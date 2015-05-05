F1 Fanatic Live: GP3

- Quick links
Very silly move by Hubert. Stewards need to act on that one I think.
Race one about to begin in Austria with two F1 juniors, George Russell and Jack Aitken, on the front row.
Thanks!
And now Leclerc almost bins it!
Silly move by Albon – he could easily have cut the corner and kept second. Instead he’s lost the championship.
I think the width thing was a non-issue really. Applying common sense isn’t what they do best but in this case I don’t think it’s difficult, it was just a bit of fun racing and there was plenty of space with the kerbs.
Wouldn’t be surprised if Leclerc gets a penalty – there’s a strong case to be made that he didn’t leave a car’s width for Fuoco.
Maylander will lead the most laps in the race if it goes like this :-)
Great race from Janosz!
Could be in for a thrilling finish between Albon and Leclerc, though I fear the stewards may penalise Leclerc for passing Fuoco off-track at Stowe.
Surely not the way he’d have liked it to happen, but… RALPH BOSCHUNG! GET IN!
WOOOOHOOO! Swiss victory :D
Well that was not a classic. Hope GP2 manage a bit more racing.
Do we think GP2 will be racing from the off?
Well there’s a lot of love for Boschung! That was a great restart by him.
Not so much so from Leclerc however, I wouldn’t expect that from him…
surprised there weren’t any heavy crashes. but come on boschung!
And now the Safety Car is back our for some reason…
Honestly – with Boschung leading – I’d be quite happy if it finished under the Safety Car. But it appears to be for Isaakyan having stopped.
Wow race restarting – didn’t think they would in these conditions.
This doesn’t look to have really improved from the start, but yay Boschung!
yeah they won’t start this at all i think
oh wow i wasn’t expecting that
Dreadful conditions at the Red Bull Ring this morning. Four laps behind the Safety Car already and I suspect we’ll see quite a few more. Though as we’ve seen it does dry out quickly when the rain stops.
At this rate I think even the GP2 cars will be lucky to get racing…
Well, that proves me wrong, though I’m not really sure this looks to have improved at all.
…and another win for Leclerc despite a scare from the rain.
Terrible start by Leclerc, iffy defending too. And yet there he goes back into the lead!
seems I havent missed anything by not watching this race. bring on GP2!
Decent win for Albon but this race isn’t going to linger in the memory for long…
Nope, I’m rather worried about the immediate future of GP3. They seem to be able to follow closer, but still can’t race. If anything needed DRS, surely it was GP3?
Race two is go – decent getaway by Albon into the lead.
I think the biggest question over this race now is whether they have the Thai national anthem or not?
Did they not have it yesterday? I missed that!
Ah no, I just meant it’s unusual to have a Thai winner!
Let’s hope Indycar is better tonight, there’s certainly a great grid for it. Perhaps see some of you around then!
ok, lets hope we get more exciting races this year than this. Bye everyone, see you for F1 again tomorrow!
ditto! see you tomorrow!
That was quite possibly the most boring race I have witnessed in my life.
yeah, what a clusterbore…
I have seen quite a few F1 races that were even less exciting, with cars not even able to keep close.
speaking of the cars – bar the cucumber on the front, they do look rather nice
will we get at least one overtake, I wonder…
I guess not
this rain is really needed I’d say. what a borefest…
Absolutely, which is why it’ll arrive JUST after the race finishes.
yeah, this is what will most likely happen. On a bright side, I have actually quite enjoyed the Sky commentary on both GP2 and GP3. I think I’m getting quite tired of Crofty’s mistakes all the time…
Oh god no, I can’t stand this guy. Will Buxton was much much better, was a pleasure and a delight to hear him back.
True, Will did a great job once again. And GP3 isn’t the highlight of my afternoon, sadly. But F1 quali and GP2 were good enough to make me not too sad about it.
I kind of find him quite informative tbh, and rather respectful to the drivers. Something the F1 team lack quite often
Very boring race indeed. Not a surprise at Catalunya, I’ll wait for Austria/Silverstone for further assessment of GP3.
Zzzz… Oh huh, rain? Nope, still just dark skies and no water. It’s very sad that the biggest position change will most likely come after the race…
yeah, its not a thriller so far is it. Position changes in the first lap and then probably from penalties. but maybe some damp spots mix up things a bit? please, pretty please
This isn’t looking very promising for the next three years…
off course Barcelona is not a great track for overtaking
But they do seem to be able to follow rather closely at least.
