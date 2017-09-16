Vettel beats Red Bulls to take pole at Singapore

Sebastian Vettel took his third pole of the season in Singapore, beating the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo with Lewis Hamilton fifth.
Verstappen produced a stunning first lap but was unable to beat Vettel’s time on his second effort, allowing the Ferrari driver to take his fourth pole around the Marina Bay circuit.
Daniel Ricciardo was only a few hundreds of a second behind his team mate in third, ahead of Kimi Raikkonen. It was a difficult session for Mercedes, with Hamilton fifth and Valtteri Bottas sixth.
Q1
With Red Bull having shown strong pace in practice, all eyes were on Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo to see if the team could secure their first pole position of the season.
Oil had been left on the track at turn 20 between practice and qualifying thanks to a support race and drivers were quick to complain about a lack of grip around the entire final sector.
Felipe Massa hit the wall exiting turn 21, causing significant damage to the right-rear of his Williams. Kevin Magnussen also scraped the outside barrier too, but managed to continue apparently unaffected.
It was a tense final few minutes for the Force India pair of Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon who were approaching the drop zone and were not out on track.
Fortunately for them, they were quick enough to avoid the drop zone as Kevin Magnussen, the two Williams of Massa and Lance Stroll and the Saubers of Pascal Wehrlein and Marcus Ericsson were eliminated from the first round of qualifying.
Drivers eliminated in Q1
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Lap time
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1’43.756
|17
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1’44.014
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1’44.728
|19
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1’45.059
|20
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1’45.570
Q2
The second qualifying session was the first opportunity to see how fast the front runners truly were.
Mercedes were the first to set a laptime with Hamilton faster than Valtteri Bottas, but they were both immediately beaten by the Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen.
But then it was the turn of the Red Bulls and Max Verstappen quickly proved that Red Bull were a genuine threat by lowering the fastest time of the weekend with a 1’40.332. That would be the quickest time of the session.
Both McLarens of Stoffel Vandoorne and Fernando Alonso made it through to Q3, but the Force Indias of Ocon and Perez were eliminated. Jolyon Palmer only just missed out on Q3, while Daniil Kvyat and Romain Grosjean also failed to make it through.
Drivers eliminated in Q2
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Lap time
|11
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1’42.107
|12
|Sergio Perez
|Force India
|1’42.246
|13
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1’42.338
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1’42.760
|15
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|1’43.883
Q3
The final qualifying session began with all signs pointing to it being potentially the closest shoot out for pole for some time.
Kimi Raikkonen was the first to lower the fastest time of the day on a 1’40.069, but then Max Verstappen became the first man ever to break the 1’40 barrier around the Marina Bay circuit with a 1’39.814.
Red Bull’s delight was quickly extinguished as Sebastian Vettel eclipsed Verstappen’s stunning time with an even better effort of his own, taking provisional pole with a 1’39.669.
Mercedes were seemingly unable to challenge their rivals, with Lewis Hamilton over half a second adrift of Vettel and Valtteri Bottas a further half second behind.
On the final effort as time expired, Verstappen was unable to improve his time and Vettel duly improved despite a glancing blow against the wall exiting turn 19 to take pole position by three tenths.
Ricciardo was only just off his team mate in third, but two tenths faster than Raikkonen in fourth. Championship leader Lewis Hamilton will line up fifth on the grid ahead of team mate Valtteri Bottas after Mercedes struggled for pace all afternoon.
Nico Hulkenberg will line up seventh ahead of the two McLarens of Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne with Carlos Sainz rounding out the top ten.
Top ten in Q3
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Lap time
|1
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1’39.491
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1’39.814
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1’39.840
|4
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1’40.069
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1’40.126
|6
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1’40.810
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|1’41.013
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1’41.179
|9
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1’41.398
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|Toro Rosso
|1’42.056
2017 Singapore Grand Prix
- 2017 Singapore Grand Prix qualifying and final practice in pictures
- 2017 Singapore Grand Prix grid
- Vettel beats Red Bulls to take pole at Singapore
- Verstappen tops final Singapore practice
- Upgraded Red Bulls fly but Ferrari are in the hunt
31 comments on “Vettel beats Red Bulls to take pole at Singapore”
Jack (@jmc200)
16th September 2017, 14:55
You’d be a brave man to bet against Vettel around this track. Immense.
