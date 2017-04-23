- Quick links
115 comments on “F1 Fanatic Live: IndyCar”
Exit now. Going to MotoGP at COTA.
Newgarden’s toughed it out, Dixon looked really strong a few laps ago.
Sometimes I wish Leigh Diffey would just pipe down a bit
It’s a good job I said I wasn’t going to jinx Power…
Tracy says don’t pit!
Dixon!
veach might be in a good spot now
Is this where it all goes wrong for Power today then…
Dixon is catching up on the options from 3rd
Battle for the lead closing up, Power not as comfortable on the alternates, Newgarden half a second faster that lap.
Alonso said the forward view out of the Indycar is much greater than F1.
do you think Alonso would want to try Indycars on a road course seeing the relative parity among the teams?
I bet he’d like to but don’t think he’d have the justification.
Great to have Alonson on comms!
I missed it what was he saying or doing Keith?
ha, veach running in 3rd
rossi jumped a few cars by pitting early
I’m counting on rain to bring some drama and chaos
Newgarden passes Pag! and Hinch, smelling blood in the water, also passes Pag.
We’re getting a tasty race so far. Hope we still get this action once they’re all on the primaries.
When will F1 cars get on-board graphics? It would fill up that empty space on the shark fins
If they were to implement it, I doubt it would be on the fin because the fin isn’t a required part per the regulations.
Switching between the race and Rockets v. Thunder game.
Crazy first lap
Gearbox trouble for Marco
Alonso makes his first mental note about Andretti-Honda reliability.
The robot takeover of the world is proceeding as planned.
I’ll believe that when the Honda pace car is driver-less and self aware.
The Honda robot is giving the start command? Must be developed by another division of Honda
Still can’t stand Paul Tracy
I like Paul Tracy as an announcer. Liked him as a driver too, most of the time. Sometimes though, he was crazy!
NBC interviewing Alonso now
Love this track! Usually produces good races with fun passing opportunities. Should be a good, fun race!
Open wheel racing in the heart of NASCAR country
I’ve always been surprised at the quality of racing IndyCar get on this track. It’s a cracking little circuits but it’s narrow and it was built for bikes. Yet they’ve had some cracking races on it.
Barber has routinely produced some great races.
Hello everyone and welcome to F1 Fanatic Live for the third IndyCar race of the year from Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama!
Hi Victor! Fernando Alonso just showed up on the broadcast
Hello everyone! looking forward to a good race.
All 4 andretti cars out of the race.
Too bad for Rossi, he was running well all race.
Good movement from Simon Pag right now. Definitely earning his pay.
Castronevez rather sluggish on the start. Will Power be out of the race? not yet it looks.
Hello everyone and welcome to F1 Fanatic Live. Apologies in advance for being a bit quiet today as I’m on commentary duty. We’ve got a mixed-up field though so hopefully an intriguing race.
Hi guys, I’m new to IndyCar, this is the first race I’m watching. What should i look out for?
Just how close and tight the field will be. Most Indy races are good fun because of this. This is a hard race to stay clean and not be hit with bad luck from a safety car
for drivers? teams? rules?
Carnage.
ok, bye everyone. Let’s hope for a surprise in the first F1 race too :-)
Wow don’t see Bourdais this emotional very often.
Er I’ve just tuned in, I thought Bourdais started at the back?! What on earth have I missed, I presume he was put on some sort of funky fuel strategy and got lucky with it?
He did! Got a bit lucky with strategy when he stopped under green and then the lead of the field went in a few laps later under yellow. But he passed Pagenaud for the lead and never gave it up, even pulled away with traffic too. Deserved win
Fantastic, sounds like he did a great job. I love a Bourdais win
Looks like starting at the front was not the way to go today! Not a bad race to start the season though. Great job from Bourdais and his team. And yeah, looks like Honda has solved their Indy issues at least, good fuel economy was probably part of that win
Surprised Sato’s still fourth after that horrible pit stop.
another proof of the improvements made by Honda maybe? Surprised me as well though. Good to see it
Ah – Hunter-Reay got him!
aww :-( I guess 5th is still solid though
Alonso needs to get himself one of those Indycar engines…
they’d be a huge amount down on power running that thing with the fuel flow limit in F1!