Think there’ll be a lot of tyre-nursing going on right now.
bit miffed by why you would want to introduce so much tyre nursing into a junior series
A consolation for a Ferrari fan.
you mean after they bring in Esteban to replace Kimi from 2018 you can then see them give Leclerc a seat at Sauber or Haas?
I simply mean, a Ferrari junior driver looking to win a race after a great start. That comes after disastrous qualifying.
Certainly doing a good job of it in the race so far :-)
Superb start by Leclerc. He’s handy in the rain too.
leclerc into the lead! Both Dams have a bad start
Their noses are longer than Manor’s :D
What on earth was going on there with so many mechanics still on the grid?
Great field in GP3 this year – hope the new cars give better racing than the old ones did.
I hope too. It’s pure racing, hopefully it’ll be exciting too.
hm, but it seems that the teams were not quite on it with handling the cars – staying on the grid late.
Rain has stopped, should be a dry start.
ok, so lets see how these new GP3 cars race!
only 12 cars on the grid. Hm, not a good sign for the health of GP3 is it
Aha, that was just the first page. De Vries not looking as special qualifying 12th as he did in more junior series
12 teams = 24 cars.
deserved title for ocon but this parking on the p1 spot thing is just childish.
Glad Ocon won, he deserved it and should have been in a higher category than this anyway. Credit to Ghiotto too: he won more races and has always been a threat.
yeah this isn’t going to happen for ghiotto today.
Yeah his best chance is gone now unless Ocon makes a mistake.
one can only hope that the new gp3 car will provide better racing than this one, so dreary.
Ghiotto is surely going to throw it at Ocon sooner or later.
he’ll have to.
Hello everyone it’s time for the GP3 championship showdown. Ghiotto needs a much better performance today if he’s to have any chance of beating Ocon.
i wonder if that person might now also get a fine for parking in the wrong place
Ghiotto is totally spooked. The pressure really looks to have gotten to him.
Smart stuff from Ocon at turn one – deliberately missing the apex and exploiting the run-off to gain an advantage.
But the stewards are investigating…
5s penalty seems fair – big break for Ghiotto.
Tidy win for Kirchoffer, bit disappointed to see Ocon lose his streak of second places, very interesting for the championship though.
This feels like a strange time for a GP3 race, not sure how many of you will also be watching!
9 2nd’s in a row for Ocon. Now that is consistency.
Wow Ghiotto nearly lost it there.
but in the end made it work for that single point!
Not sure Ocon was even trying to pass there! Made it seem easy when Mardenborough seemed to really make a big mistake and gave room
That was a pretty poor piece of driving by Mardenborough.
hope he will be better in Nissan WEC
And Mardenborough goes way out of the track limits once again. He’s been doing that constantly
wow, Ghiotto really going sideways there.
Stunning pass by Ocon. Brilliant stuff.
Surely Fuoco went off track defending there.
and now he almost pushed Ocon into the wall, phew that was a huge crash waiting to happen
Mardenborough on his own keeps going outside the track limits after turn 2 there.
Cannot believe how poorly designed that corner is.
And again everybody ignores that they should be joining in the designated spot then.
But the good news is they got through there without anyone crashing
Let’s see if this lot can make it safely through turn two…
already things going bad with that driveshaft on the track. lets see how they get through the first corners then
so, when will the GP3 race start?
ok, into the formation lap now!
i’m waiting for the coverage to start, just finished watching Bathurst wrap up
morning, anyone else having problems with the sound? the commentators voices are lower than usual for me.
The first GP3 race has been cancelled. What that means for the second race which would normally have a partially reversed grid remains to be seen – presumably the second race will now become the first.
I wonder if there is enough time tomorrow to potentially run the first race? I’d guess not.
Ok, so now it seems the race is completely cancelled. I guess the worries over holding it later and it getting dark meant there was no more place to put it
Exactly what I was thinking. It would’ve been too dark to complete the race.
Sky reporting GP3 race cancelled. No news on whether it will be rescheduled.