Hugh (@hugh11)
16th September 2017, 14:55
Well. That was a very entertaining qualifying session. Very, very good lap at the end from Vettel, seeing off the charge from the Red Bulls, who were again so close to one another, but Max just edging Ricciardo. Hamilton in P5 gives Vettel a real chance to gain a lot of points on him, and Bottas has been very disappointing this weekend, absolutely nowhere. Hulkenberg gets P7 yet again (how many times has he been ‘best of the rest’ in quali this year? McLaren’s kinda disappointing in the end to be honest, but still, both cars into Q3. Force India were surprisingly poor, as were Haas, who I thought would both do better. Williams I expected to be 17th and 18th. But yeah, very good qualifying session imo, kinda anti-climatic with Verstappen and Raikkonen still making mistakes, but still thoroughly enjoyable.
ruliemaulana (@ruliemaulana)
16th September 2017, 14:56
A Ferarri should not be on pole today. In FP3 Vettel taps the wall out of the penultimate corner, and ends the lap fastest. He knew it. That’s why he yell “I had to go for it” in the last lap in Q3. He’s willing to play pingpong with the wall to ensure his position against the RedBulls.
Hugh (@hugh11)
16th September 2017, 14:56
Eh?
OOliver
16th September 2017, 15:05
When Vettel slowed down on the final Q2 lap in order not to set, I knew Ferrari were confident of their pace.
hahostolze (@hahostolze)
16th September 2017, 14:56
Cor, really thought the Red Bulls would do it. Race – and championship – looking nicely set up tomorrow.
10-4 in qualifying. Is that the superstar vs the old Fin who everyone thinks should retire, or the young reckless driver vs the best driver in F1? Both…
Homerlovesbeer (@homerlovesbeer)
16th September 2017, 14:59
Qualifying “over and out” :D
OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
16th September 2017, 14:56
I just hope Max doesn’t try a Hungarian start. The championship is getting more and more exciting!
Patrick (@anunaki)
16th September 2017, 15:02
Well there are no cars to push him off in front of him
Kim Philby (@philby)
16th September 2017, 15:05
My concern too, he should keep it clean for once. This is the longest race of the year if he has the pace his chance for his first victory on merit should come.
Patrick (@anunaki)
16th September 2017, 15:13
Max can actually put the decision on Vettel. Who can afford it to lose points?
Real good spot for max
Kim Philby (@philby)
16th September 2017, 15:21
By doing so he will simply justify all those who think he is reckless. In the same vein I wouldn’t want to see him ruin anyone else’s race.
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
16th September 2017, 15:09
The championship needs for Vettel to win a big chunk of points. I was critical of ferrari not bringing a big rear wing such as many other teams, RBR, McLaren, STR, SFI. In the end I guess Ferrari outsmarted either by choice or not, RB because their level of wing in the end was correct, much smaller wing, 5 kph more speed, no DRS during the race so that should protect Seb if Ferrari can survive the start and the pit stop. Hamilton should be able to jump Raikkonen. In the end I actually predict Vettel to either retire or end 3rd, RB won’t allow anything but that.
Blazzz
16th September 2017, 14:58
Good Gawd. What a lap by Vettel! I couldn’t believe where he got that time and I was swearing at the telly because obviously I am a Lewis fan. But credit where it’s due- that was a magical pole lap. This is why I think these guys are greats. Laps like this where they have to dig deep and pull it out of the bag. Valiant effort by the Bulls. I don’t think Hamilton could have done much more given the circumstances and Bottas I have to say was disappointing.
Now. RB apparently have better race pace. Undercut anyone given how long this track is?
Krichelle (@krichelle)
16th September 2017, 14:59
Superb from Vettel. He needs this. Now where’s all the tifosi fans saying that Mercedes has the best car? Don’t these guys understand how it works here?
