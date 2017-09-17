The dramatic crash on the first lap of the Singapore Grand Prix was captured on video by several fans at the track.
Ferrari drivers Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen were eliminated in the first-lap carnage along with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.
Here’s how several fans saw the crash:
2017 Singapore Grand Prix
- 2017 Singapore Grand Prix in pictures
- Live: 2017 Singapore Grand Prix
- This time Vettel must grab his chance to take points lead
- Lap time watch: Renault make huge gains in Singapore
- “In your face!”: 2017 Singapore Grand Prix qualifying radio highlights
9 comments on “New videos show fans’ views of Singapore start crash which claimed both Ferraris”
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
17th September 2017, 13:33
Sky’s excitement at the wet race got replaced by their expected elation of a perfect storm. I never expected anything but a retirement for Vettel, the best would have been 3rd but that only a 25% chance really. The championship is well and truly over.
Will Jones
17th September 2017, 13:34
It’s weird to me, how many people sitting that close to the cars watch it through a screen in their hands! I appreciate the footage we get to see, but it’s so strange!!!
faulty
17th September 2017, 13:59
I know!
Samurai (@royalz)
17th September 2017, 13:39
3rd vide shows, fast the cars are.
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
17th September 2017, 14:00
That’s why I say FOM has gone for the wrong directing and wrong camera angles. You see footage from the 90’s the, camera focus on a corner and gently follows the cars, because the camera isn’t zoomed in you can see the whole car in relation to the corner and thus speed! The camera isn’t excessively zoomed in like today, that trend promotes jerkyness, and you can’t see the logos they want you to see either.
jpvalverde85 (@jpvalverde85)
17th September 2017, 13:41
Cmon Charlie, this kid is asking for a wrist slap since long… Yeah RIC is getting the podiums because of “luck”, sure.
JammyB
17th September 2017, 13:49
Vestappen has been scrappy this year but that accident was all Vettel’s fault..He was trying to squeeze Vestappen when he already had Kimi beside him there’s only one way that could possibly end..
Slavisa (@sylversurferr)
17th September 2017, 13:57
Seb was one car lenght ahead,he close door to Crashstappen,and yet that kid continue with pedal on,and steer right into Kimmi.
GtisBetter (@passingisoverrated)
17th September 2017, 14:00
Please explainwhere he had to go with a car on his left, on his right and 19 right behind him?