Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Singapore, 2017

2017 Singapore Grand Prix grid

2017 Singapore Grand PrixPosted on Author Will Wood

Sebastian Vettel will line up on pole for the Singapore Grand Prix with the two Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo behind him.

Row 1 Sebastian Vettel 1’39.491
Ferrari
Max Verstappen 1’39.814
Red Bull
Row 2 Daniel Ricciardo 1’39.840
Red Bull
Kimi Raikkonen 1’40.069
Ferrari
Row 3 Lewis Hamilton 1’40.126
Mercedes
Valtteri Bottas 1’40.810
Mercedes
Row 4 Nico Hulkenberg 1’41.013
Renault
Fernando Alonso 1’41.179
McLaren
Row 5 Stoffel Vandoorne 1’41.398
McLaren
Carlos Sainz 1’42.056
Toro Rosso
Row 6 Jolyon Palmer 1’42.107
Renault
Sergio Perez 1’42.246
Force India
Row 7 Daniil Kvyat 1’42.338
Toro Rosso
Esteban Ocon 1’42.760
Force India
Row 8 Romain Grosjean 1’43.883
Haas
Kevin Magnussen 1’43.756
Haas
Row 9 Felipe Massa 1’44.014
Williams
Lance Stroll 1’44.728
Williams
Row 10 Pascal Wehrlein 1’45.059
Sauber
Marcus Ericsson 1’45.570
Sauber

    Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
    16th September 2017, 15:06

    Sky lowered the tone of their voices as q3 ended. I think they could be quite hopeful, as Horner said Vettel has a championship and Max is definitely not afraid to ruin someone’s championship.

    Yosi (@yoshif8tures)
    16th September 2017, 15:10

    Vettel will be a bit concerned with Max beside him.