Obviously it remains to be seen whether this race will happen before qualifying. It may be sacrificed so the F1 session can begin on time as that always takes priority.
off course that would then have be after GP2 and again very close to dusk, like yesterdays GP3 practice.
Ok, lets see how long it is until this gets going then
theres an FIA official doing diagnostics of the car, and the commentator talking about Ghiotto needing medical attention, lol :P
i’m happy for kirchhofer, but what happened to eriksson?
fontana didn’t give him enough room…
amazing slow mo of that incident
ghiotto amazing, 7th already
nice move from kirchhoffer, bernstorff taught him a few things ;)
c’mon kirchhoffer, lets win this today :P
that’s embarrassing
yup, but do it in gp3, not in F1 ;)
hey guys… why has parry and morris been DSQ from yesterday?
oh, under weight limit
Fantastic win by Bernstorff. Gutted for Ghiotto.
Fantastic move from Bernstorff!
He’s Kevin Harvick (Mr. Where is he from) of GP3 now
Bernstorff on an absolute charge!
these cars really are terrible. overtaking is just not possible. hope the new one does a better job.
They wont stop passing each other!
huge air for kirschoffer
Nice little scrap between Kirchhofer and Bernstorff!
Messy!
Good that he hasn’t hit anyone whilst spinning back across there!
really really lucky
Ghiotto unbelievable!
lets hope fuoco doesn’t fuoco’s someone elses race today
Here we go then, some GP3 action!
hey guys, will be an interesting start i think
ok guys, back in 30mins to watch the gp2 race
Ghiotto title bid seems reality
how did neither of them launch? woah… crazy stuff there
I wouldn’t want to be in a bar with Tuscher and Boschung, they play rough :P
I forgot, BOSAK OVERSHOT HIS POLE GRID
i like this safety car line at Spa, it prevents the leader from taking off on the apex of a slow corner
Fuoco striked again, this time is Kirchofer
Kirshhofer slid into him there… Not sure if Fuoco gave him enough room, but looks like it was the Germans fault
Initially he flies by Celis
Hi Guys, I joinded late, what caused the SC?
Bosak crashed, his debris striked Parry
cheers… all ok I hope?
Terrific start for Ocon.
ART 3-wide racing, nice
i’ll be paying close attention to the gp3 twitter feed tonight. curious to see what the stewards decide, regarding ocon (and ghiotto, who also jumped the restart) and eriksson. and any other penalties. today was a bit of playschool, as will buxton would say.
both ended up penalised, like i predicted.
Not a good start for the pole sitter again, that puts Ocon where he needs to be.
Talk about a random race with VSCs breeding VSCs and confusion
Haha flag confusion to add to a timed race
my spanish isn’t so good :P
oops my italian even :P
Sorry, but I’ve kept quiet all weekend.
It’s pronounced Korai-NEN! Not Korai-en! This bloke is really starting to wind me up now this season.
yeah, it’s true. not the best succedor of will buxton.
as an Australian, I find it funny to see such an Aussie name represented like “Gilbert”… Most of our international sportsmen have names that have origins outside of the country :P
PS go gilbo!
kirchhoffer amazing stuff there
And Tuscher! Wow!
+1
Blimey, Cec’con’ leads from O’con’. Good day to be a con apparently…
I don’t think Fuoco gave bernstoff enough room
Silly from Fuoco, Bernstorff couldn’t have given him more room!
My bad, forgot Fuoco had got back ahead. Still, I think that’s his fault
fuoco had a heavy hit there
who stalled? how can the director not show who it was?
I have no idea, its crazy
Hey guys/gals, anyone else around?
how can the commentator seriously say this was a good race? it was very boring i thought.
More to the point, what is a driver of the quality of Ashkanani doing within 500 yards of Mardenborough
Mardenborough had a miserable qualifying and it looks like some sort of power issue
Safety Car, for what?!
Oh, that…
Oh Palou…
Wow gutsy stuff from Bernstorff at turn one.
No, we’ve lost Tunjo?! Gutted. Anyone know why?
Missed the GP2 race, any good?
Certainly looks like the weather’s going to turn soon.
for a series that usually does not have pit stops in it, that might be interesting.
Do we have any radar Keith? See which way it’s heading?
