Start, Le Mans 24 Hours,. 2017

Toyota could consider Alonso for Le Mans entry

In the round-up: Toyota WEC boss Rob Leupen suggests that the Japanese marque would be open to running Fernando Alonso in the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Comment of the day

After word that sharks fins may be here to stay after all, @strontium offers this measured observation.

Last year F1 was looking forward to having good looking cars. Obviously I’d rather they got rid of the shark fin for this very reason, but F1 ought to decide whether they’re targeting aesthetics or performance. If “a fast car is a good looking car”, then fair enough, but the inability to choose a direction is quite irritating, because it leaves us with a car that neither reaches its performance potential but still looks ridiculous. If you look at the 2017 Mercedes launch, it had no shark fin, no coat hanger (and needless to say, no flip flop over the cockpit), and it looked pretty good.

One of the problems the shark fins make very noticeable (but are not a cause of), performance wise, is the length. Compare it to a 2008 shark fin and it will show very clearly how long wheelbases are now. A long car means not only less manoeuvrability through corners (a wider turning radius and therefore worse racing), but also cars have to gain 5+ metres in the braking zone to overtake. Reducing this to how it used to be would help the problem hugely, and with the wider cars this would be no problem (the cars were lengthened when refuelling was banned) as the fuel tank could be repositioned. All the cars are currently much narrower than their floors (they look like they’re on a baking tray), so there is plenty of space to give the teams a new challenge and increase the quality of the racing.
@strontium

One comment on "Toyota could consider Alonso for Le Mans entry"

    Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
    17th September 2017, 0:08

    Well Alonso won’t get an easier opportunity to tick off Le Mans on his triple crown to do list than that.

