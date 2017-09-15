Ricciardo stays ahead as Vettel slips up

Daniel Ricciardo maintained his advantage in the second practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix. Having set a new track record during the morning session he lowered it to 1’40.852, leaving him half a second clear of team mate Max Verstappen.
However an error by Sebastian Vettel meant Ferrari didn’t reveal their full potential. He set the quickest time in the first sector at one point but clipped the wall at turn ten and had to pit.
While all the other drivers set their quickest time on the ultras-soft tyres, Vettel did his on softs and ended the session outside the top ten.
The Mercedes pair got closest to the two Red Bulls but Lewis Hamilton was seven-tenths off Ricciardo’s benchmark. The top five was completed by Nico Hulkenberg, though the Renault driver had to pit before the end of the session with an unspecified problem.
The two McLarens were next, Singapore newcomer Stoffel Vandoorne ahead of Fernando Alonso, the latter being another of several drivers who brushed the wall during the 90 minutes.
Both Force Indias appeared in the top ten, separated by Kimi Raikkonen’s Ferrari. Carlos Sainz Jnr finished behind Vettel after twice going off into the turn 18 run-off.
Romain Grosjean endured a troubled session which included a couple of spins. He ended up 18th ahead of the two Saubers.
Second practice visual gaps
Daniel Ricciardo – 1’40.852
+0.556 Max Verstappen – 1’41.408
+0.703 Lewis Hamilton – 1’41.555
+1.252 Valtteri Bottas – 1’42.104
+1.596 Nico Hulkenberg – 1’42.448
+1.649 Stoffel Vandoorne – 1’42.501
+1.936 Fernando Alonso – 1’42.788
+1.974 Sergio Perez – 1’42.826
+1.983 Kimi Raikkonen – 1’42.835
+2.202 Esteban Ocon – 1’43.054
+2.252 Sebastian Vettel – 1’43.104
+2.384 Carlos Sainz Jnr – 1’43.236
+2.756 Daniil Kvyat – 1’43.608
+2.943 Jolyon Palmer – 1’43.795
+2.984 Felipe Massa – 1’43.836
+3.449 Lance Stroll – 1’44.301
+3.565 Kevin Magnussen – 1’44.417
+4.076 Romain Grosjean – 1’44.928
+4.821 Pascal Wehrlein – 1’45.673
+4.869 Marcus Ericsson – 1’45.721
Drivers more then ten seconds off the pace omitted.
8 comments on “Ricciardo stays ahead as Vettel slips up”
Jere (@jerejj)
15th September 2017, 14:51
A 2-second improvement from FP1 to FP2. That’s a lot considering the usual standards from circuit to circuit.
hunocsi (@hunocsi)
15th September 2017, 14:57
Well spotted, the times are like day and night.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
15th September 2017, 15:00
@jerejj @hunocsi It is a lot, but it’s typical for Singapore. It was actually a 1.6s gain which is the same as last year.
Pat Ruadh (@fullcoursecaution)
15th September 2017, 15:01
very good @hunocsi
magon4 (@magon4)
15th September 2017, 14:56
Helmut Marko just said on German TV that Dan Rickie was looking into going to Renault… he seemed really interested but decided to stay after all, so Sainz will be going.
Mashiat (@mashiat)
15th September 2017, 15:00
Red Bull looking strong, but then again, they did in Hungary as well and ended up 5th and 6th on the grid. Vettel will be hoping to win the race, with Raikkonen and the two Red Bulls getting ahead of Hamilton. The race may not be very exciting racing wise, but for some reason I always love watching races about Singapore; there’s just something very satisfying about seeing cars on the limit over the kerbs and bumps, and they look more on-the-limit than on any other racetrack (more so than Monaco imo)
Mashiat (@mashiat)
15th September 2017, 15:06
*races in Singapore.
Hugh (@hugh11)
15th September 2017, 15:07
Ferrari really not showing up thus far, especially not Raikkonen… Interesting.