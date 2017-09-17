Toyota could consider Alonso for Le Mans entry

In the round-up: Toyota WEC boss Rob Leupen suggests that the Japanese marque would be open to running Fernando Alonso in the Le Mans 24 Hours.
Toyota WEC team open to Fernando Alonso Le Mans 24 Hours talks (Autosport)
"We are always interested in talking to top drivers and Pascal has a good relationship with Fernando going back to his days with Michelin in F1.But we cannot say anything more than that, because too much is open right now."
Sainz-Renault switch for Malaysia possible says Marko (GrandPrix.com)
"But Marko, the boss of the Red Bull driver programme, told German television Sky when asked about Sainz's early switch ahead of the Malaysian grand prix: 'Everything is possible.'"
Singapore Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton needs 'a miracle' from fifth on grid (BBC)
"Fifth place is definitely not good compared to first. I am going to have to figure out how to pull a miracle out of somewhere."
Hulkenberg was 'desperate' to beat McLarens (Motorsport.com)
"I definitely was desperate to, very determined to be ahead of them and be P7. It was quite satisfying with the last lap to get them."
Red Bull confident victory still in their grasp (Formula1.com)
Ricciardo: "I still believe we can win - I'm still confident we'll get victory."
McLaren 'very confident' Fernando Alonso will stay for 2018 (Sky)
"We're very confident we'll have Fernando Alonso in our car next season and the same driver line-up that we have now."
Overpromising and underdelivering: A McLaren-Honda timeline (ESPN)
"To mark their split, we have charted the troubled relationship between chassis and engine manufacturer, from hopeful optimism ahead of season one to utter despair by season three."
See you tomorrow Seb 🏓 #SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/bbcqFtOAwQ
— Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) September 16, 2017
Difficult day. Not happy with 6th. Will give it all tomorrow, as always 🇸🇬💪🏼
📸 @paulripke #F1 #VB77 #SingaporeGP @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/7w71bH4rWd
— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) September 16, 2017
More info from Canal +: Lance Stroll will test alongside Robert Kubica for private testing, possibly in Interlagos
— Nina Rochette (@NinaRocky_48) September 16, 2017
Am hearing @jolyonpalmer offered sizeable sum to vacate @RenaultSportF1 seat after @F1NightRace. Should know +- Wed whether accepted or not.
— Fritz-Dieter Rencken (@RacingLines) September 16, 2017
This is why I've been a bit quiet on here… #NailaRosberg https://t.co/4eyLjUHoyo pic.twitter.com/Xi8qVMyWHY
— Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) September 16, 2017
A big thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes ! Let's make it a great day 🎂 !!🤙🏻 pic.twitter.com/yjKyqxoVd4
— Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) September 16, 2017
Oo-er. https://t.co/VnNu1DtscI
— Team Mates (@Teammatestoon) September 16, 2017
After word that sharks fins may be here to stay after all, @strontium offers this measured observation.
Last year F1 was looking forward to having good looking cars. Obviously I’d rather they got rid of the shark fin for this very reason, but F1 ought to decide whether they’re targeting aesthetics or performance. If “a fast car is a good looking car”, then fair enough, but the inability to choose a direction is quite irritating, because it leaves us with a car that neither reaches its performance potential but still looks ridiculous. If you look at the 2017 Mercedes launch, it had no shark fin, no coat hanger (and needless to say, no flip flop over the cockpit), and it looked pretty good.
One of the problems the shark fins make very noticeable (but are not a cause of), performance wise, is the length. Compare it to a 2008 shark fin and it will show very clearly how long wheelbases are now. A long car means not only less manoeuvrability through corners (a wider turning radius and therefore worse racing), but also cars have to gain 5+ metres in the braking zone to overtake. Reducing this to how it used to be would help the problem hugely, and with the wider cars this would be no problem (the cars were lengthened when refuelling was banned) as the fuel tank could be repositioned. All the cars are currently much narrower than their floors (they look like they’re on a baking tray), so there is plenty of space to give the teams a new challenge and increase the quality of the racing.
@strontium
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
17th September 2017, 0:08
Well Alonso won’t get an easier opportunity to tick off Le Mans on his triple crown to do list than that.