Blazzz
16th September 2017, 15:03
😂😂 Brilliant.
Yeezy918 (@offdutyrockstar)
16th September 2017, 15:05
They’ve started already
d0senbrot (@d0senbrot)
16th September 2017, 15:13
The Ferrari is the quicker car around here, but how many tracks are like Singapore? Right, not too many.
Mashiat (@mashiat)
16th September 2017, 14:59
Best (realistic) case scenario for Vettel.
Patrick (@anunaki)
16th September 2017, 15:00
Great qualy, too bad Max couldn’t get his 1st pole position but yet again he beat RIC.
Hopefully he can get in front tomorrow and win the race. He has a decent change
@f1p1 (@f1p1)
16th September 2017, 15:15
Yet again? What was the gap between Max and his teammate? It was tight. Most of those quali laps this year were tight. You sound as though he is putting nails in Ricciardo’s coffin. I understand that the quali record is in Max’s favour but points are handed out on Sundays. It will be handed out tomorrow “yet again”. I choose to look at it the other way. These two brilliant drivers are pushing each other to get better every time they’re out there, and the relationship is very good. Wonderful to watch. Go Max and Danny!
carbon_fibre (@carbon_fibre)
16th September 2017, 15:00
Never doubted Ferrari here. Goes to show that track layout plays a huge role. The championship is far from over.
krxx
16th September 2017, 15:04
RB copycats, look, look at this! – hahahahha
@f1p1 (@f1p1)
16th September 2017, 15:16
That was funny. Great personalities out there.
ThierryBoutsen
16th September 2017, 15:04
What a lap by Lewis! Legendary staff!
It was like watching Senna again, with that Lotus which was the 3rd car overall, getting the pole. He definitely proved that it’s his abilities and not the car’s. He also proved that his doubters are totally wrong. What more a legend has to do? Qualify in front of Raikkonen, who is waaaay past his prime?
d0senbrot (@d0senbrot)
16th September 2017, 15:06
:D
Philip (@philipgb)
16th September 2017, 15:12
Is this an attempt at sarcasm against a driver who just destroyed his team mate by 6 tenths?
Ben
16th September 2017, 15:20
To be honest it was a Fantastic lap by Hamilton. If you take the slower car as the baseline then both Vettel and Hamilton put in amazing laps today. P5 was the best that car could do without a slip up from anyone else and that didn’t happen. Impressive from Redbull but they were against it with that Ferrari and the engine modes they have available. Hope they can do something in the race tomorrow as this could be a big game changer in the Championship as Ferrari will be really strong at the remaining races too.
Martin
16th September 2017, 15:22
I guess that’s why Vettel didn’t manage it in the last race? Though to be fair to Vettel he was handicapped by having as good a car as Raikkonen when he failed to out qualify him where as Hamilton was lucky enough to have a worse car than Raikkonen today.
budchekov (@budchekov)
16th September 2017, 15:14
Wall scraping wizardry by Seb!
Will the wall become the deciding factor tomorrow ?
Excellent post qualifying ‘on track’ Will Buxton interviews with the top three and nice to see Bob Varshsa in with ‘the lads’ while Leigh Diffey’s doing the Indy finale.
Jules (@xiasitlo)
16th September 2017, 15:15
Hey. Guess what? I was right. You don’t just make up 3 tenths up from Hungary in over a month.
So those that have looked at RB in pink glasses can go back to blaming the Renault engine. There was very minimal chance. Vettel could’ve went even at least 0,1s faster. Pole isn’t possible this year. Accept it.
On a less popular note.
Renault needs to get rid of Palmer. 13-0! 13! Oh my. The folks that said McLaren can’t afford to lose WDC points? Where are they when it is Palmer wasting Renault’s score? Cyril just uses him for the development tree so they just pity his career which is even more sad. We can’t blame the engine in all those qualifying battles. Hulkenberg can’t be that solid, he got out-scored two times by Checo. Le Mans and F1 aren’t the same, just like ovals. So this is just getting pathetic.