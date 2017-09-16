Vettel expects close battle with Red Bull after ‘unbelievable’ pole

Sebastian Vettel anticipates a tough fight for victory against Red Bull in Singapore after taking an ‘unbelievable’ pole position.

The Ferrari driver produced a storming final lap to secure his third pole position of the season ahead of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo, despite the Red Bull having looked the stronger package in practice.

Despite his excitement at snatching pole from the Red Bull duo, Vettel expects the team will put up a hard challenge during the Singapore Grand Prix.

“I shouted probably as loud as the crowd, it was unbelievable!,” says Vettel. “I’m still full of adrenaline, so maybe whatever I say won’t make any sense.

“I’m happy that we got the car where it deserved to be and then we’ll take it from there. Tomorrow’s a long race. These Red Bull guys are very, very quick. We had a difficult night yesterday, a better night today and I’m sure the car will be like today tomorrow, so it should be better but it will be a very close race.”

Asked after the session where he had found the pace to beat the Red Bulls, Vettel admitted that he didn’t know.

“I struggled also this afternoon,” explains Vettel. “The car was tricky, but it came alive and was getting better and better and better as the night progressed. I’m really happy that we got it done.”

With the longest race of the season ahead, Vettel is enjoying having put Ferrari back on top once again.

“I think I need to calm down first, but for now I’m very very happy. The car was amazing, it’s an amazing track if you feel that the car is coming alive and you can do what you want to. I knew we had it in us. It was a bit of a struggle to get there, but now I’m just happy.”

2017 Singapore Grand Prix