Is it me, or is that rain in the background?
those clouds in the background look ominous.
ok, cya for the gp2
heheh Ceccon hast he typical Italian haircut / swag about him :P
Ceccon did it all right, got the lead and never looked back
Yeah, that was surprisingly calm for a GP3 race
are they using the b&w flag for running wide on copse?
if they are, parry should’ve got one by now
its weird, in all my years of watching open wheeler racing (30 odd years), I cannot remember the last b&w flag… Let alone 2
They use it for crossing the line in MSA series…. I suspect it’s the same
second time parry has left the track at turn 9, should be a penalty now.
nice recovery, he found the small patch of concrete back onto the hangar striaght
is J. Ericsson related to Marcus?
no, his name is spelled Eriksson, with a K
ahh… is Eriksson swedish?
yes
I love watching the crazy guys off the line… Some wheel spin away, some bog down, others get a gun start, a real mix and thats what causes the jostling in the next lap :P
wow that was an epic move by parry!
great to see boschung doing so well, he’s not been very sucessful in other series and even karting but it’s nice to see him adapting to the car well and beating his more experienced team mates constantly. hope he does better from pole tomorrow than in austria.
That is interesting, by contrast Tuscher did very well coming into cars but is now struggling a bit.
and don’t forget that performance-wise the jenzer cars are not up there with carlin, art and koiranen (which always amazed me, considering they’re equal cars. then again same thing in gp2, the dams cars are always quicker than the lazarus cars).
Yeah, probably optimal set up for whatever they can chance on the cars, or telemetry and engineering feedback etc
10 seconds for crossing the line.. yet no penalties for forcing off Gilbert and Mardenborough on lap 1. Admittedly, 5 seconds for an off track pass was a bit light..
MK/EB looking very Bottas/Ricciardo hehe
Pass by Ghiotto on the last lap !
i’m liking the zero tolerance thing, hope they maintain it for the f1 race
Coin flip yes/no lol
Ah that’s a shame for Palou.
Big shame, he was top 4 on pace
Chance created for Tuscher and Tunjo to pass the two in front and get 8th now
fong is such a terrible driver
Lol
@rigi Yeah hard to argue with that.
And yet he has tested a Sauber.. seeing Sirotkin dominate the GP2 race, who’s the pay driver now? Hehe
Cracking drive from Tunjo…
What a move by Tunjo!
That’s a nice pass from Tunjo.
wow, storming drive from tunjo!
eriksson looked a lot better last year.
Lucky not to have been worse
Well, that could’ve been bad.
Those Carlin’s must have GP2 cars or something, this is incredible!
I wish Fuoco had an easier – and less obscene if you mispronounce it – name to pronounce. But man that kid is flying! As is Mardenborough!
it’s actually easy to pronounce, if you do it correctly, which the commentator does not do. at least he’s learned how to pronounce kirchhofer.
Ah it is? Do forgive me. And really, he’s pronouncing Kirchhofer right? It sounds so wrong…
well it’s better than in barcelona, where he said körtschhoffer.
Ah, I missed that. I presume the correct pronounciations are something like Fwoco and Kirkoffer?
fu-ow-co
kier-sh-hoh-fer
awesome move by tuscher, that’s the perfect example of a cutback.
Parry, Eriksson or Tuscher will have to beat Boschung to get reverse grid pole
everytime stuvik is mentioned i chuckle thinking the comentator is calling someone stupid lol
While the Ghiotto/Ocon battle was great, I hate this with GP3. About 3/4 laps in, everything stagnates and it’s just follow the leader. How can GP3 be so wrong when GP2 is so right.
Wow, side-by-side action! That’s it lads, prove me wrong!
Nice to Seb Morris here in GP3, having started in the Ginetta Juniors… Albeit with a few empty years between
Yes he looked promising.. he and Parry welsh racing drivers hehe
Great work by Ghiotto – spent a lap getting that pass done!
How did Ocon make it into turn three! Very impressive.
An even worse start for Palou than he had in Spain – and a crash further back.
Ouch. Firstly, is that the quickest SC ever? Secondly, Ceccon just didn’t even turn. He could clearly see Gilberts cars for a good few seconds and carried on driving straight!
i remeber the gp2 race 1 at the nurburgring in 2013, the was also a really qucik call for the safety car.
