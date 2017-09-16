Sebastian Vettel will line up on pole for the Singapore Grand Prix with the two Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo behind him.
|Row 1
|Sebastian Vettel 1’39.491
Ferrari
|Max Verstappen 1’39.814
Red Bull
|Row 2
|Daniel Ricciardo 1’39.840
Red Bull
|Kimi Raikkonen 1’40.069
Ferrari
|Row 3
|Lewis Hamilton 1’40.126
Mercedes
|Valtteri Bottas 1’40.810
Mercedes
|Row 4
|Nico Hulkenberg 1’41.013
Renault
|Fernando Alonso 1’41.179
McLaren
|Row 5
|Stoffel Vandoorne 1’41.398
McLaren
|Carlos Sainz 1’42.056
Toro Rosso
|Row 6
|Jolyon Palmer 1’42.107
Renault
|Sergio Perez 1’42.246
Force India
|Row 7
|Daniil Kvyat 1’42.338
Toro Rosso
|Esteban Ocon 1’42.760
Force India
|Row 8
|Romain Grosjean 1’43.883
Haas
|Kevin Magnussen 1’43.756
Haas
|Row 9
|Felipe Massa 1’44.014
Williams
|Lance Stroll 1’44.728
Williams
|Row 10
|Pascal Wehrlein 1’45.059
Sauber
|Marcus Ericsson 1’45.570
Sauber
2 comments on “2017 Singapore Grand Prix grid”
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
16th September 2017, 15:06
Sky lowered the tone of their voices as q3 ended. I think they could be quite hopeful, as Horner said Vettel has a championship and Max is definitely not afraid to ruin someone’s championship.
Yosi (@yoshif8tures)
16th September 2017, 15:10
Vettel will be a bit concerned with Max beside him.