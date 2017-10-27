Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017

Ricciardo leads close second practice session

2017 Mexican Grand Prix second practicePosted on Author Keith Collantine

Daniel Ricciardo led a close second practice session in Mexico with six drivers separated by half a second at the top of the times.

His team mate Max Verstappen was third-quickest but stopped running quarter of an hour before the end of the session with a power unit problem. The two Red Bulls were separated by theworld championship leader Lewis Hamilton, who had a high-speed spin at the exit of turn 11 early in the session.

Alfonso Celis, Force India, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017
Mexican Grand Prix practice in pictures
The second Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas was slower than the two Ferraris. Sebastian Vettel had an eventful session on his way to the fourth-quickest time, having to pit at one point after his fire extinguisher discharged its contents. He also had a spin at turn 11.

Three other drivers set times within a second of Ricciardo’s best. Fernando Alonso was ‘best of the rest’, seven-tenths of a second down on Ricciardo. Next were Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg.

Esteban Ocon completed the top ten. His team finished repairs to his chassis, which had been damaged by Alfonso Celis in first practice, in time for the second session to start, though he did report some problems with his car pulling to one side on his first run.

Romain Grosjean also sat out the first session but he was unable to make up for lost time in the afternoon. A left-rear tyre failed at the exit of the Mansell corner on his second run, pitching him into a spin. The tyre then failed again as he drove down the pit straight, causing considerable damage to his VF-17. That ended his session and briefly caused practice to be red-flagged so the debris could be collection.

It went little better for Pierre Gasly, who did his first ever lap of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez after missing first practice so Sean Gelael could drive. He then only managed ten laps before having to stop.

Pos. No. Driver Car Best lap Gap Laps
1 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’17.801 26
2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’17.932 0.131 40
3 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’17.964 0.163 17
4 5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’18.051 0.250 35
5 7 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’18.142 0.341 40
6 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’18.299 0.498 43
7 14 Fernando Alonso McLaren-Honda 1’18.508 0.707 26
8 11 Sergio Perez Force India-Mercedes 1’18.728 0.927 41
9 27 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1’18.775 0.974 19
10 31 Esteban Ocon Force India-Mercedes 1’18.822 1.021 42
11 55 Carlos Sainz Jnr Renault 1’19.060 1.259 30
12 19 Felipe Massa Williams-Mercedes 1’19.206 1.405 37
13 28 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso-Renault 1’19.423 1.622 40
14 18 Lance Stroll Williams-Mercedes 1’19.524 1.723 42
15 2 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren-Honda 1’19.844 2.043 32
16 94 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber-Ferrari 1’20.306 2.505 38
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas-Ferrari 1’20.318 2.517 35
18 9 Marcus Ericsson Sauber-Ferrari 1’20.362 2.561 38
19 10 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso-Renault 1’21.745 3.944 10
20 8 Romain Grosjean Haas-Ferrari 1’25.526 7.725 3

Second practice visual gaps

Daniel Ricciardo – 1’17.801

+0.131 Lewis Hamilton – 1’17.932

+0.163 Max Verstappen – 1’17.964

+0.250 Sebastian Vettel – 1’18.051

+0.341 Kimi Raikkonen – 1’18.142

+0.498 Valtteri Bottas – 1’18.299

+0.707 Fernando Alonso – 1’18.508

+0.927 Sergio Perez – 1’18.728

+0.974 Nico Hulkenberg – 1’18.775

+1.021 Esteban Ocon – 1’18.822

+1.259 Carlos Sainz Jnr – 1’19.060

+1.405 Felipe Massa – 1’19.206

+1.622 Brendon Hartley – 1’19.423

+1.723 Lance Stroll – 1’19.524

+2.043 Stoffel Vandoorne – 1’19.844

+2.505 Pascal Wehrlein – 1’20.306

+2.517 Kevin Magnussen – 1’20.318

+2.561 Marcus Ericsson – 1’20.362

+3.944 Pierre Gasly – 1’21.745

+7.725 Romain Grosjean – 1’25.526

Drivers more then ten seconds off the pace omitted.

13 comments on “Ricciardo leads close second practice session”

    Jere (@jerejj)
    27th October 2017, 21:38

    Only an improvement of 0.023 seconds on the fastest FP1 time.

    Reply
    racerdude7730 (@racerdude7730)
    27th October 2017, 22:17

    So did Renault quietly sneak in a higher oil burning power unit like Ferrari and Mercedes? They limited running on the Red Bull bc of high oil burn. If so this is good for Renault but maybe they pushed it to far

    Reply
      MacLeod (@macleod)
      28th October 2017, 1:44

      They were using the old engines who doesn’t have that feature. I think it’s all aero which is really good here.

      Reply
    juan fanger (@juan-fanger)
    27th October 2017, 22:26

    Did the commentators say that RIC was also fastest on the Soft tyre?

    Reply

  4. Markos
    27th October 2017, 22:39

    What is Fernando doing there?

    Reply

    1. Egonovi
      27th October 2017, 22:52

      He found his mojo there ;)

      Reply
      KimiRaikkonen1207 (@kimiraikkonen1207)
      28th October 2017, 1:07

      I know – it’s really too bad he will have to serve out an entire grid’s worth of penalties.

      Reply
      spoutnik (@spoutnik)
      28th October 2017, 14:44

      New front wing is delivering for sure! A shame he’s got penalties again.

      Reply

  5. Guybrush Threepwood
    27th October 2017, 22:55

    Ricciardo is using the old spec engine, so an additional 0.2 seconds slower than the one Verstappen is using.

    Reply
      hahostolze (@hahostolze)
      28th October 2017, 9:49

      Nope, not in FP. Verstappen in an old unit. Nice try though.

      Reply

    2. Mike
      28th October 2017, 11:42

      Verstappen was also testing new 2018 parts in FP1 and then spent FP2 on setup. Unfortunately he did not get to the end of his program due to engine failure.

      Reply

  6. ia
    27th October 2017, 23:26

    Seems like RBR can go for a win

    Reply
    MacLeod (@macleod)
    28th October 2017, 1:44

    Reply

