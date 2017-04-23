F1 Fanatic Live: IndyCar

115 comments on “F1 Fanatic Live: IndyCar”

    1. Just how close and tight the field will be. Most Indy races are good fun because of this. This is a hard race to stay clean and not be hit with bad luck from a safety car

    1. He did! Got a bit lucky with strategy when he stopped under green and then the lead of the field went in a few laps later under yellow. But he passed Pagenaud for the lead and never gave it up, even pulled away with traffic too. Deserved win

  40. Looks like starting at the front was not the way to go today! Not a bad race to start the season though. Great job from Bourdais and his team. And yeah, looks like Honda has solved their Indy issues at least, good fuel economy was probably part of that win

    1. If Alonso is watching this, he must feel bolstered seeing that Honda seemingly cought up on power in the US (maybe poach some people from that program to get them to do it in F1 too)!

