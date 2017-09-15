Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Singapore, 2017

Upgraded Red Bulls fly but Ferrari are in the hunt

2017 Singapore Grand Prix Friday practice analysisPosted on Author Keith Collantine

The first day of practice for the Singapore Grand Prix can be summed up as follows: Red Bull are quick, as expected. Mercedes are not quite there, as expected.

And Ferrari? Well, that’s an interesting question.

They were bang on the pace of Red Bull in first practice. But the opening session is always a particularly unrepresentative one in Singapore as the street track is very ‘green’ and the lingering sunlight keeps the temperatures high.

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Singapore, 2017
Singapore Grand Prix practice in pictures
In second practice Sebastian Vettel delivered a tantalising glimpse of pace by setting the quickest time of any driver through sector one.

Then he clipped the barrier at the exit of turn ten. Could he have sustained that pace over the rest of the lap? We may find out tomorrow. Expect Ferrari to have more performance in reserve from their engine, but Red Bull have some useful steps forward here too.

ExxonMobil have provided a fuel upgrade for this race. And both RB13 sported Ferrari-esque front sidepod extensions during practice. It helped add up to a lap time advantage of seven-tenths of a second over the Mercedes. That’s comparable to what they had on Friday in Monaco – a similar if far shorter course.

“After such a good day we have to believe that a very good result in qualifying is possible, so we will go for it,” said Max Verstappen. “Compared to our competitors we look very strong, we didn’t expect to be this competitive so of course this is very pleasing for us.”

If Ferrari are capable of going quicker than Red Bull, it doesn’t look like being by very much. And the RB13 looked very good on a long stint (see below). Still on the strength of today’s sessions session it seems it will be these two teams leading the charge in qualifying.

For championship leader Lewis Hamilton, Red Bull’s form could be a relief if he does indeed only have the third-quickest car. “Red Bull seem like they’re very strong and they’re thereabouts with Ferrari,” he admitted. “So we’ve got some work to do. But nothing is out of reach.”

The battle behind the big three should be close too. Both McLaren drivers looked well hooked-up on what could be their last strong track until their Renaults are installed. Nico Hulkenberg was well up too in his Renault. Force India’s pace may come as a disappointment to Toro Rosso, however.

Longest stint comparison – second practice

This chart shows all the drivers’ lap times (in seconds) during their longest unbroken stint. Very slow laps omitted. Scroll to zoom, drag to pan, right-click to reset:

Best second practice times by tyre

Driver Team Best ultra-soft time Ultra-soft gap Best super-soft time Super-soft gap Best soft time Soft gap
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’41.555 0.703 None 1’42.505
Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’42.104 1.252 1’43.546 1.469 None
Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 1’40.852 1’42.166 0.089 None
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’41.408 0.556 1’42.077 None
Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’46.753 5.901 None 1’43.104 0.599
Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’42.835 1.983 1’43.801 1.724 None
Sergio Perez Force India 1’42.826 1.974 1’43.729 1.652 None
Esteban Ocon Force India 1’43.054 2.202 1’44.389 2.312 None
Felipe Massa Williams 1’43.836 2.984 1’44.675 2.598 None
Lance Stroll Williams 1’44.301 3.449 None None
Fernando Alonso McLaren 1’42.788 1.936 1’43.718 1.641 None
Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1’42.501 1.649 None None
Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso 1’43.236 2.384 1’43.964 1.887 None
Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1’43.608 2.756 1’44.022 1.945 None
Romain Grosjean Haas 1’44.928 4.076 1’46.337 4.26 None
Kevin Magnussen Haas 1’44.417 3.565 1’45.931 3.854 None
Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1’42.448 1.596 1’45.063 2.986 None
Jolyon Palmer Renault 1’43.795 2.943 1’44.790 2.713 None
Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1’45.721 4.869 1’47.142 5.065 None
Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 1’45.673 4.821 None 1’48.452 5.947

Combined practice times

Pos Driver Car FP1 FP2 Total laps
1 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’42.489 1’40.852 54
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’42.610 1’41.408 51
3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’42.904 1’41.555 63
4 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’43.434 1’42.104 62
5 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1’44.101 1’42.448 57
6 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren-Honda 1’44.340 1’42.501 59
7 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’42.598 1’43.104 54
8 Fernando Alonso McLaren-Honda 1’43.759 1’42.788 51
9 Sergio Perez Force India-Mercedes 1’43.423 1’42.826 60
10 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’43.734 1’42.835 55
11 Esteban Ocon Force India-Mercedes 1’45.053 1’43.054 59
12 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso-Renault 1’43.236 38
13 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso-Renault 1’44.220 1’43.608 57
14 Jolyon Palmer Renault 1’44.961 1’43.795 57
15 Felipe Massa Williams-Mercedes 1’45.084 1’43.836 59
16 Lance Stroll Williams-Mercedes 1’47.190 1’44.301 43
17 Kevin Magnussen Haas-Ferrari 1’44.417 32
18 Romain Grosjean Haas-Ferrari 1’46.456 1’44.928 49
19 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber-Ferrari 1’47.886 1’45.673 58
20 Marcus Ericsson Sauber-Ferrari 1’47.699 1’45.721 58
21 Antonio Giovinazzi Haas-Ferrari 1’46.782 27
22 Sean Gelael Toro Rosso-Renault 1’47.570 26

