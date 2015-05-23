- Quick links
- Championship
- Live video
- F1
- IndyCar
- WEC
- Formula E
- GP2
- FR3.5
- European F3
- GP3
- Suggest link
- Live timing
- Calendars
- Tracks
- Albert Park, Melbourne
- Autodromo Hermanos Rodriduez, Mexico City
- Bahrain International Circuit
- Circuit de Catalunya
- Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
- Circuit of the Americas
- Hockenheimring
- Hungaroring
- Interlagos
- Marina Bay, Singapore
- Monte-Carlo, Monaco
- Monza
- Nurburgring
- Red Bull Ring
- Sepang International Circuit
- Shanghai International Circuit
- Silverstone
- Sochi Autodrom
- Spa-Francorchamps
- Suzuka
- Yas Marina
- Spotters' Guides
- Feedback
719 comments on “F1 Fanatic Live: Formula E”
Good move by Vergne for the lead.
Apparently not interested in defending his position from Buemi, though.
Clean start for Lucas di Grassi but straight into a full course yellow as Carroll has failed to get away.
We are here to see….nice Race for all
Hello everyone and welcome to F1 Fanatic Live for more Formula E action!
PLEASE NO! NOT ANOTHER SHOEY! Jack Miller and Daniel Ricciardo, WHAT HAVE YOU DONE!
That graphic just showed 0% for Heidfeld…
Thinking the same. Hopefully he keeps the podium!
Good start to the season!
Heidfeld just made it far enough. Used all of his power and nailed 3rd spot
Why the hell are Channel 5 showing an ad break now!!!
Yes I was wondering that!
Well, they did show from green light to chequered flag uninterrupted. Shame they couldn’t wait another, 30s though!
THE AD BREAK ISN’T EVEN FINISHED YET!
Will be tight for the cars in 2-4
Looked like 1% for all of them, just before 5 cut to the ads. At least they waited until the chequered flag!
amazing job from DiGrassi seeing how early he had to pit to make it to the end on that. Looks like they can use a lot more and better dose it all this year. Rosenquist as well, made it to the finish AND got that fastest lap.
So for Rosenquist the question is whether he wil lbe able to make it to the line. But I guess he will. Top 4 all below 10% now
Actually, DiGrassi is shown with as much energy as Buemi. That would be quite a feat
looks like those that did not pit under the SC did indeed miss a trick
or maybe not quite, with them now having to save more energy
Frijns in the spare tub there. Clear to see how hard of a job they had to get that one built up! Also using the maximum of the engergy
wow, didn’t Bird miss a call to get in?
Really used the max of the power there for those 3!
Shame about Bird’s stop. Think they missed a trick with the SC though.
Problem for Bird in the pits.
Hm, I can actually see Di Grassi trying to make it to the end, he only has about a 1% less battery left compared to Buemi
Can we all just take a moment to appreciate all of the beautiful liveries in Formula E? Destroys F1 in the livery department. So much colour!
a lot of colour, and they all look pretty interesting yeah. Certainly beats F1.
Hear, hear.
Bird takes the lead because his teammate crashed at the perfect moment… Hope the irony isn’t lost on Piquet.
:-)
Classic Piquet.
Not relaly his mistake. He had Lopez suddenly ahead of him in the barriers and just couldn’t do anything.
oh, wait, you probably mean it hte other way round right, much like my comment right below about teammates crashing out and their team then winning in a city race.
Wow, Piquet. And Lopez in the barrier.
Right, he had trouble because Lopez ws right ahead. And Sam Bird profits, hm … another south east asian metropolian race, one team mate crashes out, his team mate profits …
Rosenquist drops it. Pushing too much there. Shame.
Will Frijns be able to eke out enough energy for an extra lap? he is almost 8-9 % up on the guy around him now
Can they switch to car 2, repair car 1, and then swap back? In the case of a safety car, that won’t be the worst strategy in the world? As long as they don’t exceed the battery life in either car, of course
I am pretty sure they can’t.
Does seem a bit odd, I have to admit
The mahindra duo and Duval getting on the back of Turvey now
What happened with VErgne?
looks like both cars (or rather all 3 – the fourth was just damaged) have issues with the powertrain
FE shows pretty neat on screen graphics too. good job
That was a bit of a messy start…
It will be interesting to see whether DiGrassis wing holds on now that it is damaged.
Lopez dropping down a lot now.
Di Grassi made up quite a few places. And Buemi at the front too had a good start.
Goooooo Season 4 !!!!!!
Three…
Lost of interesting points on the grid for the first race. Really interested to see how Lopez, Rosenqvist and the Jaguars get on.
Looks like the field has been shaken up nicely for this year. Not quite sure what to expect from everyone.
It does – nice to see NextEV have had a better start, and that DS are still doing OK. Hope this will be a fun race. Agreeing with the drivers that this is a really really strong series :) let’s hope for a fantastic championship!
yes, good to see they got back on it and that DS has not dropped down too much. The level of the drivers is really great too. From Evans, to Frijns to the likes of Piquet, Brid, VErgne and off course Buemi there is all to play for. I like the new look with the frontwing looping up too.
They definitely look fast, slick and modern. Plus the liveries seem to have quite a bit of variety :)
Also the liveries look quite nice this year. That new livery for Dragon, and the Jaguar, as well as the Techee team
Less than 30 minutes to the start of the Hong Kong eprix!
Good morning all – really looking forward to this… Hopefully I’ll be able to stay awake this time, unlike for the F1 (oops!)
I won’t spoil the race for you then by telling you who won and what the podium looked like so that you can enjoy the replay later today Mildertduck :-)
ok, bye for tonight everyone!
Well, seems the support team was pretty clear they thought it was at least half deliberate. But Buemi stating that he brakes as late as possible (when the cameras and telemetry showed he braked EARLY) shows he is not quite as clean either.
Much better than the Santander trophy
#FormulaEJ?
What’s Eddie Jordan’s money doing here?
DAM took 3rd.
