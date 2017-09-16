In the round-up: Formula One may cancel its plan to eliminate shark fins on cars next year.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

How does @Ericsson_Marcus cool down after an intense and hot running session? Why, an ice bath of course! 😂❄#F1 #SingaporeGP #ME9 pic.twitter.com/GebpJOkIcy — Sauber F1 Team (@SauberF1Team) September 15, 2017

Thanks @redbullracing for giving me this opportunity. Fully focused on continuing to bring points for @ToroRossoSpy this weekend. — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) September 15, 2017

Of course sods law dictates Honda/TR will be a roaring success next season. It's the F1 Alonso rule #f1 — Byron Young (@byronf1) September 15, 2017

Franz is last to arrive. I suppose he's getting used to next season. pic.twitter.com/irKipB2nXa — Ben Hunt (@benjhunt) September 15, 2017