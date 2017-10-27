2017 Mexican Grand Prix practice in pictures F1 PicturesPosted on 27th October 2017, 18:04Author Keith Collantine Pictures from practice for the 2017 Mexican Grand Prix. Renault, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Marcus Ericsson, Sauber, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Enrico Zanarini, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Force India with Halo, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Force India with Halo, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Sergio Perez, Force India, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Alfonso Celis, Force India, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Alfonso Celis, Force India, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Carlos Sainz Jnr, Renault, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Alfonso Celis, Force India, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Alfonso Celis, Force India, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Fernando Alonso, Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Kevin Magnussen, Haas, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Alfonso Celis, Force India, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Sergio Perez, Force India, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Alfonso Celis, Force India, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Alfonso Celis, Force India, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Helmut Marko, Gino Rosato, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Charles Leclerc, Sauber, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Alfonso Celis, Force India, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Sergio Perez, Force India, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Alfonso Celis Jr (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10 Development Driver crashed out in the first practice session. 27.10.2017. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 27.10.2017. Sergio Perez, Force India, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Fernando Alonso, McLaren, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Sean Gelael, Toro Rosso, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Antonio Giovinazzi, Haas, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40. 27.10.2017. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40. 27.10.2017. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40. 27.10.2017. Charles Leclerc, Sauber, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Carlos Sainz Jnr, Renault, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Alfonso Celis, Force India, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Charles Leclerc, Sauber, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40. 27.10.2017. Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 27.10.2017. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Kevin Magnussen, Haas, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Carlos Sainz Jnr, Renault, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Carlos Sainz Jnr, Renault, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Sergio Perez, Force India, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017
3 comments on “2017 Mexican Grand Prix practice in pictures”
Sidney
27th October 2017, 19:32
That halo is hideous. Hard to swallow this stupid FIA mandate because of Bianchi’s family lawsuit.
nemo87 (@nemo87)
27th October 2017, 22:02
I’m not a fan either but adding the extra pink on the ends does make it ‘fit’ a bit better
Konstantinos Spatharas (@revenger210)
27th October 2017, 23:49
aight, i gotta say the bottas pic with the sun shining against his car is gorgeous, kudos to the photographer who snapped this pic!