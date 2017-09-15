Ricciardo breaks track record in first practice

Daniel Ricciardo set a new track record for the Singapore Grand Prix circuit as he headed the first practice session of the weekend.

The Red Bull driver set a best lap time of 1’42.489 which was just under a tenth of a second quicker than last year’s record-setting pole position time by Nico Rosberg.

Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari and the second Red Bull of Max Verstappen were just a tenth of a second slower. The quickest Mercedes was that of championship leader Lewis Hamilton who was four-tenths of a second behind in fourth place.

Hamilton briefly ran into an escape road at turn 14 near the end of the session. Team mate Valtteri Bottas complained on the radio that his car’s rear was “un-driveable” and ended up with the sixth fastest time.

The two W08s were separated by Sergio Perez, who edged Bottas by a hundredth of a second in his Force India.

Fernando Alonso set the eighth-fastest time for McLaren but again experienced a problem with power delivered from his Honda engine. He added to the mounting speculation surrounding the team by pointing out “for info, we could be P1” at one stage.

The top ten was completed by Nico Hulkenberg and Daniil Kvyat. The latter was partnered for this session by newcomer Sean Gelael, who finished over three seconds slower than the team’s regular driver.

First practice visual gaps

Daniel Ricciardo – 1’42.489 +0.109 Sebastian Vettel – 1’42.598 +0.121 Max Verstappen – 1’42.610 +0.415 Lewis Hamilton – 1’42.904 +0.934 Sergio Perez – 1’43.423 +0.945 Valtteri Bottas – 1’43.434 +1.245 Kimi Raikkonen – 1’43.734 +1.270 Fernando Alonso – 1’43.759 +1.612 Nico Hulkenberg – 1’44.101 +1.731 Daniil Kvyat – 1’44.220 +1.851 Stoffel Vandoorne – 1’44.340 +2.472 Jolyon Palmer – 1’44.961 +2.564 Esteban Ocon – 1’45.053 +2.595 Felipe Massa – 1’45.084 +3.967 Romain Grosjean – 1’46.456 +4.293 Antonio Giovinazzi – 1’46.782 +4.701 Lance Stroll – 1’47.190 +5.081 Sean Gelael – 1’47.570 +5.210 Marcus Ericsson – 1’47.699 +5.397 Pascal Wehrlein – 1’47.886