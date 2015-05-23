F1 Fanatic Live: Formula E

719 comments on “F1 Fanatic Live: Formula E”

      1. amazing job from DiGrassi seeing how early he had to pit to make it to the end on that. Looks like they can use a lot more and better dose it all this year. Rosenquist as well, made it to the finish AND got that fastest lap.

    1. Right, he had trouble because Lopez ws right ahead. And Sam Bird profits, hm … another south east asian metropolian race, one team mate crashes out, his team mate profits …

  22. Can they switch to car 2, repair car 1, and then swap back? In the case of a safety car, that won’t be the worst strategy in the world? As long as they don’t exceed the battery life in either car, of course

    1. It does – nice to see NextEV have had a better start, and that DS are still doing OK. Hope this will be a fun race. Agreeing with the drivers that this is a really really strong series :) let’s hope for a fantastic championship!

      1. yes, good to see they got back on it and that DS has not dropped down too much. The level of the drivers is really great too. From Evans, to Frijns to the likes of Piquet, Brid, VErgne and off course Buemi there is all to play for. I like the new look with the frontwing looping up too.

  35. Well, seems the support team was pretty clear they thought it was at least half deliberate. But Buemi stating that he brakes as late as possible (when the cameras and telemetry showed he braked EARLY) shows he is not quite as clean either.

  39. Not sure the better driver won though. Because the Renault EDams was so much better, actually DiGrassi did do a better job. As for the accident, Its not champion like hearing how Buemi accused DiGrassi of doing that on purpose (he was REALLY slow into that corner himself) and then topping it up by saying how DiGrassi was trying to block him setting a fast lap. It might be true, and he is allowed to think it. But lets leave it to the stewards before we go accusing people of doing things on purpose. Not championlike at all.

  42. Have to say, I woke up this morning to a NASCAR race I couldn’t enjoy, an F1 race I would have thrown stuff at were it not for my father-in-law sitting next to me and now this mess.

    But I am pleased Buemi won, and I bought three video games I really wanted. I guess the day ended well, but it tried so hard to be horrible.

      1. Not if every other time Hamilton drove Rosberg off the track was not damgerous driving by Hamilton. I am cool with blaming Rosberg today if we blame Hamilton when he does the same thing. But Formula E… had some growing pains, and has some still, but I think it is a very exciting championship and each race is almlst always exciting.

        I can’t wait for when the tech develops further.

    3. I really enjoy Formula E. The racing is far more exciting in my opinion and the electric technology may be much more relevent to the road in the future.

  52. This is my 1st time watching this series & I have to say that i’m not sure i’ll be watching it again.

    All this fast lap points with cars crashing yet able to sit in the pits for a dozen laps & come back out & still fight for those points & the championship is farcical. They should be out of the race & done.

    Also don’t like that we are seeing those 2 cars almost as much as the actual cars that are really racing for the win, podium & points.

    1. It makes me angry to think Di Grassi is still allowed to drive but even this race is decades ahead of F1 in terms of interesting racing. And don’t tell me you wouldn’t be glued to your seat if Hamilton and Rosberg were both in broken cars that drove just as quickly as Renault but MAYBE there are enough cars to drop out… this is about driving fast.

        1. Yeah, given that both cars crash out when the fault is 100% on the trailing vehicle as it was here, the trailing car–the driver at fault–wins. Luckily drivers can cheat in F1 right? Luckily Di Grassi could have crashed out both e.dams cars and won the team championship had he just managed to get it just right.

  55. the actual racing may well be quite good but this series is too full of gimmicks for my liking & this race as well as the championship is turning into a bit of a farce partly as a result of said gimmicks.

        1. When there is a lot of open track and Di Grassi comes out of the pits 1 second in front of Buemi….

          When there is no indication as to whether or not he actually tried to brake?

          Buemi did nothing wrong. Di Grassi did everything wrong.

          2. Buemi? Looked like Buemi, Prost, Bird….everyone except the guy who chose to hit two cars in the team he is competing against with no indication of braking.

  58. i want to see the race between the cars that are actually in the race.

    this fastest lap thing & all the focus been given to cars that are not in contention for a racing position is utterly ridiculous!

  61. Di Grassi NEEDS to be removed from Formula E if he is really waiting to interfere with Buemi.

    I am not convinced he tried to brake ar all, first of all, and that alone should be a race suspension at minimum. Anythong else ought to absolutely infringe his ability to participate next year.

    1. I don’t know, looking at the season as a whole, I’d DiGrassi’s done more to earn it. And despite my joking about him “seeing a gap and going for it” a la Senna, it actually looked like an accidental collision to me.

  67. Not fond of this fastest lap point nonsense. Its taking attention away from the actual race.

    Maybe they should do it like some other series where you only get awarded the points if your in the top 10?

  74. This is exactly why giving points for fastest lap is stupid. It should be about racing, not a mini-qualifying session going on during a race. What’s Di Grassi supposed to do now, go out and try and get in Buemi’s way?

    Reply

    4. So what do you recommend in this situation? Let DisGusting win the championship on what is now MORE than obvious trying to interfere with Buemi?

  76. Buemi did brake pretty early yeah. But Di Grassi did get into the back of him. So now the Championship will be down to to cars trying to go for a super fast lap between Buemi and DiGrassi?

