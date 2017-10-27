Bottas breaks track record in opening session

Valtteri Bottas set the pace in the first practice session for the Mexican Grand Prix, breaking the previous track record as he did.

The Mercedes driver beat the previous record, set by his team mate Lewis Hamilton last year, by over eight-tenths of a second on the ultra-soft tyres. The pair ended the session one-two, separated by less than half a second.

Their closest rivals didn’t run on the ultra-soft tyres during the first session. Max Verstappen was the quickest of them, lapping just over half a second slower using the super-soft tyres. There was little to separate him from his Red Bull team mate, the pair covered by less than three-hundredths of a second.

The Ferrari pair were next, Sebastian Vettel ahead of Kimi Raikkonen, the latter spinning in the second half of the session. He ended up pointing the wrong way at the same time Force India’s test driver Alfonso Celis had a crash of his own.

Celis hit the wall at turn 17, spinning backwards into the barrier and causing rear damage to the VJM10 which will be raced by Es teban Ocon. That brought out the red flags while the track was cleared.

Sergio Perez in the other Force India was the quickest driver outside the ‘big six’. Fernando Alonso, who was told during the sesison he had strong pace, came eighth. However the other McLaren was confined to the pits after the team discovered a problem on his car.

Another driver who hit trouble during the session was Brendon Hartley when his Toro Rosso’s power unit failed. He was able to restart the engine using the MGU-K and returned back to the pits but did not run any further.

First practice visual gaps

Valtteri Bottas – 1’17.824 +0.466 Lewis Hamilton – 1’18.290 +0.571 Max Verstappen – 1’18.395 +0.597 Daniel Ricciardo – 1’18.421 +0.762 Sebastian Vettel – 1’18.586 +1.184 Kimi Raikkonen – 1’19.008 +1.416 Sergio Perez – 1’19.240 +1.522 Fernando Alonso – 1’19.346 +1.619 Felipe Massa – 1’19.443 +1.728 Nico Hulkenberg – 1’19.552 +1.730 Carlos Sainz Jnr – 1’19.554 +1.948 Lance Stroll – 1’19.772 +2.820 Kevin Magnussen – 1’20.644 +3.147 Pascal Wehrlein – 1’20.971 +3.445 Antonio Giovinazzi – 1’21.269 +3.622 Charles Leclerc – 1’21.446 +3.815 Sean Gelael – 1’21.639 +3.923 Brendon Hartley – 1’21.747 +4.518 Alfonso Celis – 1’22.342