In the round-up: FIA race director Charlie Whiting dismisses claims Max Verstappen’s penalty in Austin was an example of “inconsistency”.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

I've had an "approved credential" letter for a week. Yet I'm still here waiting for it to be printed. Pushing toward a 3 hr wait. — Jamey Price Photo (@jameypricephoto) October 26, 2017

Under the 'classic' 1991-2002 points system, Hamilton would have won the world championship title at the #USGP: https://t.co/jHvc9wnohg #F1 pic.twitter.com/xjSC1Qsxjs — F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) October 26, 2017

Heated never ending press conference with Charlie Whiting .. over Verstappen's penalty.. #F1 #MexicoGP — Niharika Ghorpade (@Niha1567) October 26, 2017

5 hours. 40 mins later. Never mind the fact that even after all that time they still managed to print the wrong pass. #imnottvorradio pic.twitter.com/NvtVyhfDl0 — Jamey Price Photo (@jameypricephoto) October 26, 2017