Ricciardo leads close second practice session

Daniel Ricciardo led a close second practice session in Mexico with six drivers separated by half a second at the top of the times.

His team mate Max Verstappen was third-quickest but stopped running quarter of an hour before the end of the session with a power unit problem. The two Red Bulls were separated by theworld championship leader Lewis Hamilton, who had a high-speed spin at the exit of turn 11 early in the session.

The second Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas was slower than the two Ferraris. Sebastian Vettel had an eventful session on his way to the fourth-quickest time, having to pit at one point after his fire extinguisher discharged its contents. He also had a spin at turn 11.

Three other drivers set times within a second of Ricciardo’s best. Fernando Alonso was ‘best of the rest’, seven-tenths of a second down on Ricciardo. Next were Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg.

Esteban Ocon completed the top ten. His team finished repairs to his chassis, which had been damaged by Alfonso Celis in first practice, in time for the second session to start, though he did report some problems with his car pulling to one side on his first run.

Romain Grosjean also sat out the first session but he was unable to make up for lost time in the afternoon. A left-rear tyre failed at the exit of the Mansell corner on his second run, pitching him into a spin. The tyre then failed again as he drove down the pit straight, causing considerable damage to his VF-17. That ended his session and briefly caused practice to be red-flagged so the debris could be collection.

It went little better for Pierre Gasly, who did his first ever lap of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez after missing first practice so Sean Gelael could drive. He then only managed ten laps before having to stop.

Second practice visual gaps

Daniel Ricciardo – 1’17.801 +0.131 Lewis Hamilton – 1’17.932 +0.163 Max Verstappen – 1’17.964 +0.250 Sebastian Vettel – 1’18.051 +0.341 Kimi Raikkonen – 1’18.142 +0.498 Valtteri Bottas – 1’18.299 +0.707 Fernando Alonso – 1’18.508 +0.927 Sergio Perez – 1’18.728 +0.974 Nico Hulkenberg – 1’18.775 +1.021 Esteban Ocon – 1’18.822 +1.259 Carlos Sainz Jnr – 1’19.060 +1.405 Felipe Massa – 1’19.206 +1.622 Brendon Hartley – 1’19.423 +1.723 Lance Stroll – 1’19.524 +2.043 Stoffel Vandoorne – 1’19.844 +2.505 Pascal Wehrlein – 1’20.306 +2.517 Kevin Magnussen – 1’20.318 +2.561 Marcus Ericsson – 1’20.362 +3.944 Pierre Gasly – 1’21.745 +7.725 Romain Grosjean – 1’25.526