He’d probably still be faster and get closer the end!
Pagenaud has backed off hugely.
indeed dropped almost 2 seconds in one lap. What is that about, better fuel efficiency from Honda?
Now he is back up by almost 1,5 seconds though
Yeah, with all the sports cars experience, surely Bourdais would be pretty well tuned in getting through trafic :-)
Pagenaud has plenty of sports car experience himself.
he does. That is why it’s jojo-ing with depending on who hits traffic where :-)
Things going really south for Power then.
Gap to Pagenaud back up to 4 seconds after he got past that group
If Alonso is watching this, he must feel bolstered seeing that Honda seemingly cought up on power in the US (maybe poach some people from that program to get them to do it in F1 too)!
There has got to be an issue with Power’s car.
maybe he is saving fuel to be able to go to hte flag without having to stop again
by now, I guess he really must have an issue though yeah
or not, seeing the commentary!
Once again, I like the P2P implementation in Indycars, especially with the change to a time limit per race.
Pagenaud will certainly hope Bourdais loses time with that fighting pack ahead of him!
Bourdais keps a really solid lead over Pagenaud
Super impressed with Bourdais today. A bit lucky but he’s thrashing Pagenaud.
Yeah, showing some real good speed today. I hope he keeps that the whole year, would make a great extra one in the championship
Yeah, just when Sato was doing well. Shame
Bourdais in
Bit frustrated Dixon has passed Castroneves, Andretti and Jones and we’ve seen nothing of it.
a bit … yeah. Maybe even somewhat more than that!
I wish FOM would bring the side view driver camera shot from the rearview mirror.
And now we’re missing pit stops.
the indycar calendar is weird. 4 weeks gap between races 1 and 2 and the last race in september. could be spread more evenly.
It would be nice if the director would show some of the mid-pack battle every once in a while.
Sato holding on well so far!
Missed the first 30 laps-local broadcaster pre-empted it for local church service.
We’re so happy that pass happened on a US ad break :-)
that’s a shame for pigot, he was doing great!
And Power will get a penalty for that!
why?
Ran over a hose
Yep that’s a standard penalty.
Really wish FOM would steal some tips from the IndyCar graphics. Would love to see the custom number in the F1 timing ticker.
I particularly like that they use their full names instead of an acronym.
Totally agree with you there too. They can get away with it because they don’t do the stop motion graphics F1 does.
What a cracking start and restart from Hinch!
He’s got three seconds on Power now. This is all making me wonder whether some changes have gone on with Honda…
Honda really did improve their engine horsepower. Power and Newgarden got swallowed up on that restart.
It also had to do with a good approach by Hinch IMO
No Graham, Kimball did not hit you. YOU hit him, he was all against the wall.
Yeah, I’m a fan of Rahal but Kimball can’t be blamed for that really
Hey, did you guys ever hear that Kimball is racing despite having diabetes? ;-)
That is new information!
I do know that his different livery this weekend is branding for a particular type of slow-acting insulin.
No kidding, what a coincidence!
Wow, they all got through the first 2 turns, first crash only in the 3rd one!
Hello everyone. Let’s see some racing again!
Hello everyone and welcome to F1 Fanatic Live for the first IndyCar action of 2017. Great to see such a competitive grid and Ganassi taking the fight to Penske.
Very excited for this one! Hoping for a cracking race.
A sprinkling of rain wouldn’t hurt, though it’s looking less likely.
Absolutely, I’m not sure on the chances, but I’m guessing you’ve got all that data to hand?
The threat’s been receding for the past couple of days.
Good evening all – looking forward to what could well be a very open season this year.