  106. The Renault e.dams team are really just a bad team with a good car. They should have easily won all the races this season but it just hasn’t happened, which I suppose is a good thing as it makes way for a closer championship.

  119. Updates
    Antonio Felix da Costa has been stripped of pole position after the tyre pressures of his car were found to be too low.
    Nelson Piquet Junior has also been handed a 10-place grid penalty after his NEXTEV TCR team performed a second e-motor change on his car this season.

  190. this feature might be a bit much emphasis on the “green” side for most hardcore motorsport fans. But just imagine F1 would paint a clear picture of what they stand for (or want to stand for at least) like that …

  191. LOL! this buenos aires propaganda… reducing pollution?! those diesel buses are 15 years old and pollute like mad… that bus corridor was constructed taking down trees and replacing concrete to the big plazas that defined that part of the city…

    1. yeah, nice PR piece to paint everything in a positive light. Although potentially for the future more electric (the busses for example) would certainly help improve air quality. If only …

      1. I’m all for electric cars and whatever but I don’t like to see them lying to the whole world about what they are doing to the city… saying we’re greener because we use more bicycles while taking down trees to make way to buses is idiotic to say the least…

      2. I’m all for electric cars and whatever but I don’t like to see them lying to the whole world about what they are doing to the city… saying we’re greener because we use more bicycles while taking down trees to make way to buses is ridiculous to say the least…

        1. Sure, i am glad to have learnt that back side of the medal from you now. I guess it makes sense that the City uses the race for PR, that certainly was not a critical report of the reality. How many bicycles are there anyway, couple of hundreds? Its a nice gesture, but nothing more. And having busses is somewhat better than no public transport, but yeah, old diesel chugging ones is quite far from optimal for battling polution.

          1. The new governor, and the new President (which was Buenos Aires last governor) both pushed for more bus lanes rather than subways… so there you go. Green for PR, green for the masses that know nothing…

            There are bicycles, but this is a city as big as London (or more). Most people don’t use that bikes at all (I don’t), because they distances are enormous and the traffic (argies drive very badly on the road) is very hazardous for bikes.

  210. This is still a decent track but I’d prefer if these guys race on proper racing circuits. These cars can follow each other and it’d make for more good racing and we’d see more moves then we see now.

  223. Completely forgot about the Saturday race, and i missed it.
    I’m trying to keep my eye of these tweets, plus i have the page up so i can’t see the rest of the posts, so please, no spoils here.

    I just wanted to ask were can i the race now…

  224. Just chiming in to say that I saw only the last 7 or so laps, but WOW. Cars overheating (nice to see this as an effect of pushing the tech more this year), sliding off on the marbles, Frijns finishing on the podium with a bent car, Bird getting home in second. That was a RACE

  226. Much like 12 months ago, the overriding impression I’ve gained from the Beijing Formula E race is that Nicolas Prost is not much of a racing driver.

    And with Renault being so far ahead, that is a recipe for a rather less open championship than we enjoyed last year.

  231. It’s amazing that the broken piece from Prost’s car is only millimeters away from the racing line, but does not pose enough of a threat to issue FCY again..

      2. It seems that FE cars generate enough downforce even without the rear wing. I’m very surprised, as well. Maybe because they travel at much lower speeds than F1..

  234. Piquet was saving battery in the 1st stint. That would make sense-extending the stint even by 1 lap to attack at the end of the race. But he’s STILL saving battey, and he’s still dead last. What is his game?

  266. So, given that Picquet Jr. won because he very regularly was able to make his power last just a bit longer than his competition, how much do we think he might have been quite successful had he been in F1 in the new hybrid era?

  267. Apart from the bit of excitement at the end caused by the SC bunching them all up that was a really bad race on a really appallingly bad track.

    I’ve watched a few Formula E races this year & don’t think i’ll be watching next, Just not enjoyed it… Some of the circuits have been awful as well.

    If this is the future of the sport… count me out!

    3. Because Piquet was willingly part of the, admittedly genius, plan and only revealed it out of vengeance after he was sacked.

      Alonso didn’t know anything about it as the main goal for the whole thing was to keep Alonso in the team.

    2. It was a lot better than I feared it would be, simply because the track was so narrow it was PHYSICALLY impossible to pass in many places. But they still made a decent show of it with more passes than I thought possible.
      Tomorrow should be intense :)

  324. Having watched qualifying & a bit of practice earlier I have to say that this has to be one of the worst, most ill conceived circuits i’ve ever seen.

    Because of how narrow it is & the fact they had to make turn 1 even narrower to avoid a car breaking bump we will have safety car starts.

  334. The way they use team radio on this coverage is rubbish isn’t it! It’s all realtime which is great but it’s a nightmare for the commentators. They need to delay it by a second or two and give the commentators notice to stop talking.

  359. Pole man doesn’t even finish the race. That’s bad. Liked this race and will follow it in future. There seems to be a fair amount of racing and the race time seems less as well.

    Di Grassi never really got troubled during the race. Funny how he returns to the pit :)

  361. Seems like the viewers get more data than the team themselves.

    Sounds cool. Although Fan boost seems partial to other drivers.
    Might have to read on how it works and how they get selected for it.