Not VER, not HEI
seems both Vergne and Heidfeld ran out of juice before the line yeah.
Not sure the better driver won though. Because the Renault EDams was so much better, actually DiGrassi did do a better job. As for the accident, Its not champion like hearing how Buemi accused DiGrassi of doing that on purpose (he was REALLY slow into that corner himself) and then topping it up by saying how DiGrassi was trying to block him setting a fast lap. It might be true, and he is allowed to think it. But lets leave it to the stewards before we go accusing people of doing things on purpose. Not championlike at all.
Agreed but we can forgive them when emotions run too high!
In that case, Vettel is more deserving than Hamilton or Rosberg according to their cars. ;)
If Vettel would actually win this year, he would have done a better job yeah. But he doesn’t look like being close to it.
Also no matter how much you want to play neutral, the whole thing was HIGHLY suspect.
Buemi absolutely was slow in that braking zone – racing incident
Buemi wins the championship but I don’t think that he would want to win it this way after Di Grassi crashed into him.
His interview suggests Buemi very clearly wanted to prove a point by getting the fast lap.
Have to say, I woke up this morning to a NASCAR race I couldn’t enjoy, an F1 race I would have thrown stuff at were it not for my father-in-law sitting next to me and now this mess.
But I am pleased Buemi won, and I bought three video games I really wanted. I guess the day ended well, but it tried so hard to be horrible.
I know that you dislike Hamilton and I am not a fan of him either, but the crash was Rosberg’s fault whether you like it or not.
Not if every other time Hamilton drove Rosberg off the track was not damgerous driving by Hamilton. I am cool with blaming Rosberg today if we blame Hamilton when he does the same thing. But Formula E… had some growing pains, and has some still, but I think it is a very exciting championship and each race is almlst always exciting.
I can’t wait for when the tech develops further.
I also think that in the past Hamilton has done some silly driving and shouldn’t just push Rosberg off the track, but unfortunately other drivers seem to do the same now.
Then between you and I, we can just say they both have their daft moments.
Agreed.
At least Di Grassi didn’t win it after what he did
Did VER make it?
doesn’t look like it no.
Well that was rubbish. Hopefully they’ll learn from that for next year (if season three happens, of course).
If rules are not changed then i won’t be watching another formula e race because that was utterly idiotic.
Agree Keith
I really enjoy Formula E. The racing is far more exciting in my opinion and the electric technology may be much more relevent to the road in the future.
Will Vergne even have enough energy to finish this race
2% VER
yeah, that lap by Buemi will not be beaten by an Abt car anyway.
Aguri will be sold to Chinese investors, Jaguar will enter.. what else is happening next year? Are we going to have 20 cars again?
Wondering why not Toyota?
because they are focussing on finally winning LeMans
I would go with the millions of dollars they spent in F1 and the dismal results. Oh, and what BasCB said.
This is so dumb, Stupid way to decide a championship.
As I asked Keith, what is your recommendation? Who should win? The guy who very well may have done this on purpose?
Surely Buemi has this in the bag now.
DiG has one more go
This is my 1st time watching this series & I have to say that i’m not sure i’ll be watching it again.
All this fast lap points with cars crashing yet able to sit in the pits for a dozen laps & come back out & still fight for those points & the championship is farcical. They should be out of the race & done.
Also don’t like that we are seeing those 2 cars almost as much as the actual cars that are really racing for the win, podium & points.
Would be funny if Prost now took fastest lap :-)
Don’t see why the professor(‘s son/whatever the relation is) eould risk that and try to do a FLAP from such a lead a la VET.
especially not when he will know very well that it would lose his teammate the championship. But it would be a funny moment
This is a massive turn off for FE, such a farce to see in any motorsports series
It makes me angry to think Di Grassi is still allowed to drive but even this race is decades ahead of F1 in terms of interesting racing. And don’t tell me you wouldn’t be glued to your seat if Hamilton and Rosberg were both in broken cars that drove just as quickly as Renault but MAYBE there are enough cars to drop out… this is about driving fast.
Luckily in F1 a title is NOT decided by somthing like setting pole or setting a fast lap
Yeah, given that both cars crash out when the fault is 100% on the trailing vehicle as it was here, the trailing car–the driver at fault–wins. Luckily drivers can cheat in F1 right? Luckily Di Grassi could have crashed out both e.dams cars and won the team championship had he just managed to get it just right.
Suzuka 1990 has been outlawed in F1
the actual racing may well be quite good but this series is too full of gimmicks for my liking & this race as well as the championship is turning into a bit of a farce partly as a result of said gimmicks.
This is not how a championship needs to be decided.
And for that, Buemi should have it. Especially considering Di Grassi’s behavior now.
Do we really know what di Grassi is doing though? Is he not trying to do a fast lap himself too? I think both of them should just be taken out.
When there is a lot of open track and Di Grassi comes out of the pits 1 second in front of Buemi….
When there is no indication as to whether or not he actually tried to brake?
Buemi did nothing wrong. Di Grassi did everything wrong.
But did Buemi brake especially early when DiGrassi hit him. Just let the stewarding to the stewards please
Buemi? Looked like Buemi, Prost, Bird….everyone except the guy who chose to hit two cars in the team he is competing against with no indication of braking.
After that awesome race yesterday this is such a shame.
i want to see the race between the cars that are actually in the race.
this fastest lap thing & all the focus been given to cars that are not in contention for a racing position is utterly ridiculous!
yeah, they should just take these guys out of the way and have the race going.
Buemi flap!!
Buemi goes fast but catches MA on track.
And again on another lap. And Now Di Grassi is there too …
Di Grassi NEEDS to be removed from Formula E if he is really waiting to interfere with Buemi.
I am not convinced he tried to brake ar all, first of all, and that alone should be a race suspension at minimum. Anythong else ought to absolutely infringe his ability to participate next year.
What are these guys doing out there (DiGrassi and Buemi). I sure think it is a huge mess there. Can they get into the pits and back out again?
Yes because falling behind X or X+1 lap won’t matter.
