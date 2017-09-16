2017 Singapore Grand Prix grid

Sebastian Vettel will line up on pole for the Singapore Grand Prix with the two Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo behind him.

Row 1 Sebastian Vettel 1’39.491

Ferrari Max Verstappen 1’39.814

Red Bull Row 2 Daniel Ricciardo 1’39.840

Red Bull Kimi Raikkonen 1’40.069

Ferrari Row 3 Lewis Hamilton 1’40.126

Mercedes Valtteri Bottas 1’40.810

Mercedes Row 4 Nico Hulkenberg 1’41.013

Renault Fernando Alonso 1’41.179

McLaren Row 5 Stoffel Vandoorne 1’41.398

McLaren Carlos Sainz 1’42.056

Toro Rosso Row 6 Jolyon Palmer 1’42.107

Renault Sergio Perez 1’42.246

Force India Row 7 Daniil Kvyat 1’42.338

Toro Rosso Esteban Ocon 1’42.760

Force India Row 8 Romain Grosjean 1’43.883

Haas Kevin Magnussen 1’43.756

Haas Row 9 Felipe Massa 1’44.014

Williams Lance Stroll 1’44.728

Williams Row 10 Pascal Wehrlein 1’45.059

Sauber Marcus Ericsson 1’45.570

Sauber