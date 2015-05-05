F1 Fanatic Live: GP3

  6. I think the width thing was a non-issue really. Applying common sense isn’t what they do best but in this case I don’t think it’s difficult, it was just a bit of fun racing and there was plenty of space with the kerbs.

  18. Dreadful conditions at the Red Bull Ring this morning. Four laps behind the Safety Car already and I suspect we’ll see quite a few more. Though as we’ve seen it does dry out quickly when the rain stops.

      1. yeah, this is what will most likely happen. On a bright side, I have actually quite enjoyed the Sky commentary on both GP2 and GP3. I think I’m getting quite tired of Crofty’s mistakes all the time…

          1. True, Will did a great job once again. And GP3 isn’t the highlight of my afternoon, sadly. But F1 quali and GP2 were good enough to make me not too sad about it.

      1. yeah, its not a thriller so far is it. Position changes in the first lap and then probably from penalties. but maybe some damp spots mix up things a bit? please, pretty please

  99. i’ll be paying close attention to the gp3 twitter feed tonight. curious to see what the stewards decide, regarding ocon (and ghiotto, who also jumped the restart) and eriksson. and any other penalties. today was a bit of playschool, as will buxton would say.

  103. as an Australian, I find it funny to see such an Aussie name represented like “Gilbert”… Most of our international sportsmen have names that have origins outside of the country :P

  128. I love watching the crazy guys off the line… Some wheel spin away, some bog down, others get a gun start, a real mix and thats what causes the jostling in the next lap :P

  130. great to see boschung doing so well, he’s not been very sucessful in other series and even karting but it’s nice to see him adapting to the car well and beating his more experienced team mates constantly. hope he does better from pole tomorrow than in austria.

      1. and don’t forget that performance-wise the jenzer cars are not up there with carlin, art and koiranen (which always amazed me, considering they’re equal cars. then again same thing in gp2, the dams cars are always quicker than the lazarus cars).

          1. yeah nit’s always funny to listen to people speaking german when it’s not their first language. i once talked to an merican and had to ask him to speak english because i was laughing so much when he spoke german.

    2. Maybe Boschung went up the inside, went over Morris’s front left and ended up on the outside, while Morris pulled over directly to the left, hence the position of the cars?

