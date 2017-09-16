Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Singapore, 2017

This time Vettel must grab his chance to take points lead

2017 Singapore Grand Prix pre-race analysisPosted on Author Keith Collantine

Hamilton must seize his chance to take points lead,” was the headline for this article two weeks ago ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver duly capitalised on his opportunity to move to the top of the points table at a track which suited Mercedes. Now Sebastian Vettel has to do the same at a circuit which flatters the Ferrari.

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Singapore, 2017
Singapore GP qualifying in pictures
The Red Bull looks great here too, and it’s from there which Vettel’s biggest threat will surely come in the race. The grid is framed like a repeat of 2015, but this time Vettel faces an even stronger Red Bull contingent with both its cars immediately behind him.

In that race Red Bull expected to be stronger during a stint but never got to exploit that potential as Vettel was able to make both his pit stops during Safety Car periods. However this year Pirelli expect drivers will only need to make a single stop.

The tyre manufacturer suggests that the rate of degradation on the ultra-soft will determine how early the drivers make their first stop and that in turn will influence whether they opt for super-softs or more durable softs. But of course the circumstances of the race are bound to have an effect.

That includes the possibility of a Safety Car appearance. But while this race have never gone the distance without one, last year the Safety Car was never seen after lap two.

A common theme this year has been that as the six quickest cars draw away from the slower runners it create a substantial gap for the leaders to make their pit stops. If Vettel is ahead, will he may have to take the first opportunity to pit and come out in clear air even if it means coming in early and worry about the subsequent tyre degradation later.

However if the top three hold their positions at the start, as they did in the last two races here, Red Bull could have the option to attack Vettel by bringing one driver in aggressively early and leaving the other out late.

“If we get the start right tomorrow then we can put some pressure on him through our strategy,” observed Daniel Ricciardo after being disappointed to miss out on a front row start. ” still believe we have a good chance to win this race.”

For Lewis Hamilton the race will be a question of taking whatever opportunities arise and minimising the likely losses to Vettel in the championship fight.

While Vettel has two Red Bulls to resist at the front, Nico Hulkenberg is in a similar situation with respect to the two McLarens, who he was very pleased to beat to seventh place. He’s not had a great record here recently, however: Last year he failed to make it to turn one and the year before that he was eliminated in a collision with Felipe Massa.

This should be McLaren’s best chance of getting a big points haul in the second half of the year but Fernando Alonso is wary about the long stints expected. “Yesterday’s long runs were not long enough,” he noted. “Added to the difficulty of overtaking on this track, positions will be more or less set after the first lap.”

Qualifying times in full

Driver Car Q1

Q2 (vs Q1)

Q3 (vs Q2)
1 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’43.336 1’40.529 (-2.807) 1’39.491 (-1.038)
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’42.010 1’40.332 (-1.678) 1’39.814 (-0.518)
3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 1’42.063 1’40.385 (-1.678) 1’39.840 (-0.545)
4 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’43.328 1’40.525 (-2.803) 1’40.069 (-0.456)
5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’42.455 1’40.577 (-1.878) 1’40.126 (-0.451)
6 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’43.137 1’41.409 (-1.728) 1’40.810 (-0.599)
7 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1’42.586 1’41.277 (-1.309) 1’41.013 (-0.264)
8 Fernando Alonso McLaren 1’42.086 1’41.442 (-0.644) 1’41.179 (-0.263)
9 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1’42.222 1’41.227 (-0.995) 1’41.398 (+0.171)
10 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso 1’42.176 1’41.826 (-0.350) 1’42.056 (+0.230)
11 Jolyon Palmer Renault 1’42.472 1’42.107 (-0.365)
12 Sergio Perez Force India 1’43.594 1’42.246 (-1.348)
13 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1’42.544 1’42.338 (-0.206)
14 Esteban Ocon Force India 1’43.626 1’42.760 (-0.866)
15 Romain Grosjean Haas 1’43.627 1’43.883 (+0.256)
16 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1’43.756
17 Felipe Massa Williams 1’44.014
18 Lance Stroll Williams 1’44.728
19 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 1’45.059
20 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1’45.570

