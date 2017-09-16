Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Singapore, 2017

Verstappen tops final Singapore practice

2017 Singapore Grand Prix third practicePosted on Author Will Wood

Max Verstappen was quickest for Red Bull in final practice for the Singapore Grand Prix, ahead of Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen’s 1’41.829 was not the fastest time of the weekend but it was enough to give Red Bull a clean sweep of topping the timesheets for each of the three practice sessions.

It was a clear evening in Singapore as teams prepared for final practice around the Marina Bay circuit.

Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll both clipped the wall on the exit of turn 21 on early runs, but only minimal damage was done to either car.

The session was red flagged with just under half an hour remaining after Marcus Ericsson spun his Sauber into the wall on the exit of turn 19, causing major damage to the rear of the car.

In the closing minutes of the session, drivers prepared for their qualifying simulation runs on the ultra soft tyres.

Despite Red Bull’s pace, there was trouble for both the team’s drivers late in the session. Daniel Ricciardo clipped the barrier exiting the fast left hander of turn 10 and cruised back to the pits with minor damage, while Verstappen complained that his car was “shifting by itself” before pitting and resuming shortly after.

Verstappen’s 1’41.829 was not bested, putting the Red Bull driver quickest of all and reflecting the team’s genuine pace. Vettel was second fastest ahead of rival Lewis Hamilton, with the two McLarens of Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne showing a surprising level of pace in fourth and fifth.

Position Driver Team Lap time
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’41.829
2 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’41.901
3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’41.971
4 Fernando Alonso McLaren 1’42.383
5 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1’42.439
6 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 1’42.517
7 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1’42.549
8 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’42.592
9 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’42.708
10 Sergio Perez Force India 1’43.010
11 Esteban Ocon Force India 1’43.109
12 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso 1’43.356
13 Jolyon Palmer Renault 1’43.368
14 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1’43.574
15 Felipe Massa Williams 1’43.724
16 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1’44.041
17 Lance Stroll Williams 1’44.223
18 Romain Grosjean Haas 1’44.295
19 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 1’45.760
20 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1’46.339

Don’t forget your Predictions Championship entry

Enter your predictions for this weekend’s race before qualifying begins:

2017 Singapore Grand Prix

Browse all 2017 Singapore Grand Prix articles

2017 F1 practice sessions

Browse all 2017 F1 practice results

10 comments on “Verstappen tops final Singapore practice”

  1. Ben
    16th September 2017, 11:56

    But after Monza the season is over and there’s no point watching…

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Gabriel (@rethla)
      16th September 2017, 11:57

      Ok?

      Reply
    2. Profile Photo

      Cobray (@cobray)
      16th September 2017, 12:01

      Mercedes is far closer than I hoped they would be. We may have an unexpected Hamilton pole with engines turned to the max in Q3.

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        Gabriel (@rethla)
        16th September 2017, 12:04

        They are 0.1 behind or 0.1 ahead depending on what drivers you compare..

        Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    x303 (@x303)
    16th September 2017, 12:01

    Hamilton so close to Vettel with Red Bull ahead: that’s interesting.

    Reply
  3. Profile Photo

    f12007v (@f1fan-2000)
    16th September 2017, 12:04

    Really excited for max. Youngest polesitter

    Reply
  4. Profile Photo

    Jay Menon (@jaymenon10)
    16th September 2017, 12:04

    So by this logic, Mclaren should win at least 3 races with Renault engines?

    Reply
  5. Profile Photo

    Maciek (@maciek)
    16th September 2017, 12:07

    Really it’s going to be head shaking irony levels next year if Honda turn out to have finally solved their gremlins.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Gabriel (@rethla)
      16th September 2017, 12:10

      And the biggest losers is gonna be Sauber.

      Reply
  6. Profile Photo

    Hugh (@hugh11)
    16th September 2017, 12:12

    McLaren showing again that their actual car is very good. Can’t wait to see how they do without Honda, should be at least the 4th best team.
    Next season will be very interesting, as Renault themselves should improve, Williams with Paddy Lowe, Force India always seem to pull a good car out of the bag. Will be very interesting to see who gets into Q3 most races. Expecting Toro Rosso to be at the back with Sauber, and Haas filling the gap between the midfield and the rear. But 2018 has a very exciting prospect to it, especially in the midfield battle.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.
If the person you're replying to is a registered user you can notify them of your reply using '@username'.