Nick Hiedfeld knows a thing or two about forming nice and long trains :)
*Heidfeld
Buemi lifted a long way before the corner & was coasting for a very long time.
Up to the trailing car not to run into the leading car.
If Di Grassi will win the championship it will be a travesty.
I don’t know, looking at the season as a whole, I’d DiGrassi’s done more to earn it. And despite my joking about him “seeing a gap and going for it” a la Senna, it actually looked like an accidental collision to me.
They need to take away the fastest lap points for next season. This is ridiculous.
Not fond of this fastest lap point nonsense. Its taking attention away from the actual race.
Maybe they should do it like some other series where you only get awarded the points if your in the top 10?
Abt and Nick needs to watch out for JEV! He has been a maniac recently!
Can drivers be stripped of championahip positions (like McLaren in 2007, or AFAIK MSC in 1997?)
MSC was stripped of all points in 1997, I don’t think FE rules allow deduction of points.
The prob is that even giving a penalty to DIG won’t work!
they could DSQ him
or dock him points for it etc (all off course IF they deem he was to blame there)
In that case will the fastest lap count?
Did DI Grassi pulled out a Senna?
No punishment for that????
I think they called it will be investigated (it certainly should as it was between the championship leaders there) later
He “saw a gap” and “went for it”. ;)
More like a Jerez 1997 actually
Fan-Boosted laps don’t count toward fastest lap? Two silly rules (FanBoost, points for fast lap) interacting in even sillier ways.
Welcome to F1, electric Bernie-less version
Di Grassi will win the championship if neither set the fastest lap as Di Grassi has more 3rd places. I think that’s how it works.
This is exactly why giving points for fastest lap is stupid. It should be about racing, not a mini-qualifying session going on during a race. What’s Di Grassi supposed to do now, go out and try and get in Buemi’s way?
fully agree with that yeah.
I agree.
Personally I don’t actually mind. We’re left with 2 sessions (a race and a qualy) for the pricr of 1
So what do you recommend in this situation? Let DisGusting win the championship on what is now MORE than obvious trying to interfere with Buemi?
Wait, who’s leading the xhampionahip again? DIG?
Buemi did brake pretty early yeah. But Di Grassi did get into the back of him. So now the Championship will be down to to cars trying to go for a super fast lap between Buemi and DiGrassi?
Controversy in that second race today Was that deliberate?
Well, that was all a bit familiar…
1994?
If only it was Bruno and nic
Oh, I was thinking of 1990
Greeen!
Almost now, the start is just a few minutes away
Buemi sounds like vettel
Hi.
hi there! I switched over from F1 too just now :-)
I’m grabbing my baguette. Excuse me.
Vergne, if you crash into Turvey I will throw a French baguette at you.
Just kidding. But I will be mad.
Vergne’s driving today is very tough.
Audi definitely won’t be winning the constructors championship now after that.
Or Abt or whatever the team is called.
And the team’s name should be changed to Di Grassi – he’s the better driver.
what a useless driver this abt chap is. even when he was in gp2 he was rubbish.
Daft mistake by Abt with big consequences. Very unlucky for Frijns.
Abt you fool.
Penalty for Apt or no?
Aarrgh, missed the race apart from the last few seconds of the podium ceremony.
Very disappointing end to the race.
Would have hoped they could at least have a single lap at the end yeah.
I thought too but the marshals were very slow to clear Ma’s car.
It didn’t really look like they were even trying, it took so long to even get Ma out of the car. As you say, disappointing.
I guess a first race isn’t easy, that SC is probably end of the race then. Still, fight between JEV, Bird,Buemi was interesting to see.
Wow, rather quiet here :)
Hello. I hope for a good race after Rossi’s stunning pole.
It’s not often at all that Formula E gets boring races, but this was one of them unfortunately.
I agree… next, to Indycars!
In before Lucas Di Grassi gets disqualified…. just kidding.
Well deserved win for Di Grassi – hope he gets to keep it!
I wonder what Audi did wrong with the car this weekend
Antonio Felix da Costa’s luck is amazingly bad. He’s lost over 30 points this season with poor reliability, and now this.
Not a matter of luck, bad team..
Green-white-chequer time?
No all-electric recovery trucks yet then!
Piquet Jr’s car is bad, but he has really been doing some surprisingly bad driving this season too. Having said that, this is a classic example of sausage curbs being a safety hazard.
He has found even better ways to save battery than by going slow
Yeah, he’s usually been bested by Turvey as well. The worst motorsport title defence I can remember for a long time…
The first half of the drivers are at most gp2 worthy.. second half is even worse. I wish there were better drivers, or that the cars were much faster
Piquet’s hit the wall. It’s looking good for Alonso.
The joke that never gets old…
Eh eh eh
The Renault e.dams team are really just a bad team with a good car. They should have easily won all the races this season but it just hasn’t happened, which I suppose is a good thing as it makes way for a closer championship.
What a big mistake for Sam Bird. He was pretty much guaranteed a podium.
Nico Prost’s stop was a 1:06.9. He has a penalty…
Prost’s pit stop too fast? All going wrong for DAMS…
I don’t think that Buemi should have changed cars. He almost definitely won’t make it to the end.
Can he go back to the original car, and use the remaining power at the end?
I’m not sure, but probably. He still shouldn’t have changed cars though. He will have to literally lift and coast everywhere to make it to the end if he doesn’t pit.
Fascinating to see how little Frijns’ lap times were affected by losing that rear wing.
2 pit stops?
Buemi is such a bottler.
That was woeful.
SC?
Di Grassi into the lead, Buemi into Frijns, this is big for the championship…
Nice pass by Buemi.
How did Frijns hold that!
Great to hear Bob Varsha commentating although it sounds like Formula E have their commentators on a pretty tight rein.
What a great weekend of motorsport we have with F1, Formula E and BTCC!
Indeed it is, Uzair :)
Updates
Antonio Felix da Costa has been stripped of pole position after the tyre pressures of his car were found to be too low.