And shocking driving from Gomez too, would have been so easy to avoid, but no… Against all advice she went to where the car was heading, rather than where it had been…
yeah driving standards clearly don’t ring a bell to the last two women that have been driving in gp3.
in training to be the female Maldonado, lol
Was Ceccon even looking forwards? Weird.
He can’t have been. It’s like he took a VERY long blink…
wonder if anyone will pit for new tyres halfway through, like ashkanani did in barcelona. he finished p12. someone who’s at the front could get further up.
Good to see Palou and Parry well up. Hope we get a nice fight between Ghiotto and Ocon.
see you guys for gp2 race
see you then :)
Kirchhoffer doesn’t quite have the schumi chin, but its definitely a solid one :P
nice win for Kirchhofer, done really well
+1
very good. bet the ttile is gping to be ericcson, Kirch and ocon
title* Going*
poor decision by Bernstorf
had higher hopes for vårhaug
yesterday was very dissapointing for him, he fell down the pack. I wonder if he has issues
what exactly was palou trying to do there?
jesus, that suspension is a little second hand now
lol, that is not how you say kirchhofer :P
I suspect the rolling irch part is the bit that Alex is getting wrong
yes it is. almost no one with english as first langauge gets that right though.
apparently my australian accent when speaking German is a neat party trick when I was in Germany some years ago :P
sehr comish ;)
yeah nit’s always funny to listen to people speaking german when it’s not their first language. i once talked to an merican and had to ask him to speak english because i was laughing so much when he spoke german.
Fuoco really made a hash of things at the start…
Kirchhofer looking good at this stage. Ocon not making much of an impression atm
i have a feeling that ocon will be very similar to lynn. good qualifier and good in the feature race but highly average in the sprint race.
that was ballsy by Eriksson, seriously good pass
shocking start by Palou.. Lucky not to get collected
wow Eriksson
great move
great move by eriksson there.
looks like i’m just in time
good morning
Thanks for your company guys – next up on F1 Fanatic Live is IndyCar later on tonight.
when does it start exactly?
Ocon stormed away with that… Its 2am here, so I’m off for the night. Have a good one guys… Cyas later for the race tonight :)
A great talent
SC coming in this lap
keith, a little reminder that hilmer are not in gp3 anymore. you may want to remove them from the tweet list on the left.
Given the position of the cars, perhaps moris spun and got clobbered
my guess is that morris tried to overtake boschung and spun into him with his wheel to the sidepot.
except left hand wheel on a left hand turn, seems odd for that
yeah true, it’s a shame we don’t get a replay.
Maybe Boschung went up the inside, went over Morris’s front left and ended up on the outside, while Morris pulled over directly to the left, hence the position of the cars?
how can a frenchman be called Esteban?
In the same way that a German can be called Marvin, a Swede Jimmy, an Englishman Emil and an Italian Kevin!
Varhaug looks to have some issue, he’s dropping too quickly
ok how hard can it be to pronounce varhaug? it’s not vaarhaag mr commentator.
lol…
He says “Valhaag” with an L… I don’t think he’s looking closely enough at his list!
I don’t think the new commentator has pronounced any of the drivers’ names correctly yet…
alex jakes is the commentators name, i tried to get some background on him on google before this race, but couldn’t find much
yes, especially kirchhofer is really hard to listen to when german is your first language
I speak German too, I cringe every time he says “Körtschhoffer” :D
i live in Australia, my surname is Fiedler, I’m use to German names being butchered… :P
lots of german / germanic names, are there any germans or aussies for that matter?
oh there we go, Gilbert, Gilbo! an aussie I can support :P
Having said that, shocking start for Palou!
hehe, but that was a monster overtake by valhaug? around the outside on palou
don’t forget about tuscher ;)
and kirschoefer :P
i like that they made the first race longer. gives it more meaning if you win it.
i don’t know any of the drivers in GP3… who’s quick?
Ocon, Fuoco.
need a spotters guide for GP3 :P
Yeah I know! Had no time unfortunately.
its all good mate. You’ve been doing some big updates, i love the toolbars above this, really good feature
Thanks very much!
Oh and Palou’s one to watch too.
hello everyone, let’s finish this afternoon of racing with a nice gp3 race.
hey man… Lets see if we can have a good showing :)
Hello everyone and welcome to F1 Fanatic Live!