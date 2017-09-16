In the round-up: Formula One may cancel its plan to eliminate shark fins on cars next year.
Formula 1 cars set to retain shark fins in 2018 (Motorsport)
"The shark fin is possibly still with us. They are looking at a changing in the wording (of the rules) to bring the shark fin engine cover back again – because lo and behold teams have realised it takes away sponsor space."
Singapore form justifies Monza sacrifice - Daniel Ricciardo Q&A (F1)
"Yes, I know all the sayings about Friday times, but seven-tenths is more than what you get from fiddling a bit with the car. This is severe. And we all know what the grid position means here – so yes, Monza was dead right"
Sainz not expecting to replace Palmer in Sepang (Autosport)
"All the rest is a bit of speculation at the moment and it's something that I'll probably be the last to know."
'Not a lot made sense' for Ferrari on Friday (ESPN)
"It wasn't ideal in the afternoon but overall not a lot of things made sense."
Alonso wants more information before signing new contract (F1i)
"If McLaren thought that it was time to split with Honda and go for Renault, it's because they have good information about next year."
Charles Leclerc, a Teenage Driver, Shows Potential for Ferrari (The New York Times)
"He’s good, he’s really motivated, he’s focused on what he’s doing. It’s quite clear, if we look at what he’s done. He’s topped 12 out of the 14 sessions he’s run in."
Comment of the day
Carlos Sainz Jnr’s move to Renault is a vindication of Red Bull’s nurturing of young talent, says @Mattds:
A second driver of the Red Bull stable that goes on towards another team and an indepedent future in F1.
In other words: next year 6 out of 20 drivers will originate from Toro Rosso after having been picked up by the RBJT. If Verstappen and/or Ricciardo move after 2018, over a third of the grid would be coming through the RBJT/STR.
This is exactly why all those young drivers want to sign for the Red Bull Junior Team. Because criticized as it may be, it is their best chance to ever graduate to F1.
MattDS (@Mattds)
Happy birthday to Adam Milleneuve (F1 Badger), Joao Pedro Cq, Handcart and Discotheque!
Joao (@johnmilk)
16th September 2017, 0:30
You mean, crocodile fins?
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
16th September 2017, 1:09
I loving the SFI more and more. They brought a massive rear wing, and to the hypo nostrils they’ve added a serrated crocodile fin and some more other bits and pieces.
I don’t dislike the shark fins, I think they balance the look of these massively long cars.
What about the B spec Red Bull RB SF70, they copied the bargeboard and brought many new pieces, they introduced other bargeboard parts and they brought a massive rear wing and a new front wing.
In the old cars I really enjoyed the monza spec small wings but with the new cars I feel the opposite, the big rear wings of the SFI, RBR, McLaren, STR looked to balance the look of the car.
Mach1 (@mach1)
16th September 2017, 0:55
Takes away sponsor space……what sponsors?!??!?!?
Strontium (@strontium)
16th September 2017, 1:15
@mach1 exactly, I think only Force India have sponsors on their shark fins, and everybody else certainly has space to relocate them if they do. Obviously it’s a prime spot because everybody notices them, but I think F1’s technical regulations shouldn’t be decided by where a billboard can be attached to the car!
Strontium (@strontium)
16th September 2017, 1:09
Last year F1 was looking forward to having good looking cars. Obviously I’d rather they got rid of the shark fin (or as @johnmilk rightly points out, crocodile fins now), for this very reason, but F1 ought to decide whether they’re targeting aesthetics or performance. If “a fast car is a good looking car”, then fair enough, but the inability to choose a direction is quite irritating, because it leaves us with a car that neither reaches its performance potential but still looks ridiculous. If you look at the 2017 Mercedes launch, it had no shark fin, no coat hanger (and needless to say, no flip flop over the cockpit), and it looked pretty good.
One of the problems the shark fins make very noticeable (but are not a cause of), performance wise, is the length. Compare it to a 2008 shark fin and it will show very clearly how long wheelbases are now. A long car means not only less manoeuvrability through corners (a wider turning radius and therefore worse racing), but also cars have to gain 5+ metres in the braking zone to overtake. Reducing this to how it used to be would help the problem hugely, and with the wider cars this would be no problem (the cars were lengthened when refuelling was banned) as the fuel tank could be repositioned. All the cars are currently much narrower than their floors (they look like they’re on a baking tray), so there is plenty of space to give the teams a new challenge and increase the quality of the racing.
Yeezy918 (@offdutyrockstar)
16th September 2017, 1:31
@strontium great comment, nail on the head 👍🏽