Nelson Piquet Junior has also been handed a 10-place grid penalty after his NEXTEV TCR team performed a second e-motor change on his car this season.
Anyone got a link for a stream?
It’s on ITV4 in the UK (on Freeview)…
In sweden its not on TV and the youtubestream is blocked.
Apparently it’s live on Eurosport 2 Sweden? I’m watching on my TV, so don’t have a stream link, I’m afraid…
Ahh so its on eurosport this time around that explains alot.
Hello everyone and welcome to F1 Fanatic Live for the Long Beach Formula E race!
Hi Keith, looking forward to the first of hopefully lots of good races in the next 24 hours, with this, the Indycars, BTCC (+support), and of course, F1.
Not a fan of Fan Boost, or these artificial chicanes they put in these days. Great site by the way. Thank you.
I’ve got to get on with a few other things now so I’ll just say thanks as always for your company and see you tomorrow for the IndyCar season-opener!
Didn’t D’Ambrosio completely miss the chicane in that mess? Not his fault that he lost so many places, but surely you can’t just cut the corner?
This podium will be interesting
Not a bad start to the weekend; looking forward to IndyCar tomorrow!
Given how DiGrassi has pulled away, I expect he would’ve gotten by D’Ambrosio even without FanBoost… which means FanBoost may have robbed us of a proper battle, or at least a proper pass.
Alejandro Agag needs to take a long, hard look at the video of this race and note what an awesome battle for the win we would have had if it wasn’t for his wretched Fanboost idea.
I know I keep banging on about Fanboost so I want to say something positive: I really like the live radio. But after Buemi’s F-bomb we may not get it again…
What on earth happened there? Was that Buemi trying to give the place back?
Whilst letting Prost overtake, ala Massa, Button and Alonso in Australia 2011
Its kicking off now
Wow what a mess.
I guess they got that sorted okay.
Strangest lap i’ve ever seen
You get the feeling that Renault are almost trying to throw away the championship this year
Nice battle between Buemi and D’Ambrosio though. Please, no one give Buemi Fanboost.
Looked a bit rash by Buemi.
Fanboost passes are like DRS passes, only with an extra arbitary popularity factor. :P
This race is better than F1, A race for the lead, that never happens in F1
That wasn’t racing, that was a popularity contest. And fortunately that doesn’t happen in F1.
Have we seen a race-winning overtake assisted by fanboost before?
Ugh, Fanboost pass for the lead.
Long stop for JEV
Very nice move by Di Grassi.
They should make a has Da Costa recieved a penalty website
Not even 20 laps in and race control has mentioned Da Costa three times. The spirit of Pastor lives on!
What happened to Da Costa. 3 Years ago he was the next big thing destined for a Torro Rosso seat
What happened to Da Costa? 3 years ago he was the net big thing set for a Torro Rosso seat
With overtaking being difficult and the top five so close together, pit-stops can be very very important.
The sound effects (for Fanboost, and for the red flag in qualifying) are cringeworthy. Someone should be embarassed.
I think the sound effects are the least worst thing about Fanboost…
I concede the point.
Formula E loves pointless features, we have Alain Prost’s heartbeat and body temperature…
Though Formula E geo-blocked feeds in countries where there is a host broadcast but this appears to be viewable in the UK:
http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x2paqp2_watch-formula-e-practice-qualifying-race-live-from-buenos-aires-argentina_sport
I thought Tilke’s butchering of AHR was bad enough, but this…
Horrible
Clean start
It’s annoying itv4 aren’t showing it live :(
First time in ages I can actually watch a Formula E race (hate working Saturdays) and typically, ITV4 aren’t showing it live. Oh well, dodgy streaming it is!
“I hope you have a quiet race.”
Well this is Formula E, so…
Hi everyone, it’s been long since the last race
Hello everyone and welcome to F1 Fanatic Live for the ePrix of Mexico!
Good weekend to get our motorsport hearts beating again. See everyone back later!
For those who haven’t had enough motor sports for the day, switch over to the live stream of the Bathurst 24 hour race –
http://www.bathurst12hour.com.au/stream-int
Oops, 12 hour of course 😄
Thanks for the suggestion! (12 hours though…)
Bathurst is arguably the best racetrack in the world.
The three drivers finishing on the podium were absolutely brilliant today!
Very clever driving from Bird, we covered the inside on the penultimate lap, something what di Grassi fail to do earlier. Great win!
Jesus, Good Lord, Mary and Joseph… What a final few laps, absolutely insane!
Nice win by Bird, great drive by Buemi. A welcome antidote to the off-season!
great appetizer to head off the motorsport season isn’t it
lovely racing going on now
Come on Bird!
Di Grassi could win Beijing 2014-style here…
Bird really fish-tailing now.
Ad break with 4 to go…
Did Di Grassi just say that fan boost did not work for him? Bird did get a bit of a gap from that fight behind him
Buemi is from another planet.
That DS Virgin is certainly making it a good watch with all the sliding
Conway spun a good result :/
Lovely restart from Bird – he went flying. And Buemi is cleaning up.
love f1 racing
Eugh, hate it when commentators talk to the drivers during races.
Sarrazin saved by the SC there!
now they messed up the situation there
SC. Di Grassi and Sarrazin 57s?
interesting
Once again, bad driving from Nico Prost. A French Pastor Maldonado.
Not sure that was just driver, looked like the car jammed something
I think we all know why he’s in that car…
Buemi right with Prost!!
yeah, looks like Prost has something of an issue (or just completely ran out of juice?)
Oh disaster for Da Costa.
not the first time this year either
Da Costa! NOOOOOO
Oh no da Costa…
Turvey going to eke out another lap?
Pretty weak from Prost. And make the music stop!
Nice move Da Costa!
Da Costa!
Our polish commentator has no idea what is going on the track… as always haha.
FE on ES!
thumbs up for that!
