that Nico [Hulkenberg] and Carlos will complement each other on and off track and the combination should help us push forwards on the grid.”
Abiteboul acknowledged Sainz will remain contracted to Red Bull: “I would like to thank Helmut Marko for loaning Carlos to us for this period.”
“We must thank Jolyon for his ongoing hard work with the team and his efforts over the past two seasons,” Abiteboul added. “He is a dedicated driver and we wish him the best in the next steps of his career.”
Sainz said it is an “honour” to be joining a manufacturer team. “I hope to reward Renault’s faith in me with my very best performances on track.”
“This is the start of a very exciting new chapter in my career. I would like to say thank you to Red Bull for all their confidence and support and for allowing me to take this opportunity. Last but not least, I specially want to thank all the people that work in Toro Rosso. They are a fantastic team of professionals and I wish them the best for the future.”
Miguel Sampaio (@gordess)
15th September 2017, 11:31
Alright!! I think this is going to be a very strong/interesting pairing of drivers!
Tony Mansell
15th September 2017, 11:34
Red Bull covering off Danny Rick leaving after 2018?
If I was Danny Rick id be looking to move for 2018 but with no better drives available his considerable talent will only find fleeting moments to shine.
Shame both Mercedes and Ferrari are ‘wasting’ a seat on journeymen and has beens. Harsh but true. Who wouldn’t want to see Max & Danny Rick in those seats?
Robbie (@robbie)
15th September 2017, 12:08
Agreed. I like VB and KR both, but next year already feels like a repeat of this year. Here’s hoping the Renault powered cars can throw more of a wrench in Merc’s and Ferrari’s plans and that the cars can race more closely, if VB and KR can’t come out and best their teammates from the start of the season (anybody expecting that?)
KeeleyObsessed (@keeleyobsessed)
15th September 2017, 11:35
Behind Verstappen and Ricciardo, this is definitely the second most exciting driver pairing on the grid. 2 highly regarded drivers who are pushing their cars to the limit, and just waiting for the results that justify their talents (Championship contention for VER/RIC, podiums/race win for HUL/SAI)
Ben Needham (@ben-n)
15th September 2017, 11:39
Really? Nearly 200 races between them and no podiums to show for it? I agree that they’re a good pairing, but I feel that the partnership will be career ending for one of them if the other beats them.
bharat (@bharat141)
15th September 2017, 11:48
Second most exciting? I doubt any pairing is currently as exciting as 11&31 at FI. But definitely a solid pairing with 2 excellent drivers who are safe pairs of hands and can bring in a good result in favourable circumstances. I cannot see Renault lighting up races as of next year. So, consolidating their position behind FI or fighting FI is where I would see SAI and HUL do for 2018 season
Robbie (@robbie)
15th September 2017, 11:58
Yeah it would be great if the Renault PU was there for all the drivers who will have one behind them.
Mark G (@sparkyamg)
15th September 2017, 11:44
Following on from my prediction yesterday, I’m now predicting Verstappen will leave Red Bull for Mercedes in 2019 in exchange for Mercedes power units and Sainz will slot in to Red Bull’s main line up alongside Ricciardo.
bharat (@bharat141)
15th September 2017, 11:49
Where would that leave BOT/HAM?
Robbie (@robbie)
15th September 2017, 12:02
Certainly LH has already said he wants to stay at Mercedes (no surprise) and it would be massive news if he wasn’t retained there after 2018, so your prediction would put Max beside LH, and that would be simply awesome.
Robbie (@robbie)
15th September 2017, 11:54
So it’s Carloans Sainz jr.
MattDS (@mattds)
15th September 2017, 12:05
A second driver of the Red Bull stable that goes on towards another team and an indepedent future in F1.
In other words: next year 6 out of 20 drivers will originate from Toro Rosso after having been picked up by the RBJT. If Verstappen and/or Ricciardo move after 2018, over a third of the grid would be coming through the RBJT/STR.
This is exactly why all those young drivers want to sign for the Red Bull Junior Team. Because criticized as it may be, it is their best chance to ever graduate to F1.