Sector times

Driver Sector 1 Sector 2 Sector 3
Sebastian Vettel 26.751 (1) 38.344 (1) 34.396 (3)
Max Verstappen 26.978 (4) 38.362 (3) 34.356 (2)
Daniel Ricciardo 27.002 (5) 38.357 (2) 34.350 (1)
Kimi Raikkonen 26.782 (2) 38.512 (4) 34.660 (6)
Lewis Hamilton 26.937 (3) 38.563 (5) 34.599 (5)
Valtteri Bottas 27.116 (6) 38.845 (7) 34.764 (7)
Nico Hulkenberg 27.564 (12) 38.741 (6) 34.591 (4)
Fernando Alonso 27.352 (8) 39.015 (9) 34.806 (8)
Stoffel Vandoorne 27.290 (7) 38.982 (8) 34.898 (9)
Carlos Sainz Jnr 27.453 (9) 39.059 (10) 35.011 (10)
Sergio Perez 27.476 (10) 39.337 (12) 35.433 (13)
Daniil Kvyat 27.504 (11) 39.311 (11) 35.252 (12)
Esteban Ocon 27.617 (13) 39.728 (13) 35.246 (11)
Romain Grosjean 27.702 (14) 39.866 (15) 35.717 (14)
Kevin Magnussen 27.790 (15) 39.971 (16) 35.995 (15)
Felipe Massa 27.867 (16) 39.728 (13) 36.419 (18)
Lance Stroll 28.112 (17) 40.161 (17) 36.174 (16)
Pascal Wehrlein 28.408 (19) 40.460 (18) 36.191 (17)
Marcus Ericsson 28.374 (18) 40.634 (19) 36.562 (19)

Speed trap

Pos Driver Car Engine Speed (kph/mph) Gap
1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 308.3 (191.6)
2 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 308.0 (191.4) -0.3
3 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 307.7 (191.2) -0.6
4 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 307.4 (191.0) -0.9
5 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 307.0 (190.8) -1.3
6 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 306.9 (190.7) -1.4
7 Felipe Massa Williams Mercedes 305.7 (190.0) -2.6
8 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari Ferrari 305.6 (189.9) -2.7
9 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 303.8 (188.8) -4.5
10 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 303.2 (188.4) -5.1
11 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull TAG Heuer 303.2 (188.4) -5.1
12 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso Renault 302.7 (188.1) -5.6
13 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Renault 302.4 (187.9) -5.9
14 Max Verstappen Red Bull TAG Heuer 301.9 (187.6) -6.4
15 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Honda 301.0 (187.0) -7.3
16 Fernando Alonso McLaren Honda 300.6 (186.8) -7.7
17 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Ferrari 297.5 (184.9) -10.8
18 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 297.0 (184.5) -11.3
19 Nico Hulkenberg Renault Renault 296.1 (184.0) -12.2

NB. Data for Jolyon Palmer is not currently available

Over to you

Will Vettel resist Red Bull again to take his fifth Singapore Grand Prix win? And how many times will we see the Safety Car on Sunday?

Share your views on the Singapore Grand Prix in the comments.

2017 Singapore Grand Prix

2 comments on "This time Vettel must grab his chance to take points lead"

  1. Profile Photo

    rsp123 (@rsp123)
    16th September 2017, 23:56

    Is it just me or is this race one to miss – on TV at least?

    I expect being in Singapore on the GP weekend is quite a place to be, but watching the race on TV, all I can see is barriers, concrete, walls, fences. I’m reminded of the dreary Valencia concrete canyon, except this time it’s at night. The cutaways to glamorous Singapore offer some relief, but really… The contrast with Spa, Monaco, or Monza could scarcely be greater.

    Reply

    1. Aldoid
      17th September 2017, 0:14

      It’s funny… I was just watching the on-board from Vettel’s pole lap & thinking how dreary the circuit looks. Just concrete walls & catch fences.

      Reply