Di Grassi through on Sarrazin looks like. P4.
yep
Lovely job on showing the cars to be fast in that corner. Doing a great job compared to the FOM coverage making F1 cars look slow with wide shots
FOM has different priorities than showing the cars go faster in corners :)
yeah, FOM is on a mission to show that they are slow and have no sound, and showing up th likes of Putin etc with some Carmen Jorda in between
Buemi up to 10th already
How has Piquet Jr gone from 9th to 17th? Surely he has a problem.
yeah, something must be wrong on that car. No news what though
Buemi really coming through the field. Vergne also on a run. Heidfeld really dropping back
Bird – Prost – Da Costa – Sarrazin – Frijns – Conway is the order?
Di Grassi went through, past Conway and now Frijns too
Hi. I can’t watch the race via online (404 error) nor Eurosport is showing it as biathlon is on.
I think that the first couple of times I went there it took a couple of reloads to get to the “choose your country” (and US or Canada is seperate http://fiaformulae.com/en/live-streaming-us.aspx).
What countries are you guys in?
UK
Poland
Poland should work
It’s not working, ES should start coverage in a minute so i’ll wait.
FE Stream online don’t they?
yes, for any country that does not have it on a TV station you can get the stream at their official site: http://fiaformulae.com/en/live-streaming.aspx
ok wont load up for me :(
did you try to choose the country? It checks by IP adress
UK don’t come up on list
yeah, UK has a broadcaster showing it – they won’t compete with those.
Either you have to find their official stream or try it with a VPN to pick an IP adress from another country
this feature might be a bit much emphasis on the “green” side for most hardcore motorsport fans. But just imagine F1 would paint a clear picture of what they stand for (or want to stand for at least) like that …
LOL! this buenos aires propaganda… reducing pollution?! those diesel buses are 15 years old and pollute like mad… that bus corridor was constructed taking down trees and replacing concrete to the big plazas that defined that part of the city…
yeah, nice PR piece to paint everything in a positive light. Although potentially for the future more electric (the busses for example) would certainly help improve air quality. If only …
I’m all for electric cars and whatever but I don’t like to see them lying to the whole world about what they are doing to the city… saying we’re greener because we use more bicycles while taking down trees to make way to buses is idiotic to say the least…
I’m all for electric cars and whatever but I don’t like to see them lying to the whole world about what they are doing to the city… saying we’re greener because we use more bicycles while taking down trees to make way to buses is ridiculous to say the least…
Sure, i am glad to have learnt that back side of the medal from you now. I guess it makes sense that the City uses the race for PR, that certainly was not a critical report of the reality. How many bicycles are there anyway, couple of hundreds? Its a nice gesture, but nothing more. And having busses is somewhat better than no public transport, but yeah, old diesel chugging ones is quite far from optimal for battling polution.
The new governor, and the new President (which was Buenos Aires last governor) both pushed for more bus lanes rather than subways… so there you go. Green for PR, green for the masses that know nothing…
There are bicycles, but this is a city as big as London (or more). Most people don’t use that bikes at all (I don’t), because they distances are enormous and the traffic (argies drive very badly on the road) is very hazardous for bikes.
I haven’t been on this in a while. Hello everybody!
yeah, last race here was what, last year or something? :-p
Hi everyone! hope you enjoy the race in my country!
looking forward to a great race, so far its looking good for some excitement. Thanks for hosting the race!
you’re welcome! i tried my best…xD
Nice to see how Conway got into the top 5 n the grid in his first race after taking over from JV
Back for Formula E. And we have quite an interesting grid today, so lets see what they bring in the race
Intendencia de Maldonado sponsors this race!
Nice win for Buemi.
And with that I am done watching live motorsport for 2015. See you back here in 2016 everyone!
Enjoy it Keith! And yeah, back in 2016
Yeah, hope for more exciting season than 2015.
Good to have some racing to watch at this time of year.
Have a great Christmas everyone!
Singapore!
YEEES PIQUET CRASHED!!!! YES VERGNE!
Bit of a lifeless one, this…
Yeah, nothing happening in the second half. Performance difference between cars remind me of F1 a bit.
lets hope for an attack from Vergne for eitht…
well, well
OK that’s more like it!
Top two looks settled, third place not so.
FCY method is much better than Formula 1.
Anyone wonder what would be with a faster guy in the second E-dams?
You could probably throw a rock in the crowd and hit someone…
…but don’t, it’s not nice.
I like how they do the countdowns.
agreed. Give everyone a fair chance to get the power down at the same time
Uh oh. Buemi’s annoyed…
At least it is not the actual SC.
shouldn’t have slowed down too soon then!
Bit of a worry to have drivers hitting the brakes because they think it’s a full course yellow when it isn’t.
apart from Buemi, there were others doing the same yeah (was it Berthon on the main straigth we saw?). need to clear those procedures up a bit
I think di Grassi might have completed his stop in under a minute… or it can be a timing malfunction. If not then a great job to have him second.
they need to do at least 59 seconds, he did it in 59,8
Just when it was looking good for Bird …
We can only dream of FOM showing body temperature, respiration rate and heart rate :)
Until you have it on a guy like Bianchi in Japan …
Or McLaren drivers! :D
Come on…
They did heart rate as long ago as 1994. Personally, I don’t like having that stuff in a dangerous sport where people can get hurt. It’s not especially meaningful data, really.
OMG the amount of replays! They eat more time then the race!
Great use of social media there by ITV!
This is still a decent track but I’d prefer if these guys race on proper racing circuits. These cars can follow each other and it’d make for more good racing and we’d see more moves then we see now.
We have seen zero overtakes live from Buemi.
Buemi is going to cruise to this title, isn’t he?
people thought so this time last year too …
The coverage is disastrous.
Ugh. Why did we need to miss lve action for endless replays.?
So they can show more replays…
they are looking to emulate FOM better
Yeah that didn’t look great. Like a preview of how F1 would be on ITV with ad breaks…
This was my least favourite track last year and this is reminding me why…
Does Senna change the tyre, or the car?
We’ve still not had a wet race, have we? Very keen to see how these treaded tyres perform in wet and crossover conditions.
