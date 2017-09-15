Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, Singapore, 2017

Ricciardo breaks track record in first practice

2017 Singapore Grand Prix first practicePosted on | Author Keith Collantine

Daniel Ricciardo set a new track record for the Singapore Grand Prix circuit as he headed the first practice session of the weekend.

The Red Bull driver set a best lap time of 1’42.489 which was just under a tenth of a second quicker than last year’s record-setting pole position time by Nico Rosberg.

Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari and the second Red Bull of Max Verstappen were just a tenth of a second slower. The quickest Mercedes was that of championship leader Lewis Hamilton who was four-tenths of a second behind in fourth place.

Hamilton briefly ran into an escape road at turn 14 near the end of the session. Team mate Valtteri Bottas complained on the radio that his car’s rear was “un-driveable” and ended up with the sixth fastest time.

The two W08s were separated by Sergio Perez, who edged Bottas by a hundredth of a second in his Force India.

Fernando Alonso set the eighth-fastest time for McLaren but again experienced a problem with power delivered from his Honda engine. He added to the mounting speculation surrounding the team by pointing out “for info, we could be P1” at one stage.

The top ten was completed by Nico Hulkenberg and Daniil Kvyat. The latter was partnered for this session by newcomer Sean Gelael, who finished over three seconds slower than the team’s regular driver.

Pos. No. Driver Car Best lap Gap Laps
1 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’42.489 21
2 5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’42.598 0.109 21
3 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’42.610 0.121 23
4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’42.904 0.415 27
5 11 Sergio Perez Force India-Mercedes 1’43.423 0.934 25
6 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’43.434 0.945 27
7 7 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’43.734 1.245 25
8 14 Fernando Alonso McLaren-Honda 1’43.759 1.270 19
9 27 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1’44.101 1.612 24
10 26 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso-Renault 1’44.220 1.731 25
11 2 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren-Honda 1’44.340 1.851 25
12 30 Jolyon Palmer Renault 1’44.961 2.472 25
13 31 Esteban Ocon Force India-Mercedes 1’45.053 2.564 25
14 19 Felipe Massa Williams-Mercedes 1’45.084 2.595 27
15 8 Romain Grosjean Haas-Ferrari 1’46.456 3.967 20
16 50 Antonio Giovinazzi Haas-Ferrari 1’46.782 4.293 27
17 18 Lance Stroll Williams-Mercedes 1’47.190 4.701 11
18 38 Sean Gelael Toro Rosso-Renault 1’47.570 5.081 26
19 9 Marcus Ericsson Sauber-Ferrari 1’47.699 5.210 23
20 94 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber-Ferrari 1’47.886 5.397 24

First practice visual gaps

Daniel Ricciardo – 1’42.489

+0.109 Sebastian Vettel – 1’42.598

+0.121 Max Verstappen – 1’42.610

+0.415 Lewis Hamilton – 1’42.904

+0.934 Sergio Perez – 1’43.423

+0.945 Valtteri Bottas – 1’43.434

+1.245 Kimi Raikkonen – 1’43.734

+1.270 Fernando Alonso – 1’43.759

+1.612 Nico Hulkenberg – 1’44.101

+1.731 Daniil Kvyat – 1’44.220

+1.851 Stoffel Vandoorne – 1’44.340

+2.472 Jolyon Palmer – 1’44.961

+2.564 Esteban Ocon – 1’45.053

+2.595 Felipe Massa – 1’45.084

+3.967 Romain Grosjean – 1’46.456

+4.293 Antonio Giovinazzi – 1’46.782

+4.701 Lance Stroll – 1’47.190

+5.081 Sean Gelael – 1’47.570

+5.210 Marcus Ericsson – 1’47.699

+5.397 Pascal Wehrlein – 1’47.886

Drivers more then ten seconds off the pace omitted.

2017 Singapore Grand Prix

Browse all 2017 Singapore Grand Prix articles

2017 F1 practice sessions

Browse all 2017 F1 practice results

7 comments on “Ricciardo breaks track record in first practice”

  1. Profile Photo

    Alex Bkk (@alex-bkk)
    15th September 2017, 10:49

    I’d love to see these time as the starting grid.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Alex Bkk (@alex-bkk)
      15th September 2017, 10:50

      I’d love to see these times as the starting grid. Sorry for the typo.

      Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    GeeMac (@geemac)
    15th September 2017, 11:08

    He added to the mounting speculation surrounding the team by pointing out “for info, we could be P1” at one stage.

    Saucer of milk for Car 14….

    Reply
  3. Profile Photo

    Jeffrey (@jeffreyj)
    15th September 2017, 11:17

    Galael’s junior career isn’t warranting an F1 seat and being over 3’s slower then Kvyat isn’t a good showing either…

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      GT Racer (@gt-racer)
      15th September 2017, 11:41

      @jeffreyj I asked during the week why he was been given a run & was told that he was given a run in the Red Bull simulator & surprised the engineer’s with how good his technical feedback was.

      His run today wasn’t geared towards lap time, He was trying different setups & some development parts to give feedback & see if what they saw from him on the simulator translates to real world. If it does expect him to be signed as development driver to do additional sim-work & maybe some more FP1 runs.

      I cynically asked how much he was paying & was flat up told that this isn’t about money, He genuinely shocked them with his technical feedback & that is the only reason he’s in the car. He’s not been looked at for a race seat, It’s purely for development feedback.

      Reply
  4. Profile Photo

    StefMeister (@stefmeister)
    15th September 2017, 11:35

    The 180 degree rotating OnBoard camera made a return during FP1. Hasn’t been used since the OnBoards were all upgraded at the start of 2015:
    https://vid.me/CU12c

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      StefMeister (@stefmeister)
      15th September 2017, 11:57

      Also seemed like Ferrari were testing the latest version of the Halo with a thinner central strut & more aerodynamic shape.

      https://c1.staticflickr.com/5/4392/37096990521_eb793513c8_b.jpg
      https://c1.staticflickr.com/5/4428/37096992171_0af52d8680_o.jpg

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.
If the person you're replying to is a registered user you can notify them of your reply using '@username'.