I wish Formula 1 would be broadcasted like this one day, official streaming!
Be careful what you wish for. We’d never know about stories FOM don’t like if they controlled the coverage.
It’s only live streamed in countries where no one picked up the TV rights though. Not unlike IndyCar a few years back
I miss Jaime Alguersuari
He reminds me of Hamilton in a way: his dad guided him into racing but he’s got a competing interest of his own – music.
I like this track for a change
Hi. I has been confirmed JV won’t start today. Anyway it will be very interesting to see how pre-race favourites will do after less-than-ideal qualifying.
So it looks like Jacques Villeneuve won’t be starting today after his crash in qualifying.
Completely forgot about the Saturday race, and i missed it.
I’m trying to keep my eye of these tweets, plus i have the page up so i can’t see the rest of the posts, so please, no spoils here.
I just wanted to ask were can i the race now…
Just chiming in to say that I saw only the last 7 or so laps, but WOW. Cars overheating (nice to see this as an effect of pushing the tech more this year), sliding off on the marbles, Frijns finishing on the podium with a bent car, Bird getting home in second. That was a RACE
Does a late pit stop mean you have more battery power per lap for the second stint?
Usually yes, but this race they were also temperature limited, so running it hotter could be a drawback as well. Di Grassi kept the temps very level for how much power he could get out of it.
Much like 12 months ago, the overriding impression I’ve gained from the Beijing Formula E race is that Nicolas Prost is not much of a racing driver.
And with Renault being so far ahead, that is a recipe for a rather less open championship than we enjoyed last year.
Buemi had a second in hand.. at least Prost will be battling for 2nd with di Grassi and Heidfeld!
Renault has a dominant power-train. Add that to the list of things I wasn’t expecting to utter in 2015.
They’ve found their small pond :)
Mahindra and Dragon have done better than I thought they would, that’s a plus
A huge plus yeah. And who knows, Buemi might run into some problems during the year too.
Do you take a penalty if u have 0% AFTER the finish line?
Guess not, stupid question. If that rule applied, then 2/3 of the field would be penalized.
Well played to Heidfeld. Great drive.
Indeed. And with less energy two laps from home, and had more than Duval had in the end. Calm and steady driving.
0.008% left at the flag ? Sounds perfect to me lol
What is the point system?
FIA points system like F1, but 3 for pole 2 for fast lap
Thanks ;) so 30 pts for Seb today.
It’s amazing that the broken piece from Prost’s car is only millimeters away from the racing line, but does not pose enough of a threat to issue FCY again..
Wait, i thought he was gonna switch cars again. Seems they don’t have 3 cars for each driver.
Prost is driving like Maldonado today. And Piquet Jr is driving like Max Chilton. Prost doesn’t deserve the podium in my opinion.
Prost was showed the black flag with the orange circle two laps ago, and he’s still out and running.
If I was him I would finish the race and argue it later, no way he’d score points if he pitted
Ugh, terrible driving from Prost today. First bad start, then massive lock-up, then making a controversial pass, and now this.
Funny how losing the rear wing hasn’t lost him any pace at all
eDAMS to win every race, confirmed.
It seems that FE cars generate enough downforce even without the rear wing. I’m very surprised, as well. Maybe because they travel at much lower speeds than F1..
Doubt they need it, plus with the drag there’s no reason to have the wings anyway.
Piquet was saving battery in the 1st stint. That would make sense-extending the stint even by 1 lap to attack at the end of the race. But he’s STILL saving battey, and he’s still dead last. What is his game?
The NextEV cars really did well from that FCY. Let’s hope Turvey gets a good finish :)
FCYs seem to work pretty well in this series. Especially given that this is the first race with them.
The Da Costa/Villeneuve incident and the subsequent FCY can really shake up the field…
Thought they might wait for all cars to leave the pits before calling FCY
eDAMS domination was exactly what I feared from opening up the rules this season.
If Buemi/Prost provide us with a great intra-team rivalry, it wouldn’t matter too mcuh. But i fear we’re in for a Vettel/Webber here.
Almost the entire field is burning their batteries in their in-laps.
That cat incident reminded Canada 2015 (F1), with the “Furry ball” invader.
Great wheel to wheel action there from Bird and Duval.
Just realized that Prost is in front of Senna :P 20 yrs later.
I thought that, as restarts go, that countdown from Race Control was really effective.
Much better than the shambles in GP3
Also, Prost has potentially threw a Renault 1-2 out of the window at his earlier lock-up.
*has potentially thrown
I was just hoping he didn’t take Heidfeld out again, that would be just his luck. Bird 1 step forward, 4 steps back
“Full Course Yellow”. That’s what you get when you’re racing in circuits with no run-off at all.
Think Vergne might be in trouble for making that re-pass after he cut the chicane.
Did a bit of a Hamilton 2008
Can’t belive that JV’s WDC in F1 was almost 2 decades ago. And he’s again in racing.
Nice moves by the Mahindra drivers at the start.
Which is the tyre manufacturer?
Michelin.
Thanks.
I thought they got rid of the silly music?
If Villeneuve is nowhere all year, couldn’t help but think Speed or Pic would be a better choice..
Hello everyone -the second Formula E championship is about to begin and it looks like things might be quite a bit less open this year…
FE has SOOOO much potential. Really. But FanBoost is killing it. Really.
Can’t argue with that.
Downloaded the app to have a go.. it won’t let me connect haha
I mean, it’s like taking the DRS concept of F1, and telling the fans “you can vote who’ll get DRS through the race”. Abyssmal.
Hey guys, just joined. Can Buemi win this one? He’s my No.1 in FE ;)
5 second improvement in the pole time, that’s admittedly impressive for a lower cost series, unless Renault are ‘all in’ and focussing on it more than F1..
Beautiful last sector from Buemi to nail that pole – 4 tenth on his teammate in the last sector!
Looks ominous for Buemi to have the most pace this season (at least for now). Race will be another matter though!
Well, he did keep it out of the wall (Vergne) but that was the end of the lap for him. Seems he is unhappy with hte brakes?
Nice lap to watch Prost do that lap, he was kissing the bariers, being inches from it at other places, really looked on it. But will it be enough?
Solid time from Heidfeld though.
Grassi with a bit of a messy lap, giving it all, but too many mistakes that lap
yeah, JV. a lot slower already.
I think he lost a lot of that on the bump there. Berthon even worse. Aguri not really looking on it
Guys, Montoya did it as well (Monaco and Indy500 wins)
Not sure I like the qualifying format. But I guess it works nicely if you are watching the action live at the track
Abt leading the pack in the first runs. But now the real stuff gets down
These guys are 0,7 and a second faster.
still a second slower than they were in practice though
no one here?
So, given that Picquet Jr. won because he very regularly was able to make his power last just a bit longer than his competition, how much do we think he might have been quite successful had he been in F1 in the new hybrid era?
He would have been good in the lift and coast era, yes!
Apart from the bit of excitement at the end caused by the SC bunching them all up that was a really bad race on a really appallingly bad track.
I’ve watched a few Formula E races this year & don’t think i’ll be watching next, Just not enjoyed it… Some of the circuits have been awful as well.
If this is the future of the sport… count me out!
I only started watching towards the end of the season and I really enjoyed it. With manufacturers entering next year it can only get better.
I do agree the track wasn’t great, but I thought the 2nd half of this race was good. Would advice everyone to go see it live too, cheap, relaxed and fun.
Exciting racing. Good coverage (camera angles and commentary). Free and legal streaming. Wake up Bernie.
Sam Bird wins!
First time Piquet has won an open-wheel championship I believe?
No he won the British F3 championship in 2004.
Why people hate Piquet? Alonso also knew what happened in Singapore. Hate him too. And grow up now
Alonso didn’t crash on purpose.
Piquet crashed on purpose like an idiot to help Alonso win. That’s one of the reasons why I hate him. By the way, I don’t like Alonso either.
Because Piquet was willingly part of the, admittedly genius, plan and only revealed it out of vengeance after he was sacked.
Alonso didn’t know anything about it as the main goal for the whole thing was to keep Alonso in the team.
Piquet, Flavio & Pat Symmonds & the team engineer who gave evidence all said Alonso didn’t know.
Amazing. Well done Formula E.
that was super exciting
Agreed. Room for improvement but a very good first year.
senna… not sure how i feel about his racing
What a finish!
What a race!
Damn you Senna! NOOOO!
I really don’t like ‘want my countryman to win it’ stuff.
Why not
I want it to be about who’s best on track, not who’s got the most countrymen or mates on track. But sure, Senna could also just have tried to keep his spot I suppose.
Adelaide 94…
I don’t want Piquet to win!!!!
Move out of the way Senna!
Bruno, could you let Buemi through please?
I would rather a different champion but a brilliant race by the piquet.
Completely agree, don’t like him but he’s driving brilliantly
I have seen a lot of good work this season from Piquet, so on that he certainly deserves to be champion, but buemi did well too.
Piquet through!!
What a move
I wish team orders were banned. Now Piquet Jr has this.
Piquet has a lot more power left
Duran, you hold him off.
Fooook
Turvey not letting Piquet through yet??
there
So… this could all come down to who gets the fastest lap bonus points.
Or who has won the most races.
Or stupid team orders.
SCD
This is exciting
Leimer has just helped Piquet Jr here.
Might end up with piquet losing out because no one needs to power save now.
Things just got more exciting for the championship
Just 2 points in it as we stand
Buemi makes a mistake and loses 2 places.
ahh, seb!
Ironic that Nelsinho is banking on a safety car…
Yamamoto is a disaster.
Is there stream?
Depending on your location you could watch the official stream on http://www.fiaformulae.com/
Sweet move by Prost
Piquet with a great start.
Buemi needs to conserve as much energy as possible to try going for 1 lap longer.
Hello everybody. I don’t care who wins the championship between Buemi and Di Grassi, but I just hope that Piquet Jr loses because I can’t stand him!
Hi all – set up for an exciting finale! Hope Buemi can pull it off.
yessir!
Well, not a thriller, and not the best FE race by any standards, but it was alright, and the result sets up an awesome finale!
I agree. There were enough moments where drivers took some big risks to keep it interesting. Finale will be very intense.
It was a lot better than I feared it would be, simply because the track was so narrow it was PHYSICALLY impossible to pass in many places. But they still made a decent show of it with more passes than I thought possible.
Tomorrow should be intense :)
That was a decent race, the cars look good on this track and it was nice to see bird move up. Hopefully more good racing tomorrow’s
Come on Bird!
The floating on screen graphic is the most exciting thing since the pit stops 20 laps ago. Terrible race.
I thought it was ok, there were some exciting moments. This is Formula E afterall.
There goes Piquet’s fanboost then.
Who voted for him anyway? Briatore?
whoa, just no where to make the move for Piquet
ON A SPECIALLY DESIGNED AND BUILT CIRCUIT. Unforgivable it should be this bad !
at least the last few laps will have lots of power available. But hard to overtake.
…yawn…
Safety Car?
Directors missed the pit stop mistake for the home driver.
Piquet will surely stop 1 lap earlier.
ten laps since an overtake and counting.
I can’t decide if I like this track, it is too narrow but the overtakes have to be good then and the cars look impressive on the chicanes .
As the drivers are demonstrating now.
so yes, vergne has backed down. can’t keep that pace up without dropping a lap
So, who wants who to win? And who thinks who will win?
I want di Grassi (well, I want Bird, but that won’t happen), but think Buemi at the moment.
Would be nice to see buemi come from behind to win. Do I remember right that vergne wasn’t in the first few races?
Vergne 7% more usage. How much is a lap ?
Close to that. They have used 67% for 10 laps so far.
bad for him then. will be slow in 2nd half…
can’t overtake of course… so OK ?
Nice overtake, not sure if he meant it, hope his tyres are OK.
Thankfully they’re not F1 tyres.
itym sadly :-)
tires never an issue
They’re pretty sturdy in FE, and he gets to get rid of them in a few laps
Nice one! Scared di Grassi out of the way.
Go on JEV!
damn, in commercial break
Hopefully you get a replay!
DiG forgets to defend the corner
I wouldn’t be surprised if that di Grassi/Piquet move is looked into. As much as I’d prefer Lucas to win, he clearly turned into Piquet and tried to force him off the track…
Great move by Jev
if you like bumper cars !
Needs must.
That’s most of the non-pits overtakes done now, if Russian was anything to go by
Not quite :)
How on earth can you get a purpose designed track so wrong you have to start behind the safety car and then yellow flag the first corner ?
The spectacle the FIA has managed to produce with this new tech in such a short order is pretty impressive.
Minus the safety car start on a brand new “circuit” (But I agree in general)
yeah, I mean in terms of media coverage, fans, etc.
Agreed. I haven’t watched any of the previous races live, but I will definitely follow it next year.
Wow this is a narrow track.
Very – overtaking will be difficult.
And crashing easy.
Having watched qualifying & a bit of practice earlier I have to say that this has to be one of the worst, most ill conceived circuits i’ve ever seen.
Because of how narrow it is & the fact they had to make turn 1 even narrower to avoid a car breaking bump we will have safety car starts.
T3 is tight as well. Will be chaotic at the start.
Hi all. Watched some Formula E races this morning (Berlin and Moscow). Quite enjoyable. Fanboost and car swopping is a bit silly, but the racing has been pretty good.
Hello everyone – will we see the first Formula E champion crowned today, or will Nelson Piquet Jnr’s rivals thwart his hopes for at least another 24 hours?
Well that came alive at the end! And now over the the F1 page for final practice…
http://www.f1fanatic.co.uk/live/f1/
see you there shortly! =)
Hm, I really hope Buemi gets a penalty for that. And off course Trulli should get some talking to for shortcutting that I don’t even know how many times too
yeah, didn’t look exactly fair
A bit of a boring race. I don’t think I like the track. I’d prefer it to be in St-Petersburg on the layout they had in PGR some years ago on Xbox360
shame we missed what happened between Buemi, Vergne and Heidfeld
mess up by Duval really
yeah, quite a bad one. Way overoptimistic
Bit of a shame how much action they miss live. I am glad for the replay though (Sarrazin)
trulli train, trulli train))) make your bets gents if Trulli gets overtaken before the end of hte race)
okay, that development i did not foresee
The way they use team radio on this coverage is rubbish isn’t it! It’s all realtime which is great but it’s a nightmare for the commentators. They need to delay it by a second or two and give the commentators notice to stop talking.
yeah, there is not much sense in using it this way at all.
Oops! Went to the fridge for beer and now DeGrassi is 2nd! What happened to Vergne&
Haha so they even planned to do a 68 second stop according to Prost. They misunderstood the rules. :D
Has Bird gone for his second car yet?
I think he did really early on.
yeah, seems he had an issue with that second car, he just stopped
That is pretty crazy for eDams to get that pitstop time wrong as they did. Making Mercedes look clever with pitstops there!
I would almost call that an unsafe release for Buemi. After first staying in there for 10 seconds without clear reason
heh, English comment kicked in on my feed. and then immediatly a commentary in Russian started over it. what’s going on….
Buemi got an extra lap out of it then
Bruno Senna lost it himself. Seems the Mahindra cars keep spinning!
SC now then, I guess?
Surely TRulli should get told to back off a bit in that runoff, no?
Doing a double Rosberg there is Jarno
Quite a boring race for Formula E standards. Almost as boring as F1 races.
When I say boring F1 races, I mean races nowadays, which are as boring as watching paint dry. Hopefully Canada will change that.
Da Costa now spicing it up a bit with Trulli there
And Alguersuari is now adding to that too
Love the surprise from Dario abobout Trulli having made up places instead of losing out on them
Very nice move there from Wilson
haha there is no commentary AT ALL on the russian feed))))
I would love to have that. Love hearing just the cars going round
to be honest, it sounds rather creepy. Never realised that before
like you know, when they need to bring the tension up in some horror movie…
:-o
see if this works for you http://news.sportbox.ru/Vidy_sporta/Avtosport/Formula_E/spbvideo_NI540152_Formula_Je_Gran_Pri_Moskvy?ci=215561
nope, seems to be IP locked. Thanks for the link though
if you want, I could quickly organise a VPN, so that you connect to my router and get my IP. PM me if interested =)
nah, maybe another time. But thanks for the offer :-)
;)
Who has fanboost? Missed that bit as was downloading Crash Bandicoot on the PS3 for the missus…
the three guys battling for the championship have them
Buemi Piquet DI Grassi
Strange that drivers are sitting in the shadow before the start of the race – it’s about 16 degrees Celsius right now in Moscow.
Hi everyone
did Vergne say “to race between the KGN and the Kremlin in Moscow” there?
eh KGB was what I meant to write
so, who got the fanboost? Di Grassi, Piquet and Vergne?
haha since it’s in moscow I get to watch a good quality legal stream))) Hi all
I get legal streams because there is no official TV channel that has it over here
anyone else here yet?
Hello everyone. Its a great day to be outside (in the shade) with a cool drink to enjoy some racing!
Thanks for joining in guys, see you for the next Formula E race!
Ok, That was it for racing today (for me at least). Have a nice rest of your days everyone. Bye.
Pole man doesn’t even finish the race. That’s bad. Liked this race and will follow it in future. There seems to be a fair amount of racing and the race time seems less as well.
Di Grassi never really got troubled during the race. Funny how he returns to the pit :)
The track was also nicely laid out IMO.
Di Grassy really made it just far enough!
Yup, but can’t beat Ricciardo’s finish :)
Button did it first!
Seems like the viewers get more data than the team themselves.
Sounds cool. Although Fan boost seems partial to other drivers.
Might have to read on how it works and how they get selected for it.